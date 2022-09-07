Pass the Remote: Pixar’s shiny new ‘Cars,’ a day of Pasolini and Oscar hopefuls at Doc5

Read full article on original website
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
41 new movies and shows hit Netflix tomorrow – don’t miss these 10 titles
With the arrival of September tomorrow, a whopping 41 new titles are set to hit Netflix — just on September 1 alone. Furthermore, the slew of new content to check out includes original Netflix movies, like Fenced In from Brazil and the romantic comedy Love in the Villa, plus popular third-party titles like Road House and Scarface.
Pass the Remote: Sink your teeth into Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ at IMAX or other beloved retro films
This Labor Day weekend a few theaters are going retro, flashing back to cinematic treasures and guilty pleasures that we never grow tired of rewatching. Here’s how you can revisit some goodies. Wanna hit the virtual beach this weekend? Proceed with caution and don’t listen to anything that sleazy,...
New Saw movie coming Halloween 2023
Buckle up horror movie fans because Jigsaw is returning to the big screen with a new set of deadly games. Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have announced that a new Saw movie is in the works and is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 27, 2023 – just in time for the spooky season.
Legendary Tamil actor Kamal Haasan thrilled thousands at Indian Independence celebration in Milpitas
Tamil film actor Dr. Kamal Haasan was the guest of honor at the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence celebration, held in Milpitas on Aug. 13. Thousands thronged to the event, jointly hosted by the Association of Indo Americans, Bay Malayali, Bolly 92.3 FM and the Consulate General of India in San Francisco.
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in September 2022
Fall is almost, which means that spooky season is also just around the corner. And while we’ve got a couple of good Halloween-adjacent options for our September rundown, there are plenty of other great movies hitting Netflix this month, including a bunch of original films that look absolutely incredible — including a long-in-the-works Marilyn Monroe biopic and the new film from French director Romain Gavras.
Following Ozark Ending, Jason Bateman Is Keeping His Netflix Run Going With New Thriller
It looks like there won’t be any rest for Jason Bateman anytime soon. After wrapping production on Ozark, Bateman is moving on to star in another project for Netflix alongside Kingsman's Taron Egerton. The actor has been tapped to star in the action thriller titled Carry On. This film will be a part of Amblin Entertainment’s production deal with Netflix that emerged in June of 2021.
'Inside Out 2' ! Pixar Announces Sequel to 2015 Movie About Emotions — with a Teenage Twist
Things are about to get emotional again. Disney's Pixar announced plans for a sequel to 2015's Inside Out, which personified the many emotions inside a young girl's head, as the original movie's director Pete Docter and voice star Amy Poehler made an appearance at D23 to celebrate the news, according to Deadline.
Review: Berkeley Rep’s exuberant world premiere ‘Goddess’ is musical theater at its best
“Goddess,” now having its world premiere at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre, adapts a Kenyan myth to modern times to chronicle the search for self-fulfillment, as it at the same time highlights African music and dance. In both aspects, it is buoyant, joyful and uplifting, musical theater at its best.
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
Movie Theaters to Offer $3 Tickets on September 3 for National Cinema Day Event
This weekend’s disappointing box office numbers may be particularly bad due to the lack of new releases, but a late summer lull at the box office is hardly atypical. With the summer blockbuster season essentially over and the fall movie season yet to commence, there is often little to entice moviegoers to make a trip to the multiplex. But a new promotion set to run on Labor Day weekend is hoping to change that pattern. Or, at least, minimize the damage. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, has announced that the inaugural “National Cinema...
Best Bets: A live-action ‘Xanadu,’ YouTube sensation Joji and a chronicler of COVID
The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. A chronicler of the COVID: Coming to the Mechanics’ Institute at 6 p.m. Thursday is Berkeley author, illustrator and raconteur...
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
Netflix Loses Gore Verbinski's New Animated Movie, Will Be Shopped Elsewhere
It has been more than a decade since Pirates of the Caribbean and The Ring director Gore Verbinski made Rango, his Academy Award-winning animated feature starring Johnny Depp. Now, he's shopping around Cattywumpus, his next animated feature, after it was dropped by Netflix, where it was in development. The change comes as the U.S. animation industry is reeling from layoffs and cancellations at Netflix and HBO Max. Given the long and often expensive nature of animation development, it isn't uncommon for movies to be fairly deep into production, and for things to go completely sideways.
Netflix’s ‘Athena’ Has One of the Best Opening Sequences in Movie History
As with his first two films Our Day Will Come and The World Is Yours, Romain Gavras’ Athena is a work whose style trumps its substance—but oh what magnificently fearsome style it is! A French drama of blistering intensity and immediacy that begins with one of the most bravura tracking shots in contemporary cinema history, and then manages to maintain that virtuosity as it barrels headlong into anarchic chaos, Gavras’ third feature (Sept. 9 in theaters; Sept. 23 on Netflix) is explosive in every sense of the word. An expression of class-warfare fury, folly and futility that, no matter its...
‘Barbarian’ Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror Flick
If you were a young woman arriving late at night to a rental home in a horribly rundown neighborhood and it turns out to be already occupied by another renter, would you stay there anyway? Add to that the fact the other tenant is played by Bill Skarsgard, aka the demonic clown Pennywise in the two Stephen King It films, and you’d think that the heroine would run for the hills. But then you wouldn’t have a horror film. Especially one as supremely gonzo as Zach Cregger’s solo feature debut, which pulls out all the stops to drive its audiences...
‘Pinocchio’ Review: A Wooden Live-Action Remake
“Live-action remake” feels like an increasingly inaccurate term to describe Disney’s updated versions of animated classics. Certainly some of these films contain casts of real, live performers, like Aladdin or Mulan. But many of them feature little to no discernible human presence. In the tradition of The Jungle Book and The Lion King’s “live-action remakes” comes the new Pinocchio from director Robert Zemeckis, which stars a flesh-and-blood Tom Hanks as Geppetto, surrounded by a menagerie of CGI creatures: Fake cats, fake fish, fake crickets, fake donkeys, fake whales — not to mention a lot of fake-looking green-screen environments for them to shuffle through. One watches in desperate hope that Pinocchio’s wish to be a real boy will come true, if only to bring some some recognizable humanity to this collection of barren computer images.
Michael Mando joins Brian Tyree Henry in 'Sinking Spring' from Apple TV+
Michael Mando will join Brian Tyree Henry in the upcoming crime drama series "Sinking Spring" from Apple TV+.
Indigenous Women Grab More Screen Space at the Toronto Festival
By Jennie Punter From icons and industry veterans to emerging directors and new faces, the stories and creative power of Indigenous women are featured at the 2022 Toronto festival. Buffy Sainte-Marie alighted opening night Sept. 8 to launch Toronto’s streetfest, just an hour before the premiere of Madison Thomas’ “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On,” The doc explores the artistry and activism of the Cree singer-songwriter — the only Indigenous person to win an Oscar (for song “Up Where We Belong” from “An Officer and a Gentleman” in 1983). Buoyed by the ascendant advocacy and investment of Canada’s Indigenous Screen Office (ISO) and the longstanding grassroot...
Czech 2021 Oscar Entry ‘Zátopek’ Sells To Gravitas For US & Myriad For International
LA-based distribution company Myriad Pictures has picked up international rights to Zátopek, the Czech Republic’s 2021 Oscar Entry. The film has also sold in the US to Gravitas Ventures. The deal was negotiated between John McGrath of UTA, on behalf of the producers, and Scott Bedno, Senior Vice President of Sales & Acquisitions at Myriad Pictures Zátopek follows the story of four-time Olympic champion Emil Zátopek. It is the seventh film by prolific Czech director David Ondříček. The film stars Václav Neužil (Dabing Street), Martha Issová (Dukla 61), and Australian James Frecheville (The Dry, Animal Kingdom, Adore, Peaky Blinders, Black’ 47). Zátopek dominated...
