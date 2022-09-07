ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Convicted Whitmer kidnap plotters ask for trial No. 3, suspect rogue juror

By Tresa Baldas, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Convicted kidnap plotters Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. suspect that a biased or potentially rogue juror may have influenced the outcome of the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap conspiracy trial, if their recent court filing is any indication.

Late Tuesday, attorneys for Fox and Croft requested what is known as a Remmer hearing — which is a legal proceeding held to determine whether a juror has been improperly influenced or has engaged in misconduct. If the results of the hearing show that such influence or misconduct did occur and harmed the defendant, then a convicted defendant can ask for a new trial.

In this case, Fox and Croft have already been tried twice — they were convicted the second time — and are now asking for a third trial — though the full details of that request remain unknown because the filing has been sealed. What is known, however, is that the filing includes a request for a hearing to look into potential juror misconduct — an issue that weighed heavily on the defendants throughout the trial as allegations of a problematic juror surfaced after opening statements , and the juror named in the allegations was never removed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xXOj6_0hlL7lbD00

The judge handled juror allegations on his own

According to court documents, the defense got a tip on the second day of trial that one of the jurors allegedly told a coworker that he/she was biased against the defendants, had hoped to get on the jury and would make sure they were convicted.

As it turned out, court records show, that tip came from a second-hand source — not the person who purportedly heard the alleged comment at work. That person never came forward and refused to be identified, court records show.

None of this was supposed to get out as U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker quickly sealed the defense filing about the alleged problematic juror — though the Free Press obtained a copy of it before it was sealed.

To the chagrin of the defense, Jonker handled the issue on his own — interviewing the juror in private in his chambers in a 7-minute interview that concluded with the judge being convinced that the juror never made any such comment, and could remain on the jury. Two court staffers also attended that interview.

More: Whitmer kidnap Trial No. 3? Don't count on it, experts say.

More: Judge unseals documents about alleged rogue juror in Whitmer kidnap trial

According to a transcript of that interview , the juror told the judge that he/she never made any such comment to any coworker, and didn't know what case the jury summons was for until he/she arrived at court and saw all the news trucks.

Jonker believed the juror, who has not been identified.

Meanwhile, Fox and Croft are mounting what their lawyers have vowed will be a vigorous appeal as both men face up to life in prison after a jury convicted them of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction.

Fox and Croft, who will be sentenced in December, have long argued that they were merely big talkers set up by rogue undercover FBI agents and informants who they allege hatched the kidnapping plot and ran the whole show. Prosecutors convinced the jury otherwise, telling jurors that Fox and Croft did a lot more than talk, but also cased Whitmer's house, held training exercises, built explosives and tried to buy more explosives as part of a plan to blow up a bridge near Whitmer's house to slow down law enforcement.

Fox and Croft are among six men arrested by the FBI in 2020 on charges they plotted to kidnap Whitmer out of anger over her handling of the pandemic. Of the six, two pleaded guilty, two were convicted in a retrial, and two others were acquitted in April. Others face state charges in the case.

Meanwhile, both the defense and prosecution are under a gag order that prevents either side from discussing any issues having to do with the jury.

Contact Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Convicted Whitmer kidnap plotters ask for trial No. 3, suspect rogue juror

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer

A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
POLITICS
The Baltimore Sun

Feds file notice of plans to seize Marilyn Mosby’s Florida condo if she’s convicted in perjury, mortgage fraud case

Federal prosecutors said in court filings that the government plans to try to seize Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s Florida Gulf Coast vacation condo if she’s convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud. The city’s top prosecutor is charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of mortgage fraud related to early withdrawals from her city retirement account and the purchase of two ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
The Independent

Entire police force in Alabama disbanded because officer who sent racist text could not be fired

A small town in Alabama has disbanded its police force because it could not legally fire an officer who made a racist joke about slavery.City councilors in Vincent, a town with a population of 1,982 about 35 miles southeast of Birmingham, voted unanimously last Thursday to "temporarily abolish" its police department of three officers, according to AL.com. Vincent mayor James Latimer said in a public meeting that this was "the only way" to stop paying the two officers involved in the incident due to a city policy that prevents any employee from being fired without two formal complaints and...
VINCENT, AL
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences

One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Texas Judge Arrested After Being Accused of Signing Search Warrants While Drunk

A Texas judge who had previously been accused of signing search warrants while drunk was arrested on Wednesday evening on one count of official oppression, one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, and one count of criminal trespass. Bailey County judge Sherri L. Harrison, a 56-year-old elected official, was hit with a lawsuit on June 21 from county attorney Michaela Kee, who argued she should be removed from office due to official misconduct, and ignorance and carelessness in the discharge of her duties. Among other allegations, the suit accused Harrison of being drunk while on and off duty, and signing search warrants while intoxicated on multiple occasions. It was not immediately clear if Wednesday’s charges were related to the lawsuit. Harrison is expected to be released from jail on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond. Read it at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Jury Trial#Fbi#Juror Misconduct#Remmer
The Independent

US Marshals capture their most wanted man

A man with the highest bounty ever put in place by the US Marshals Service has been captured by police in El Salvador six years after he went on the run. Raymond “RJ” McLeod, 36, was found living in Sonsonate, a city of around 71,000 people, about 12 miles (20km) from the Pacific Ocean. In April of last year, the Marshals put Mr McLeod on their “Most Wanted” list of the top 15 fugitives. They issued an offer of $50,000 for information prompting his arrest, twice the usual amount. The bodybuilder is a suspect in the 2016 murder of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Former Louisville cop is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor who was shot dead during no-knock warrant raid on her home

A former Louisville cop is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead during a no-knock warrant raid on her home in 2020. Kelly Goodlett, 35, who resigned from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) last week, is expected to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salon

Republican tears up after teen nearly loses her uterus because of anti-abortion law he voted for

A South Carolina lawmaker became emotional on Tuesday after explaining that an anti-abortion law that he voted for could have resulted in the death of a young woman. Republican state Rep. Neal Collins told South Carolina's House Judiciary Committee that he would not be voting on a ban that only has exceptions for saving the life of the mother. The bill provides no provisions for victims of rape or incest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy