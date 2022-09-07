Read full article on original website
Chase Scanlan signs with pro lacrosse team 18 months after Syracuse arrest
Former Syracuse lacrosse star Chase Scanlan has signed with a pro team more than a year after a domestic violence arrest effectively ended his college career. USA Lacrosse Magazine reports Scanlan signed a free agent contract with the National Lacrosse League’s Vancouver Warriors this week. The Seneca Nation citizen from Irving, N.Y., is expected to play forward when the 2022-2023 season begins this winter.
UConn coach: Garrett Shrader is a better thrower than Taysom Hill, Bryce Perkins (6 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Once Syracuse football players themselves, Siriki Diabate and Chauncey Scissum both now work for the University of Connecticut. Diabate, who played linebacker at SU from 2011-13, was hired by UConn coach Jim Mora as his linebackers coach in November 2021. Scissum, a former SU defensive back, is an assistant strength and conditioning coach at UConn.
Burglaries spike near SU, Le Moyne; plus, Bills win NFL opener (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 9)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 83; Low: 60. A warm, mostly sunny weekend. See the 5-day forecast. DINING OUT: MUNJED’S CONTINUES TO WOW WESTCOTT: When it comes to running a family-owned operation for 38 years, luck has nothing to do with it. Munjed’s Middle Eastern Cafe in Westcott neighborhood has been serving up delicious food since 1984. The Sultan’s Mixed Grill is huge, and includes chicken shawarma, a kifta kabob skewer, grilled shrimp, rice, four falafel patties, hommus, salad, pita, toom dip and hot sauces. Review, more photos. (Alicia Cuadrado photo)
Seven sacks by Auburn’s defense key in overtime win against East Syracuse Minoa
Auburn’s defense brought down East Syracuse Minoa’s quarterback seven times during Friday’s Class A football clash at Auburn High School. “The defense, they gave up some yards,” Auburn coach Dave Moskov said. “They bent here and they bent there. But, overall the the amount of pressure they put on the quarterback was outstanding.”
Tales of Drew: The life and sudden death of Andrew Grabowski, Syracuse skate legend
Andrew Grabowski found his way to a set of wheels barely after he learned to walk. He was scooting around on his first skateboard when he was just a toddler, and flipping tricks on the Everson Museum of Art flagstones by age 12. By the time he got to high school, he was skipping class to hit the skate parks.
Fowler rusher needs just 6 carries for his 206 yards, 3 TDs in win over J-D (53 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Fowler junior tailback Devonayre Priester only carried the football six times, but he finished with 206 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s dominant win over Jamesville-DeWitt on Thursday. “Every time he touched the ball, he took it to the house,” Fowler coach John Natoli...
HS football roundup: Liverpool pummels Henninger with potent ground attack (60 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Liverpool’s ground attack was relentless as the Warriors broke off six rushing touchdowns en route to Thursday’s Class AA football victory over Henninger. Senior running back Jah’Deuir Reese scored three touchdowns to lead his Liverpool team to a decisive 56-24 victory over the Black...
HS football roundup: Dominant ground game leads way for Baldwinsville
Rome, N.Y. — A traffic jam and a pit stop at the wrong location wasn’t enough to derail the Bees from a dominant 55-13 win over Class AA foe Rome Free Academy (0-2) . “I told the coaches ‘don’t panic, get done, when we get done, we’ll go on the field,’” Baldwinsville coach Carl Sanfilippo said of the team’s delay.
How a trip to feed chickens in Cleveland earned a Syracuse homebody a surprise $1 million (well, maybe)
It has been said that a photo is worth a thousand words. That might be true, but the above photo, which appeared in the Syracuse Sunday Herald on June 4, 1922, might have been worth $1 million dollars to its subject, Charles Prosser.
CNY runners to join in national memorial run for Eliza Fletcher
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Starting Friday morning at 4am runners and walkers all across the country will come together to finish a run 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher never had the chance to after she was abducted and brutally murdered during her morning jog last week in Memphis, Tennessee. The movement, which started on social media has gained […]
Well-Rounded Syracuse Attack Powers the Mets to an 8-3 Friday Night Win Over Rochester
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets played one of their best all-around games of the season on Friday night, riding strong pitching and balanced hitting on their way to an 8-3 win over the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A affiliate, Washington Nationals) on a gloriously sunny and warm September Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The six-game series is now tied at two games apiece.
Cole Swider podcast: If Jim Boeheim needed me to return, ‘I might’ve gone back just out of loyalty’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Cole Swider decided to enter the 2022 NBA Draft despite having the option to return to Syracuse for another year with the Orange, but only after discussing his plans with SU head coach Jim Boeheim. In an appearance on the Inside Syracuse Basketball podcast, Swider said...
After slow start Syracuse center Jesse Edwards increased role with Netherlands National Team in EuroBasket
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Jesse Edwards’ tour with the Dutch National Team got off to a slow start. The Syracuse center, who is a native of Amsterdam, didn’t play in either of the Netherlands’ losses to Georgia and Spain in the European World Cup qualifier tournament. As the Dutch squad moved onto play in EuroBasket 2022 in Prague, Edwards finally saw action in an opening round loss to Serbia.
Cazenovia football spoils former coach’s debut with Skaneateles in Class C clash (46 photos)
The Skaneateles football team has gotten the better of Cazenovia in the teams’ last five meetings. Most recently, Skaneateles knocked off Cazenovia 30-16 in the Class C semifinal round last season. On Friday, Cazenovia got its revenge.
How to watch Syracuse football vs. UConn: Time, TV channel, free live stream
After an explosive start to the season, Syracuse University hits the road to face UConn at Rentschler Field on Saturday, Sept. 10 (9/10/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. UConn will air on CBS Sports Network, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
Syracuse burglaries spike, especially near SU, Le Moyne: ‘The numbers are out of control’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Burglaries in Syracuse have spiked over the past year, particularly in the southeast portion of the city where Syracuse University and Le Moyne College are located. Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile sounded an alarm about the increase during a briefing Thursday, warning that many are occurring while...
HS roundup: Skaneateles golfer sinks ‘rare’ shot on 8th hole at Drumlins
Skaneateles senior Tyson DiRubbo did something not many golfers can say they have ever done on a golf course. He shot an albatross on the 460-yard, par-5 eighth hole at Drumlins Golf Course on Friday, a feat he said was even more “rare” than the hole-in-one he shot when he was just seven years old.
Longtime CNY high school coach overcomes cancer diagnosis: ‘These kids saved my life’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Longtime high school coach Dominick Pike retired in 2017 when he found out he had pancreatic cancer. Five years later, he is officially in remission, and he is coaching the boys and girls cross country teams at Oswego High School. During the winter season, he coaches indoor track and field.
4 people shot in 3 shootings in 1 day in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Four people were injured in three shootings Thursday in Syracuse, police said. Two shootings were reported within an hour of each other, according to a news release from Syracuse police on Friday. Police received a shots fired call in the 1500 block of South Salina Street...
HS roundup: Fulton girls volleyball nearly hand final set to J-D, recover to remain unbeaten
Syracuse, N.Y. — Fulton’s girls volleyball team is undefeated this season, but more impressively they have yet to surrender a single set to an opponent in their first four games. After taking the first two sets, the Red Raiders had to recover from a slow start in the...
