Repository sports writers Peter Holland Jr. and Cliff Hickman are back to look at the top high school football games of Week 4 in the Stark County area . Federal League play is set to begin with Jackson playing Green and Perry taking on McKinley . Also, Massillon is set for a game against Warren Harding.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: FridayNightOhio High School Football Podcast looks at Week 4, including Massillon-Harding