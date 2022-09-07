ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson pairs with Dolly Parton to remake timeless hit

By Marcus K. Dowling, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

Country music royalty, well-regarded artists, and production superstars have paired for a cover of one of the genre's essential hits for a cause.

Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" remake will be released on Sept. 9. The track, produced by Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan, and King Henry, is available for pre-save at https://atlantic.lnk.to/9to5 .

The remake is attached to the release of the new documentary "Still Working 9 to 5." Created between October 2018 and February 2020, the film reflects on the timelessness of the issue of women's rights in the American workforce raised in the 1980-released movie starring Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dabney Coleman. The quartet is featured in the documentary alongside Rita Moreno and Allison Janney from

the "9 to 5" TV series and "9 to 5" Broadway musical, respectively.

The documentary is directed by Camille Hardman and Gary Lane and produced by MightyFine Entertainment and TwinzZone Productions in association with Artemis Rising Foundation. It officially premiered at SXSW in 2022, received the Jury Award Winner at the 2022 American Documentary & Animation Film Festival, and was nominated for Best Documentary Feature by the Next Generation Indie Film Awards.

The documentary will make its way to Music City for the Nashville Film Festival , scheduled from September 29 - October 5, 2022.

"It was so great getting to sing the reimagined version of '9 to 5,'" stated Clarkson via press release. Parton also noted, "Who knew that 42 years later I'd still be working 9 to 5. I believed then, and I believe now, that every person deserves to be paid fairly for their work… no matter who they are. I think this documentary shows that the struggle continues and that we all need to do our part to help make things better for everybody."

"Still Working 9 to 5" co-executive producer and Parton's creative manager Steve Summers suggested the cover to McAnally. When Parton heard the rendition, she decided it would make a good duet with artist and television host Clarkson.

The Institute for Women's Policy Research is also the major organizational sponsor for the limited theatrical release at Los Angeles' Noho Laemmle Theatre and New York City's Cinema Village, Manhattan, from September 16-22, 2022.

"We are excited to be the official organizational partner of 'Still Working 9 to 5' -- a film that sheds light on many of the issues women face in the workforce while trying to provide for their families and advance in their careers," said C. Nicole Mason, President/CEO, Institute for Women's Policy Research.

"Even though women are 50 percent of the workforce, the modern workplace is something out of the 'Mad Men' era. Women still earn less than their male counterparts, are less likely to be promoted to the role of CEO in companies, and face sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace. There's still so much work to be done."

For more information on "Still Working 9 to 5," visit http://stillworking9to5.com .

