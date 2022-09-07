ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Irish Fest set for this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — September has become known for cultural celebrations here in Central New York, and the first weekend after Labor Day belongs to the Irish. The Syracuse Irish Festival takes over Clinton Square tomorrow and Saturday, and it’s back in full force with two stages and lots of fun. Marty Cahill is chairing the festival, and he’s sharing all the details.
Your Stories Q&A: Collision repair chain coming to Clay

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Paul Burke sent the following question to the Your Stories Team: What is going on in the former Sharon Chevrolet on RT 31 near route RT 57? According to the Town of Clay Planning Commissioner, this old building is being transformed into a Caliber Collision repair shop. According to Caliber’s website, […]
Showers return to Central New York sooner

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) It’s about time that CNY sees some sun! Question is…Can we hold on to the sunshine to round out the week into the weekend though?? Details are below. The weather is great for high school football/soccer games and the REO, Styx and Loverboy show at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this evening!
MacKenzie-Childs announces Finger Lakes fall craft festival lineup, tickets on sale now

Finger Lakes based retailer, MacKenzie-Childs, is helping people get crafty this fall with their inaugural Artisan Craft Festival at their headquarters in Upstate New York. The home decor brand recently announced their lineup for the event which will feature over 140 artisans and their unique handmade wares from various disciplines, including ceramics, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and many more.
CNY runners to join in national memorial run for Eliza Fletcher

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Starting Friday morning at 4am runners and walkers all across the country will come together to finish a run 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher never had the chance to after she was abducted and brutally murdered during her morning jog last week in Memphis, Tennessee. The movement, which started on social media has gained […]
Chase Scanlan signs with pro lacrosse team 18 months after Syracuse arrest

Former Syracuse lacrosse star Chase Scanlan has signed with a pro team more than a year after a domestic violence arrest effectively ended his college career. USA Lacrosse Magazine reports Scanlan signed a free agent contract with the National Lacrosse League’s Vancouver Warriors this week. The Seneca Nation citizen from Irving, N.Y., is expected to play forward when the 2022-2023 season begins this winter.
TomatoFest CNY set for this Saturday

(WSYR-TV) — It’s the 37th annual TomatoFest here in Central New York. The goal is to gather as much money and canned food as possible for local food pantries. Competing this year are the Auburn Community Hospital against the Cayuga County Sheriff and Auburn police for the canned food donation competition.
7 Utica Rome Restaurants You Would Choose for Your ‘Last Meal’

Maybe it's a little morbid, but have you ever thought about what you'd have for a last meal if you knew exactly when you'd kick the bucket?. I've been fascinated with last meals ever since I learned about death row inmates. One might assume someone about to die would want some 5-course meal from a Michelin star restaurant, but not necessarily. Here are some particularly weird ones:
Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
