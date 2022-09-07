Read full article on original website
coinjournal.net
XBO partners with Chainalysis to integrate best-in-class compliance technology
XBO.com, a digital asset exchange dedicated to making crypto accessible to investors of all experience levels, announced a partnership with Chainalysis to support anti-fraud measures, power its compliance program, and monitor risk. The collaboration will ensure that top-grade compliance technology is integrated into the solution right from the get-go, Coin...
Upfront Raises Additional $10M for Automated Patient Navigation & Engagement Platform
– Upfront Healthcare, a leading omnichannel communication, and patient engagement platform raise an additional $10M co-led by Baird Capital, Echo Health Ventures and First Trust Capital Partners, with additional participation from existing investors including LRVHealth, Hyde Park Venture Partners, and Nashville Capital Network. – As market demand surges for patient...
kitco.com
LG Electronics to launch its NFT marketplace on the Hedera Network
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Through the integration, television owners whose TVs are updated to LG’s most recent software will now be able...
Commerce Technology Leader Shift4 Launches SkyTab POS, Next-Gen Restaurant Point-of-Sale System
ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in commerce technology, has officially launched SkyTab POS, the company’s next-generation restaurant point-of-sale (POS) system which includes cutting-edge hardware, robust functionality, powerful management tools, and various mobile solutions. SkyTab is a modern, all-in-one technology platform that allows restaurateurs to deliver exceptional guest experiences and manage every aspect of their business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005243/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
UNest Launches First of its Kind Crypto Solution for Families
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- UNest, the leading family investing app that makes it easy for parents to build a brighter future for their kids, today announced the launch of UNest Crypto, becoming the industry’s first all-in-one financial solution for parents and kids to offer digital assets. In addition to the company’s existing lineup of managed portfolios, parents can now add crypto to their child’s UNest account. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005324/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
pymnts.com
APIs, Algorithms Can Make Banking’s Promise of Automation a Reality
The promise of automation has always loomed large in banking. Clayton Weir, Co-founder at FISPAN, and Tony Wimmer, managing director, head of data and analytics at JPMorgan Payments, told PYMNTS that the promise makes the leap into reality with the aid of advanced technologies. At a high level, Wimmer noted...
hospitalitytech.com
Improve Customer Satisfaction, Streamline On-Site Services
Technology is changing everything about how we live – including how we travel and, for hospitality management professionals, how we provide meaningful experiences for guests. We now have the easy-to-implement tools to update and improve the guest experience and, at the same time, increase revenues for properties, thanks to exciting developments in the realm of digital out-of-home (DOOH) content management systems for connected devices. A DOOH network is a platform that allows streaming content including video, music and navigation, in often unexpected places.
Benzinga
SOBR: Advanced technology company disrupting the alcohol management industry by focusing on preventive solutions instead of reactive processes.
SOBR Safe, Inc, ("SOBRsafe") SOBR develops and provides organizations with a non-invasive technology to quickly and safely identify potential alcohol issues with their employees or contractors. If left undetected, alcohol related driving accidents and workplace incidents could result in injury, death, reputational harm, and increased insurance rates. These products and technologies are integrated within a robust and scalable data platform that produces statistical and measurable user and business data. The company's stated mission is to save lives, increase productivity, and create economic benefit for its customers.
dailyhodl.com
Mid-Cap Ethereum Rival Selected by Electronics Giant LG for NFT Partnership
South Korea-based LG Electronics has chosen the enterprise blockchain Hedera (HBAR) to power its non-fungible token (NFT) platform for smart TVs. LG’s newly launched NFT platform, LG Art Lab, allows users to buy, sell and trade NFTs on their LG smart TVs running webOS 5.0 or later. Chris Jo,...
ClearOne Highlights Aura Professional Work from Home AV and Collaboration Solutions at CEDIA 2022
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the residential market, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced its return to CEDIA 2022 to showcase its award-winning line of Aura professional grade work-from-home audio and video collaboration solutions at Booth #8039. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005043/en/ The Versa Mediabar combines the elegance and simplicity of a soundbar with the power of ClearOne’s intelligent audio capture and 4K camera technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)
foodsafetynews.com
Event to focus on role of data and digital in food safety
An international forum is scheduled for October on data-driven innovation in food safety, including the use of remote audits and verification. The event is organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. The Vienna Food Safety Forum is set for...
crowdfundinsider.com
Top Asian Bank DBS Partners with “The Sandbox” to Enter the Metaverse
Leading Asian bank DBS is entering the metaverse to demonstrate how the virtual realm may be utilized for good. In partnership with The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Aninoca Brands, DBS will launch DBS BetterWorld. DBS is a Singapore-based bank that operates in 18 different markets with a focus on Asia...
Leverage UGC for Online Stores
As an online store owner, getting your customers to trust you is not an easy task. However, developing a genuine brand narrative will help you establish the needed connection with customers and make your company more approachable to potential customers.
Billboard
Executive Turntable: Solid Foundation Boards New Partner; BBC Hires D&I Director
Brandon Farmer was named partner at Solid Foundation Management, a subsidiary of Quality Control Artist Management which recently announced a joint venture with SoundCloud to develop and manage new artists. Farmer will focus on expanding the Solid Foundation roster beyond the current Quality Control Music roster. He can be reached at brandon@solidfoundationmgmt.com.
INTERVIEW: BNB Chain's Gwendolyn Regina On The Place Of Newly Launched BAB Soulbound Tokens In Web3 Ecosystem
In May 2022, the concept of the soul was addressed in Web3. These tokens are meant to be unique and non-transferable, specific to the user who minted them. Although they have no intrinsic value in resale, they are poised to change the way Web3 works. A triad of tech visionaries...
Benzinga
Carnegie Mellon University and Mastercard Foundation Partner to Drive Youth-Led Digital Transformation in Africa
10,000 young people across Africa are set to benefit from the new USD $275.7 million partnership, which will expand the engineering and technology, research, and entrepreneurship programs at Carnegie Mellon's Kigali location and help to strengthen Africa's technology, innovation, and research ecosystem. Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) and the Mastercard Foundation,...
Don't Miss the GITEX Global DevSlam on Cybersecurity, Coding, Web3, and More
Just kidding. Despite the image above, GITEX will not be harming developers in any way at the GITEX Global DevSlam in Dubai this year. The year started with the global tech rout, ongoing inflationary concerns and the recent rebound, yet the tech industry is teeming with great optimism and opportunities at GITEX GLOBAL, as it gets ready to kick off its record 42nd edition.
cryptonewsz.com
Meta Has Scheduled Meta Connect Conference for October 11, 2022
Meta has published an announcement to share the news that it will be virtually hosting Meta Connect on October 11, 2022. The one-day event will be open for all the developers and creators, who will also be able to access on-demand sessions after the event has concluded. An overall agenda...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Barrett, Ogilvy, The Community & More
The first work week of September is closing out with some exciting hires, promotions and relocations switching up the industry this week. Commercial and film director Dean Blumberg is joining Alkemy X’s directorial roster for U.S. commercial representation. Blumberg has worked on spots for brands including KFC, Virgin and Toyota and celebrity campaigns with talents Sir Ben Kingsley and William Shatner.
kitco.com
Global governments demonstrate the wide-ranging use cases of NFT technology
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. A recent document released by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) indicates that officials in the EU...
