Chester County Hospital Recognized for Excellence in Obstetrics, Gynecology

 2 days ago

Image via Chester County Hospital.

Chester County Hospital has earned distinction among Healthgrades’ list of National Leaders in Obstetrics & Gynecology, receiving the 2022 Healthgrades Labor and Delivery Excellence Award and the Overall Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award. Chester County Hospital is one of 145 hospitals nationwide to be named to the list and one of three in Pennsylvania.

Healthgrades is an online resource that helps connect patients with a healthcare provider or hospital. Chester County Hospital, which was named to Healthgrades’ 50 Best Hospitals list in 2021 and 2020, received multiple honors in 2022 for patient safety, patient experience, cardiac care, gastrointestinal surgery and care, stroke care, coronary intervention, pulmonary care, and critical care.

The Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Awards helps healthcare consumers identify hospitals around the nation that provide superior care for patients during labor and delivery and gynecologic procedures, resulting in lower-than-expected complication rates. This specific award recognizes the top 10 percent of hospitals in the country for clinical excellence. 

“Being recognized as one of the national leaders in obstetrics & gynecology is an honor shared by all at Chester County Hospital,” said Mike Duncan, president and CEO of Chester County Hospital. “We pride ourselves on delivering consistently better outcomes for patients during and after childbirth and across many gynecological procedures.”

In addition to the Healthgrades awards, Chester County Hospital was recently ranked No. 10 in the Philadelphia region and No. 17 in the state by U.S. News & World Report. The hospital was rated as high performing in the adult pulmonology and lung surgery specialty and was rated high performing for 11 procedures. 

To see Chester County Hospital’s full award status, visit Best Hospitals for Ob-Gyn Care in Pennsylvania – Healthgrades Awards

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

