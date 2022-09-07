ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

'Sneaky' Jaden Nixon provides Oklahoma State football a change of pace at running back

By Dominic Richardson
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QyyKG_0hlL7XBv00

STILLWATER — Jaden Nixon slipped past a blitzing linebacker, turned left and looked back for the football that was already in the air.

The Oklahoma State running back made the catch and 17 yards later, he was in the end zone for the first touchdown of his redshirt freshman season.

This TD probably won’t linger in Nixon’s memory the way his first career score — a 63-yard sprint in a blowout win over TCU last November — still does.

But it was an important play in the longterm vision of the running back position at OSU this season.

Junior Dominic Richardson is the featured back. There’s no questioning that.

But behind him, the Cowboys need reliable playmakers, and in his very brief audition, Nixon showed he could be a good fit for the role.

Heading into the second game of the season, a 6:30 p.m. Saturday meeting between the 10th-ranked Cowboys and Arizona State, OSU coach Mike Gundy hopes to learn a little more about his running backs.

Including late-game carries when OSU was just trying to milk the clock, running backs were handed the ball just 17 times in last Thursday’s 58-44 win over Central Michigan.

They added another five touches in the passing game, but still, it didn’t provide a large evidence sample to be judged. Nixon looked elusive on his touchdown reception, true freshman Ollie Gordon showed an impressive spin move on one of his catches, and redshirt sophomore Zach Middleton scored the first touchdown of his career on a 1-yard run.

“They gave me about what I thought they were gonna give me,” Gundy said. “I mean, Ollie didn’t get a lot of time, made a play now and then. I thought Jaden gave us about what we thought he would give us in his career.”

The Cowboys are without another potential backup in Deondre Jackson, the redshirt sophomore who is dealing with a transcript issue following his transfer from Texas A&M over the summer.

So he could add some depth at the position, as could true freshman C.J. Brown.

But Nixon seems to have set himself apart as the No. 2 candidate.

Not only has he been on campus longer than the other backups, except for Middleton, but he is a smaller, quicker back than Richardson — a 6-foot, 210-pound junior who has a knack for seeking out contact.

So the differences between them make Richardson and Nixon a complementary duo.

“He’s different than me in a lot of ways,” Richardson said of Nixon. “He’s light on his feet. He can get places really fast. He’s just smooth. He can get somewhere that you don’t even see him. He’s sneaky.

“I’m a loud runner. I like to punish people. That’s my go-to. I like to get the ball, see the lane and hit it fast. If anyone’s in my way, I’m gonna run through you.”

But Nixon, who is smaller at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, can be a big-play threat when he finds the open field, as he did with his touchdown catch last Thursday.

Gundy was disappointed with the Pokes’ run blocking in the opener, hoping to see more physicality from them. And Arizona State has enough size on defense to require an uptick in toughness from the Cowboy blockers this week.

As his running back rotation shakes out, Gundy sees Nixon as a valuable change of pace to what Richardson brings.

“He's more shifty and explosive and gets in the open field, can run away from you,” Gundy said of Nixon. “So they are two different kinds of backs. And (Richardson) at some point in his career should become more elusive. We’ve talked to him about trying to make a guy miss more so than just running through him.

“But, before it's all said and done, we’ll end up needing three or four backs, just from the beatings those guys take during the season.”

OSU vs. Arizona State

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater (ESPN2)

Oklahoma State football:Examining top players, new wrinkles, freshmen who played in opener

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Oklahoma Family Recreates Boone Pickens Stadium In Backyard

An Oklahoma family's yearly tradition is back with a twist. Every football season the Pickard family recreates OU's Owen field on their yard in Blanchard. Owen Pickard said he lost a bet with a Cowboys fan, so this year he had to get out the stencils for Boone Pickens stadium.
STILLWATER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Union adds new rules ahead of Backyard Bowl

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools says it hopes to “enhance safety and the overall fan experience” at Union football games. All secondary students MUST have their student ID to attend the game. Students in grades PK-8 MUST be accompanied by parent or guardian. Any student violating...
TULSA, OK
ocolly.com

Surprised by Stonecloud: A review of Stillwater's new, trendy brewery

I was shocked to find out something as cool as Stonecloud opened in Stillwater. Stillwater is home to many classic, dive-bar drinking establishments, bringing the “Cowboy” aesthetic full-force. Now, a new drinking establishment is in town, bringing a whole new vibe to Stillwater. I'm not sure what my...
STILLWATER, OK
KLAW 101

The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!

Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
KOCO

Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gundy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State#State Of Oklahoma#A Change Of Pace#Arizona State#Central Oklahoma#American Football#College Football#Tcu#Osu#Cowboys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
KFOR

An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up

Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
SHAWNEE, OK
Ponca City News

Suspicious person report sends Stillwater schools into lockdown

Body MICHELLE CHARLES Stillwater NewsPress, Okla. Sep. 8—Two schools and a daycare center in southwest Stillwater were locked down Wednesday morning as police investigated a report of suspicious person in the building at Sangre Ridge Elementary School. Stillwater Middle School, which is located next to the elementary school, instituted...
STILLWATER, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy