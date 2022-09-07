ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FridayNightOhio High School Football Podcast looks at Week 4, including Massillon-Harding

By The Repository
 3 days ago

Repository sports writers Peter Holland Jr. and Cliff Hickman are back to look at the top high school football games of Week 4 in the Stark County area . Federal League play is set to begin with Jackson playing Green and Perry taking on McKinley . Also, Massillon is set for a game against Warren Harding.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: FridayNightOhio High School Football Podcast looks at Week 4, including Massillon-Harding

Massillon, OH
