What's the difference between the Farmers' Almanac and The Old Farmer's Almanac?

By Jack Money, Oklahoman
 3 days ago
Even weather enthusiasts can get confused.

Every year, The Old Farmer's Almanac and the Farmers' Almanac predict what Oklahomans and others across the nation can expect to see as summer turns into fall and fall changes over to winter before spring starts the process over again.

The Old Farmer's Almanac and Farmers' Almanac certainly are similar.

Both publications have predicted weather conditions for different parts of North America for centuries.

They both also use solar forecasts, historical and long-range weather data and proprietary (special secret sauce-style formulas) to let readers know just how miserable their weather might be as the seasons change.

How are the Farmers' Almanac and The Old Farmer's Almanac different?

Here is a look at how the almanacs differ:

The Old Farmer's Almanac

  • First printed in 1792 by Robert B. Thomas.
  • Predicts next year's weather for 18 regions in the United States and seven in Canada.
  • Includes stories from family farms highlighting big risks they have taken that paid off personally, in their communities and the environment.
  • Includes gardening tips to follow to grow perfect perennials and chiles for every palate, plus articles on delicious Ukrainian food dishes and Christmas family traditions, banana recipe contest winters and practical life advice.
  • Is printed and distributed by Yankee Publishing Inc., an employee-owned company in Dublin, New Hampshire, and can be purchased online and at establishments where books and magazines are sold.
  • Is timeless, editor Janice Stillman notes. “The simple but genius formula conceived by Thomas … for the Almanac content to be 'useful, with a pleasant degree of humor' is … perennially satisfying to readers of any age, in any age," Stillman says.

The Farmers' Almanac

  • First printed in 1818 by David Young.
  • Predicts next year's weather for seven U.S. and five Canadian climatological regions.
  • Predicts what will be the best days to fish, wean animals, plant crops and set eggs.
  • Includes quirky facts, adages, advice, quotes and proverbs, as well as articles about mistletoe, bird nests, perennials, timekeeping, recipes and more.
  • Is printed and distributed by Geiger, a Lewiston, Maine, operation that promotes itself as the largest privately owned promotional products company. It can be bought online and at establishments where books and magazines are sold.
  • Links younger readers with generations of the past. "What sets us apart from the competition is that our mission is in joining hands with the next generation and sharing not only weather forecasts but articles on astronomy, healthy living, earth-friendly advice and more in terms that everyone can understand and relate to. In a nutshell, it’s why the name 'old' isn’t in our title," says Sandi Duncan, the Farmers' Almanac managing editor.

What do the Farmers' Almanac and The Old Farmer's Almanac say about Oklahoma winter?

The Old Farmer's Almanac: Predicts most Oklahomans (outside of the Panhandle) can expect a cold, snowy winter. It predicts our Panhandle residents' weather will be cold, but dry.

Farmers' Almanac: Predicts Oklahomans can expect a chilly, wet winter.

Is one almanac more accurate than the other?

Serious professionals might take weeks to analyze that question.

But writer Brian Iven of Neoweather, who recently published an article on that topic in Snow Plow News, points out it is hard to disprove claimed accuracy rates of greater than 85% when both almanacs issue broad forecasts that are scant on specifics.

Still, each publication's use of forecasts for sun spots, moon phases and prevailing climate cycles, combined with weather folklore and proprietary formulas, make their predictions for each coming year interesting reads.

"We realize that even meteorologist’s long-range forecasts aren’t the most accurate, but they are still well above 50% accuracy. So there is a BIG accuracy difference between a real meteorologist long-range forecast and almanacs," Iven wrote.

Plus, long-range weather forecasting can by a tricky proposition, even for meteorologists using the latest tools technology makes available.

John Stotts, an east-central Oklahoma farmer who also is a sales enablement specialist with WinField United, a company that provides agricultural products to cooperatives and their farmers, said all long-range forecasts are predictions he takes with grains of salt, regardless of how they are put together.

"The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration's seven-day precipitation map is as far out as I’ll ever look at/or make plans off of," Stotts told The Oklahoman. "But even it has been pretty unreliable lately, so I’ve adjusted to only looking at the three- to five-day maps."

IN THIS ARTICLE
