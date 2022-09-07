ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Oklahoma County invests $4.4 million in communications improvements for first responders

By JaNae Williams, Oklahoman
 3 days ago
Over $4 million in upgrades to the radio systems used by first responders across Oklahoma County will enhance communication efforts, offering many small local agencies connections to other departments they previously lacked.

The project, funded with a portion of the county's more than $154 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, was approved unanimously by county commissioners during Tuesday's meeting.

"There's been an issue with radio communication for some of the smaller police departments out in eastern Oklahoma County in particular, and my understanding is that this will resolve that issue," said District 3 Commissioner Kevin Calvey during the meeting.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, "the ability of the emergency response community to provide a coordinated reaction to criminal activities, fires, medical emergencies, or natural disasters can mean the difference between life and death."

Under the county's current radio system, firefighters and police at many agencies cannot communicate across jurisdictions, according to David Barnes, director of emergency management for the county. The project will bring those departments onboard the much more extensive Oklahoma City Metro Public Safety system. The switch is also expected to improve communications reliability.

"This will not guarantee 100% coverage, but the city of Oklahoma City system is far and above any of the other available options," Barnes said in an August Policy & Governance board meeting.

Barnes said the city's system is more advanced even than the one used by the state of Oklahoma. Improved communications and the ability for emergency workers to reach other departments outside their own jurisdiction will allow responses for major events to be more efficient. For instance, if a large fire breaks out, local agencies will be able to communicate via the radio system with other surrounding to departments to communicate a need for additional help.

The switch will be especially beneficial to the volunteer departments across the county, all of which the commissioners are "responsible for," according to Myles Davidson, District 3 chief deputy commissioner. These departments typically have less manpower and resources than official municipal departments.

Barnes said the requested money is expected to provide the county funding for its agencies to participate on the Oklahoma City network through the year 2027. Each entity will establish its own plan with the city and the county will reimburse them for their service fees.

"That way there is a direct customer-provider relationship, we're not in the middle," he said. "If the customer — one of the fire-rescue or the law enforcement agencies — has an issue, needs some assistance, needs maintenance, whatever, they go directly to the vendor or the provider as opposed to coming through us and having a bottleneck."

Other projects approved to receive funding

Several other projects were approved unanimously for funding totaling more than $600,000 during Tuesday's commissioners' meeting. Among those projects are two approvals for the county jail, one for the juvenile bureau and one for social services.

Commissioners approved two projects for the roof of the current Oklahoma County jail. The first seals the current roof to prevent leaks, which jail administration said have caused damage to the recently replaced heating and air system. The county approved $25,000 for the project.

The commissioners approved another $400,000 to replace the roof of the jail. During Tuesday's jail trust meeting, William Monday, the jail's director of operations, said the two projects focus on separate areas of the roof, referring to the replacement project as a "lower roof repair."

The county approved the purchase of two new vehicles for "security transportation and field operations" for the county's juvenile bureau. The vehicles are valued at almost $114,000.

While officials approved more than $62,000 to fund a part-time "homeless navigator" position in the county's social services department, Calvey cautioned against habitually approving recurring expenses for funding through coronavirus relief aid.

"ARPA is not a forever deal," Calvey said. "This is not a high-dollar item. I'm not concerned about this one in particular. I'm just saying, in toto, when we're looking at ARPA, we should be cautious about ongoing things being funded out of one-time revenues."

The approval of the latest projects brings the total amount of coronavirus relief aid allocated to Oklahoma County to more than $28 million of the approximately $154 million received from the Biden administration. Funding must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

