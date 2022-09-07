CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The new omicron mRNA vaccines are increasingly available in the Blue Ridge Health District, and the question is exactly how effective they’ll be being they were released without human trials. UVa Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Costi Sifri says the omicron formulation was added to the existing Wuhan combatant formulation, with which the experience has been very good. He says he has no reason to believe, with the vast experience we have with these COVID vaccines, that the new bivalent formulation will not be very effective in preventing serious COVID cases.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO