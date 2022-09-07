ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'New Amsterdam' on NBC to get remade in Turkey

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The hit medical drama New Amsterdam will be getting a remake in Turkey, NBCUniversal said Wednesday.

The NBC medical drama "New Amsterdam" is poised to get an adaptation in Turkey, with the new cast seen here. Photo courtesy of NBCUniversal

The remade show will be titled Hayat Bugün, or Life is Today, and will be based on a similar premise to the original NBC series.

The show "will follow Dr. Bariş, the newly appointed chief of medicine at one of Turkey's most famous and oldest public hospitals, as he works to reform the neglected facility by tearing up its bureaucracy to provide exceptional care to patients using creative solutions," according to a synopsis of the show obtained by Deadline .

Hayat Bugün will be adapted as part of a licensing deal with NBCUniversal Formats, and is scheduled to air on Turkish network Show TV in 2023. An exact release date has not been announced.

"We are very excited to partner with 03 Medya to produce the first international adaptation of New Amsterdam ," Ana Langenberg, senior VP of format sales & production at NBCUniversal, told The Hollywood Reporter . "Together with David Schulner we will bring Hayat Bugün to life in a way that connects with Turkish audiences, celebrates local culture and honors what made the original so special."

The series is being produced by Turkish studio 03 Medya in association with Universal International Studios, with the original show's creator, David Schulner, set to serve as a consultant.

"I couldn't be happier to work with 03 Medya and the talented team behind Hayat Bugün ," Schulner said. "They've taken the hard-earned optimism of New Amsterdam and made it their own. Turkish audiences are in for a real treat."

The cast will be led by Ulaş Tuna Astepe, who will take on the role of Dr. Bariş. He will be joined by Hazar Ergüçlü, Tansel Öngel, Hande Doğandemir, Mert Denizmen and Şerif Erol.

All of the roles are based on characters found in the original series.

The original New Amsterdam, which premiered in 2018 , was based on the memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Dr. Eric Manheimer, which chronicled his career as the hospital's medical director.

The most recent season, premiering in 2021, starred Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine.

The show's fifth and final season is set to premiere on Sept. 20.

