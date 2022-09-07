ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Race for US Lithium Hinges on Fight Over Mine in Nevada

The high-desert mountain pass overlooking alfalfa fields and RV parks doesn’t look like a battleground that will shape the country’s. But when the rock samples here are pulverized, pulled apart and mixed with chemicals, they yield a metal increasingly seen as white gold: lithium, a. critical ingredient. for...
NEVADA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Zinc8 to manufacture its first zinc-air batteries in the U.S.

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. announced that the company’s inaugural commercial production facility will be based in Ulster County in New York. Based upon comprehensive analysis done by the company, the recently announced Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) manufacturing production credits provide distinct and direct benefits to Zinc8, influencing its production plans in the United States.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
MotorTrend Magazine

The Need for Dead Cells: EV Battery Recycling Market Faces Its Own Supply Challenges

As the electric vehicle industry grows, the demand for lithium batteries will grow with it. While the lithium-ion batteries used by vehicles like the Tesla Model S are made with less nickel and cobalt than before, and other nickel and cobalt-less batteries like lithium iron phosphate (LFP/LiFePo4) become the norm, the mining of other battery minerals is still problematic. The solution to reducing mining is recycling those minerals from used batteries. Except the recycling industry faces its own problem with a supply chain. Rather than raw, new materials, it's the lack of those used materials that is hampering this burgeoning business to make EVs even cleaner and greener than they are now. There is light at the end of this supply tunnel, it's just that this tunnel might be a decade long.
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America

Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
The Verge

Tesla quietly built a virtual power plant in Japan

Tesla’s latest virtual power plant is in Japan. The company announced Friday that it has been quietly installing its Powerwall batteries at homes on the island Miyako-jima since 2021 and now has over 300 installed. It’s the largest commercial virtual power plant in Japan, according to the statement.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
electrek.co

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
teslarati.com

Piedmont Lithium CEO says not enough lithium to meet U.S. demand by 2030 or 2035

The CEO of Piedmont Lithium, Kieth Phillips, warned that there isn’t enough lithium to meet U.S. demand by 2030 or 2035 in a recent interview with Yahoo! Finance. The growing demand for lithium has nearly doubled the price of lithium carbonate this year. The IEA also projects that the demand will grow by 40 times during the next twenty years with a majority of the supply coming from outside of the U.S.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
fordauthority.com

Snow Lake Lithium Says New Site Will Supply 500K EVs From 2025

Ford is investing $50 billion in EVs as it aims to produce two million units annually by 2026, as well as 600,000 all-electric vehicles by the end of 2023. The biggest obstacle in reaching those goals is securing the raw materials needed to build a large quantity of EV batteries, which has prompted FoMoCo to begin utilizing lithium iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries, which don’t use nickel or cobalt in their construction, secure those materials from a wide range of places, and form a joint venture with SK On. Now, it seems as if the supply of one of those raw materials is getting a major boost, as a company called Snow Lake Lithium has announced that its new mine will supply enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs per year.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium#Tax Credit#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Microsoft#Standard Lithium Ltd#Rio Tinto Ltd#Ev#Dle#Hindenburg Research#Standard Lithium#Koch Industries Inc#Reuters
electrek.co

Tesla virtual power plant is rocketing up, reaches 50 MW

Tesla’s virtual power plant in California is growing at a fast pace with more Powerwall owners joining. It can now output up to 50 MW. We have seen Tesla putting a lot of effort into virtual power plants lately. A virtual power plant (VPP) consists of distributed energy storage...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Vancouver, CA
Markets Insider

Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter

Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

Not Enough Lithium To Satisfy US EV Adoption Goals, Says Mining CEO

Automakers already made it clear that the rules that will be put into law thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act will likely cripple EV producers long before promoting them. This is because the US simply doesn't have the battery material mining operations in place that are needed for the growing number of EVs on the road today. Now, the CEO of Piedmont Lithium is chiming in.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

Batteries Made From Seafood Waste Are As Good As Lithium

If you've been eyeing a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or something similar but have found that EVs are still too expensive, you're not alone. Very few new vehicles currently qualify for America's revised tax credit scheme, and as the price of lithium continues to soar, the average new car price is unlikely to fall much.
ENVIRONMENT
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
59K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy