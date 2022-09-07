ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Fire burns five acres along Yakima Greenway

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/8/22 6:30 a.m. The brush fire along the Yakima Greenway is now out. According to the Yakima Fire Department, crews remained on scene until about 3:30 a.m. monitoring hot spots. Firefighters were back in the area this morning to check for more hot spots. Overall the...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Major Road Work on I-82 Starts Wednesday in Yakima

The major road work to preserve an 8-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street starts on Wednesday. Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be making repairs to the Naches and Yakima River Bridge decks. The first 24-hour...
SELAH, WA
Yakima, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Government
railfan.com

Yakima Valley Freight Motor to Make Rare Public Run

YAKIMA, Wash.–A rare chance to see one of the electric locomotives of the Interurban Era in action will be available on September 24, during a 100th birthday celebration for Yakima Valley Transportation 298 at the Pine Street carbarn of Yakima Valley Trolleys. A 50-ton steeple cab built by General...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Chief Pens Long Letter To Community On Crime and Traffic

Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray has penned a letter to the community talking about a number of challenges the department is facing and ways the department is addressing the challenges. The chief talks about the successes of the department's Crisis Response Unit or SWAT team, corrections and the operation of the Yakima city jail and the chief also talks about traffic and how the department is trying to slow drivers in Yakima saying "the culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change."
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Young People Get Free Rides on Yakima Transit

Yakima residents 18-years-old and younger can ride Yakima Transit for free as a result of action by the Yakima City Council last month and a grant from Washington State. The free rides start Saturday, October 1. Yakima city officials say young people can take advantage of all kinds of free rides on Yakima Transit fixed route bus service, Yakima-Ellensburg Commuter and Dial-A-Ride paratransit service (for those qualified to use Dial-A-Ride).
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Big Damage in El Porton Fire in Union Gap Sunday

Yakima Fire Department investigators say fire caused an estimated $1.8 million in damage to a popular local restaurant on Sunday. Investigators are back at the scene today searching for clues on what started the blaze at the El Porton restaurant at 2512 Main Street in Union Gap. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 4:30 pm Sunday after a report of a fire in the roof.
UNION GAP, WA
KIMA TV

"Critical" fire danger expected for Yakima Valley this weekend

YAKIMA -- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Washington, including Yakima. The warning is in effect from noon on Friday to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Winds are expected to be 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The strongest winds...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

GET OUT! 5 Things Being Given Away for Free on Yakima Craigslist

Who says the best things in life aren't free? If you hop onto Craigslist, you can find an assortment of goodies that might make your entire day! The items you will find being given away for free on Yakima's Craigslist go beyond the city of Yakima. Yakima.Craigslist.org covers the Upper and Lower Valley plus Ellensburg and Cle Elum, too.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Time To Get Signed Up For Yakima’s Sunfair Parade

Everyone loves a parade and Yakima's 61st annual Sunfair Parade is back this year set for September 24 in downtown Yakima. For many people it's a tradition to attend the parade and then go to the Central Washington State Fair set for September 23-October 2nd at Yakima's State Fair Park. This year's parade is being sponsored by Yakima Federal Savings and Loan the local bank that has stepped up to fund a number of community events including Yakima's big 4th of July celebration.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Rimrock campground closed for National Guard training

NACHES, Wash. — The Peninsula Campground of Rimrock Lake will be closed to the public from September 8-11 while the National Guard trains. The 1st Squadron of the 303rd Cavalry Regiment of the Washington Army National Guard will train on the campground, about 27 miles southwest of Naches. The...
NACHES, WA
News Talk KIT

This Million Dollar Home in Yakima is Not Far and It’s Amazing

Have you been dreaming of owning an amazing million dollar home in Yakima that is not to far from the city? Living in the country yet not being too distant from the grocery store, schools, and other shopping places is the ideal life. If you have the kind of job or access to great credit, you could be moving into this amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bath home on Tieton Dr in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

State DNR Plans Land Transfer Of Property Near Wenatchee

The Washington Department of Natural Resources is planning to transfer some land it currently operates as a revenue source to other uses. There are 10 pieces of land it's proposing to transfer, including about 3,000 acres near Wenatchee known as the Upper Dry Gulch area. DNR Communications Specialist Kenny Ocker...
WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
