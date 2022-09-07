Read full article on original website
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Here's Why Oct. 13 Is Social Security's Most Important Day of the Year
Nearly 90% of current retirees rely on their Social Security income to make ends meet. In less than two months, the final puzzle piece will be in place to calculate Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023. Despite a historic expected increase in monthly benefits, COLA has proved to be...
What Happens to Social Security When You Die?
The end of a person's life doesn't necessarily mean the end of their social security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: New direct $3,200 one-time check payment to be sent out next month
The state of Alaska is gearing up to give eligible people a round of $3,200 checks beginning next month. The state's legislature had approved the annual budget in May, and included in the budget was a provision of $3,200 payments for eligible residents before the end of 2022. The budget was then approved by Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R-AK), and residents can expect the direct payments in their bank accounts on Sept. 20, according to Alaska Public Media.
CNET
Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023
As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
Bonus Tax Refunds Will Be Sent Soon – Will You Get a Check from the IRS?
The COVID-19 pandemic really messed up the 2020 and 2021 tax return filing seasons. You couldn't meet with your accountant face-to-face, IRS employees weren't answering the phones, new COVID-relief laws required tax form changes, and other odd twists and turns just made things more confusing and difficult at tax time. To give people a little more time to sort through the chaos, the IRS pushed back the tax return filing deadlines in 2020 and 2021. But that wasn't enough help for everyone. Some people and businesses still filed their tax return late and were hit with an IRS penalty for it. However, the good news is that some of those people and businesses are getting additional tax relief now. The IRS is sending over $1.2 billion in tax refunds to about 1.6 million taxpayers who paid penalties for late tax returns in 2020 and 2021 (in some cases a credit will be issued).
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: 21 States Are Issuing Stimulus Funds. Is Yours on the List?
A state stimulus check could be on its way. The federal government has no plans to issue a stimulus check this year. Multiple states are taking stimulus matters into their own hands and issuing payments to residents. For months on end, Americans have been struggling in the wake of rampant...
These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness
Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
29 Careless Ways Retirees Waste Money
You've worked hard all your life, so you deserve to enjoy yourself in retirement. However, when you live on a fixed income, it's important to keep track of where every dollar is going and not spend...
How to Get Approved for Low-Income Housing Immediately
For many families, affording housing rent has become a serious challenge. If you’re looking for an affordable house to move into immediately, you might be wondering if you can find low-income housing with no waiting list near you. Article continues below advertisement. A major reason behind the high rent...
How Much Does Section 8 Pay, and What Are Its 2022 Income Limits?
You may already know that Section 8 is a housing choice voucher program managed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The program helps low-income households afford rent in the private market by paying landlords on those households’ behalf. But how much does Section 8 pay?
When is the second cost of living payment due?
Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis should now have received their first instalment of the money.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as Child Tax Credit, Income-Based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income-Related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Pension Credit and Universal Credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the first tranche of £326 was scheduled for payment into accounts from 14 -31 July, with up to 8.4 million low-income families ultimately...
How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?
As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Social Security Schedule: When September 2022 Benefits Will Be...
3 Reasons to Move Money Out of Your Savings Account Right Now
It may be time for a transfer.
Six million disabled people to get £150 cost-of-living payment from next month
Around six million disabled people will receive a £150 cost-of-living payment from the end of next month, the Government has said.The one-off payment, announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from September 20, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.The majority of eligible people will receive their payment within a couple of weeks of this date, it added.The payment is intended to help disabled people with the rising cost of living and the higher costs they face, such as for care and mobility needs.We know it’s a worrying time for some people...
U.K.・
3 People Who Could Be Eligible for More Social Security Benefits
If you fall into one of these groups, your monthly income could see a significant boost.
Will Seniors Receive A Fourth Stimulus Payment?
In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered how people lived. Every industry was severely harmed by economic problems, which also had a significant impact on American households.
