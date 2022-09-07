ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Chase Scanlan signs with pro lacrosse team 18 months after Syracuse arrest

Former Syracuse lacrosse star Chase Scanlan has signed with a pro team more than a year after a domestic violence arrest effectively ended his college career. USA Lacrosse Magazine reports Scanlan signed a free agent contract with the National Lacrosse League’s Vancouver Warriors this week. The Seneca Nation citizen from Irving, N.Y., is expected to play forward when the 2022-2023 season begins this winter.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

UConn coach: Garrett Shrader is a better thrower than Taysom Hill, Bryce Perkins (6 things to know)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Once Syracuse football players themselves, Siriki Diabate and Chauncey Scissum both now work for the University of Connecticut. Diabate, who played linebacker at SU from 2011-13, was hired by UConn coach Jim Mora as his linebackers coach in November 2021. Scissum, a former SU defensive back, is an assistant strength and conditioning coach at UConn.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Burglaries spike near SU, Le Moyne; plus, Bills win NFL opener (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 83; Low: 60. A warm, mostly sunny weekend. See the 5-day forecast. DINING OUT: MUNJED’S CONTINUES TO WOW WESTCOTT: When it comes to running a family-owned operation for 38 years, luck has nothing to do with it. Munjed’s Middle Eastern Cafe in Westcott neighborhood has been serving up delicious food since 1984. The Sultan’s Mixed Grill is huge, and includes chicken shawarma, a kifta kabob skewer, grilled shrimp, rice, four falafel patties, hommus, salad, pita, toom dip and hot sauces. Review, more photos. (Alicia Cuadrado photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Football#American Football#Sports#Marist School
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
WSYR NewsChannel 9

CNY runners to join in national memorial run for Eliza Fletcher

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Starting Friday morning at 4am runners and walkers all across the country will come together to finish a run 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher never had the chance to after she was abducted and brutally murdered during her morning jog last week in Memphis, Tennessee. The movement, which started on social media has gained […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Well-Rounded Syracuse Attack Powers the Mets to an 8-3 Friday Night Win Over Rochester

Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets played one of their best all-around games of the season on Friday night, riding strong pitching and balanced hitting on their way to an 8-3 win over the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A affiliate, Washington Nationals) on a gloriously sunny and warm September Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The six-game series is now tied at two games apiece.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

After slow start Syracuse center Jesse Edwards increased role with Netherlands National Team in EuroBasket

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Jesse Edwards’ tour with the Dutch National Team got off to a slow start. The Syracuse center, who is a native of Amsterdam, didn’t play in either of the Netherlands’ losses to Georgia and Spain in the European World Cup qualifier tournament. As the Dutch squad moved onto play in EuroBasket 2022 in Prague, Edwards finally saw action in an opening round loss to Serbia.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How to watch Syracuse football vs. UConn: Time, TV channel, free live stream

After an explosive start to the season, Syracuse University hits the road to face UConn at Rentschler Field on Saturday, Sept. 10 (9/10/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. UConn will air on CBS Sports Network, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy