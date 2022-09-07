Read full article on original website
Social media threat to Western Albemarle HS not credible
CROZET (WINA) – Albemarle County police responded early this (Friday) morning to a social media threat for Western Albemarle High School that was found to be not credible. Police say they know the juvenile responsible, who will be charged with “threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property”… a Class 6 felony.
Ryan to UVA community: We will “find out who did this and . . . hold them accountable”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – University of Virginia Police continue their search for the person who draped a noose around the neck of the Homer statue on the Lawn late Wednesday night.The noose was noticed by security early Thursday morning with security video identifying when it happened. President Jim Ryan...
Charlottesville PD modifies response to citizen reports
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Due to staffing shortages, CPD will make adjustments to its citizen report-response protocol. Due to the continued staffing shortages within the Charlottesville Police Department, certain calls for service will be directed to online reporting at Report an Incident | Charlottesville, VA. Online reporting options include the following calls for service: unsolicited phone calls, fraud, larceny, littering, lost or mislaid property, suspicious activity, and vandalism. Officers will continue to respond to emergency calls and crimes in progress. Officers will still respond in person to larcenies of firearms and vehicles.
UVa Chief Epidemiolgist hopeful about new omicron COVID vaccines
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The new omicron mRNA vaccines are increasingly available in the Blue Ridge Health District, and the question is exactly how effective they’ll be being they were released without human trials. UVa Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Costi Sifri says the omicron formulation was added to the existing Wuhan combatant formulation, with which the experience has been very good. He says he has no reason to believe, with the vast experience we have with these COVID vaccines, that the new bivalent formulation will not be very effective in preventing serious COVID cases.
VAFF to screen “Raymond & Ray”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – September 8, 2022 – The Virginia Film Festival will present a special sneak preview screening of the upcoming Apple TV+ film Raymond & Ray on Sunday September 25 at 2:00 PM at The Paramount Theater. The screening of the highly anticipated film will feature an...
UVa Police release video cap images of Homer noose person of interest
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – UVa Police have released video capture images of a man they’re looking for “in relation to the investigation of a hate crime incident that occurred on Grounds the evening of September 7, 2022 at approximately 11:15pm”. An initial report indicated there may have been two incidents that night, but the mapping address of the Homer statue on the Lawn is the 100 block of Ruppel Drive.
ACPD seeking robbery suspects
Albemarle County Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying persons of interest in connection with a robbery that occurred at Taylors Auto Body, 495 Brookway Dr., during the overnight hours of September 4, 2022. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective John McKay at 434-296-5894 with...
Brandi Carlile headlines Charlottesville Free Clinic 18th annual benefit concert
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The headliner is announced for this year’s Charlottesville Free Clinic benefit concert. Six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile appears Sunday, October 9 at the Ting Pavilion in a special solo appearance at 7pm. This year’s 18th annual benefit concert coincides with the Free Clinic’s 30th anniversary of existence.
