'Sneaky' Jaden Nixon provides Oklahoma State football a change of pace at running back

STILLWATER — Jaden Nixon slipped past a blitzing linebacker, turned left and looked back for the football that was already in the air.

The Oklahoma State running back made the catch and 17 yards later, he was in the end zone for the first touchdown of his redshirt freshman season.

This TD probably won’t linger in Nixon’s memory the way his first career score — a 63-yard sprint in a blowout win over TCU last November — still does.

But it was an important play in the longterm vision of the running back position at OSU this season.

Junior Dominic Richardson is the featured back. There’s no questioning that.

But behind him, the Cowboys need reliable playmakers, and in his very brief audition, Nixon showed he could be a good fit for the role.

Heading into the second game of the season, a 6:30 p.m. Saturday meeting between the 10th-ranked Cowboys and Arizona State, OSU coach Mike Gundy hopes to learn a little more about his running backs.

Including late-game carries when OSU was just trying to milk the clock, running backs were handed the ball just 17 times in last Thursday’s 58-44 win over Central Michigan.

They added another five touches in the passing game, but still, it didn’t provide a large evidence sample to be judged. Nixon looked elusive on his touchdown reception, true freshman Ollie Gordon showed an impressive spin move on one of his catches, and redshirt sophomore Zach Middleton scored the first touchdown of his career on a 1-yard run.

“They gave me about what I thought they were gonna give me,” Gundy said. “I mean, Ollie didn’t get a lot of time, made a play now and then. I thought Jaden gave us about what we thought he would give us in his career.”

The Cowboys are without another potential backup in Deondre Jackson, the redshirt sophomore who is dealing with a transcript issue following his transfer from Texas A&M over the summer.

So he could add some depth at the position, as could true freshman C.J. Brown.

But Nixon seems to have set himself apart as the No. 2 candidate.

Not only has he been on campus longer than the other backups, except for Middleton, but he is a smaller, quicker back than Richardson — a 6-foot, 210-pound junior who has a knack for seeking out contact.

So the differences between them make Richardson and Nixon a complementary duo.

“He’s different than me in a lot of ways,” Richardson said of Nixon. “He’s light on his feet. He can get places really fast. He’s just smooth. He can get somewhere that you don’t even see him. He’s sneaky.

“I’m a loud runner. I like to punish people. That’s my go-to. I like to get the ball, see the lane and hit it fast. If anyone’s in my way, I’m gonna run through you.”

But Nixon, who is smaller at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, can be a big-play threat when he finds the open field, as he did with his touchdown catch last Thursday.

Gundy was disappointed with the Pokes’ run blocking in the opener, hoping to see more physicality from them. And Arizona State has enough size on defense to require an uptick in toughness from the Cowboy blockers this week.

As his running back rotation shakes out, Gundy sees Nixon as a valuable change of pace to what Richardson brings.

“He's more shifty and explosive and gets in the open field, can run away from you,” Gundy said of Nixon. “So they are two different kinds of backs. And (Richardson) at some point in his career should become more elusive. We’ve talked to him about trying to make a guy miss more so than just running through him.

“But, before it's all said and done, we’ll end up needing three or four backs, just from the beatings those guys take during the season.”

OSU vs. Arizona State

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater (ESPN2)

