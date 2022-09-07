'Field of Light' comes to Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center: Here's what you need to know

We've been waiting all summer, and it's finally here, even if fall temperatures are not. "Field of Light," a massive light installation at Lady Bird Wildflower Center, opens Sept. 9.

The arrival of the installation, created by British artist Bruce Munro, has been years in the making. It all came together after Sam Elkin, C3 Presents' director of operations for partnerships, visited Munro's installations "Field of Light" and "Light Towers" in Paso Robles, California, at the beginning of the pandemic.

OK, let's get to it. Here is what you need to know about "Field of Light" in Austin.

The basics

"Field of Light" covers 16 acres at the Wildflower Center with more than 28,000 solar-powered lights.

The installation is open Thursday-Sunday through December. Visitors are admitted to the installation in 15-minute increments.

Tickets start at $45 for adults and are currently available for September and October dates. Tickets for November and December dates will go on sale on Sept. 22.

Make your reservation at wildflower.org .

What is the installation like?

You'll enter the Wildflower Center through an spot designated just for the installation, at the end of the cul-de-sac on La Crosse Avenue. "Field of Light" will be on your left.

The lights, which are solar-powered and made using fiber optics, glass and acrylic materials, are every which way in the field. Lights will change colors as you peruse the installation, as they are on a timer.

You are not allowed to walk through the lights, and you will be required to stay on the pathway that weaves through the field. You won't want to walk through the lights anyway — you could get tangled up in the fiber optics.

The installation is self-guided, though, so you can decide where you want to be and when.

Can you take photos at 'Field of Light'?

Take photos! You can bring a camera, as long as it doesn't have a detachable lens or other accessories, like monopods, selfie sticks, tripods or GoPro mounts.

Drones and any other remote flying devices are not allowed. No professional video, audio or camera equipment is allowed.

Is this eco-friendly? What about the animals in the area?

The installation was made with sustainable materials, according to the Wildflower Center, and those materials will be packed up and brought back to Munro's studio when "Field of Light" finishes its Austin residency. The materials will likely be cleaned and reused, according to the center.

So, let's talk deer and birds. Following the Texas Audubon Society's migratory bird guidelines, the Wildflower Center will shut off the installation between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. every night. The lights will be turned on from 5 to 11 p.m.

"That's one of the things we really thought about before we brought the installation here, was the impact of wildlife and migratory birds, which are migrating during the fall. We've been thoughtful about consulting with our land resources department, as well as our science and conservation department," said Catenya McHenry, director of marking and communications at the Wildflower Center.

The installation uses LED "low lumen" lights that produce the lowest amount of light possible, according to the Wildflower Center.

"I never want to go out into landscapes and over-light. The installation is very gentle, with the amount of light you see. Because if you've got a very lovely evening and the stars are out, you want it to still be possible to see the stars," Munro told the American-Statesman in May.

Deer have been walking around the installation, but the Wildflower Center hasn't run into issues so far, said Dawn Hewitt, director of community engagement at the Wildflower Center.

"We've seen them in the morning," she said.

What was the installation process like?

Roughly 256 volunteers installed the more than 28,000 lights at the Wildflower Center. Starting on Aug. 8, they worked from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday to set up the art installation. The work continued up until a few days before opening.

Before it finally rained, the ground was dry and rough. So, volunteers had to use a Dewalt SDS drill to create holes into which the light stems could go. They were still using the drill in some spots on Aug. 26, but the recent rain made the ground much softer and easier to work with.

Volunteers placed the stems first, and then they would go back and add the bulbs on top.

Is 'Field of Light' good for a date night?

Yes. Not only are a bunch of lights nice to look at, but food and drinks will be available. Tables are also distributed throughout the area.

You can't bring your own cooler, food or drinks into the installation, however.

Bag policy

Bags are allowed in the installation. All bags will be searched, the Wildflower Center says.

More information

Find an FAQ for "Field of Light" at support.fieldoflightaustin.com .

