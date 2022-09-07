Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
Syracuse Irish Fest set for this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — September has become known for cultural celebrations here in Central New York, and the first weekend after Labor Day belongs to the Irish. The Syracuse Irish Festival takes over Clinton Square tomorrow and Saturday, and it’s back in full force with two stages and lots of fun. Marty Cahill is chairing the festival, and he’s sharing all the details.
The Irish luck out: Perfect weather welcomes packed downtown festival (photos/video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Someone “upstairs” must be wearing green and noticed all those in Clinton Square wearing green. The annual free Syracuse Irish Festival kicked off Friday afternoon under clear skies and temperatures in the low 80s. Bands started at 5 p.m. Friday and will continued through...
Elton John’s first Syracuse show was 52 years ago; he was billed last for a concert that cost $3.50
The first time Sir Elton John played in Syracuse, he was mostly an afterthought. He was billed last on a five-artist show at the War Memorial, and had been added to the lineup just a week before showtime.
Dome makes changes for Elton John concert after McCartney’s traffic jams: Info on parking, paying, more
When Paul McCartney came to the JMA Wireless Dome to perform in June, he brought 10 tractor-trailers to set up on the stage. Elton John has 22 for his Saturday show. 36,000 people have bought tickets to see Elton John perform at 8 p.m. at the Dome as part of his very last tour, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tales of Drew: The life and sudden death of Andrew Grabowski, Syracuse skate legend
Andrew Grabowski found his way to a set of wheels barely after he learned to walk. He was scooting around on his first skateboard when he was just a toddler, and flipping tricks on the Everson Museum of Art flagstones by age 12. By the time he got to high school, he was skipping class to hit the skate parks.
Your Stories Q&A: Collision repair chain coming to Clay
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Paul Burke sent the following question to the Your Stories Team: What is going on in the former Sharon Chevrolet on RT 31 near route RT 57? According to the Town of Clay Planning Commissioner, this old building is being transformed into a Caliber Collision repair shop. According to Caliber’s website, […]
localsyr.com
Showers return to Central New York sooner
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) It’s about time that CNY sees some sun! Question is…Can we hold on to the sunshine to round out the week into the weekend though?? Details are below. The weather is great for high school football/soccer games and the REO, Styx and Loverboy show at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this evening!
Willing to drop $1,800 to see Elton John at the JMA Dome? That’s going price for a front row seat
Ticket prices for center seats at Elton John’s Saturday JMA Wireless Dome concert do not come cheap. Want a seat in row 12? That’ll be $2,083. Row six? $4,760. All the way in the front? $3,227. Twenty years ago, the British rock star made headlines for heralding the...
RELATED PEOPLE
MacKenzie-Childs announces Finger Lakes fall craft festival lineup, tickets on sale now
Finger Lakes based retailer, MacKenzie-Childs, is helping people get crafty this fall with their inaugural Artisan Craft Festival at their headquarters in Upstate New York. The home decor brand recently announced their lineup for the event which will feature over 140 artisans and their unique handmade wares from various disciplines, including ceramics, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and many more.
The 2022 marching band season starts Saturday. Which Section III teams have won most state titles?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The New York State Field Band Conference rolls out its 2022 season on Saturday, and two Central New York sites will host performances. East-Syracuse Minoa will host a program starting at 6 p.m. Besides the Spartans, the participating schools are Central Square, New Hartford, Oswego, Liverpool and West Genesee.
CNY runners to join in national memorial run for Eliza Fletcher
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Starting Friday morning at 4am runners and walkers all across the country will come together to finish a run 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher never had the chance to after she was abducted and brutally murdered during her morning jog last week in Memphis, Tennessee. The movement, which started on social media has gained […]
10 Restaurants That Could Replace Boil Shack in New Hartford, NY
The sad news was announced earlier this week that Boil Shack in New Hartford has closed their doors. Now, the building is up for lease for $75,000. Does that mean we could see another restaurant come in and take over?. If that was the case, I know Central New Yorkers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How a trip to feed chickens in Cleveland earned a Syracuse homebody a surprise $1 million (well, maybe)
It has been said that a photo is worth a thousand words. That might be true, but the above photo, which appeared in the Syracuse Sunday Herald on June 4, 1922, might have been worth $1 million dollars to its subject, Charles Prosser.
Chase Scanlan signs with pro lacrosse team 18 months after Syracuse arrest
Former Syracuse lacrosse star Chase Scanlan has signed with a pro team more than a year after a domestic violence arrest effectively ended his college career. USA Lacrosse Magazine reports Scanlan signed a free agent contract with the National Lacrosse League’s Vancouver Warriors this week. The Seneca Nation citizen from Irving, N.Y., is expected to play forward when the 2022-2023 season begins this winter.
localsyr.com
TomatoFest CNY set for this Saturday
(WSYR-TV) — It’s the 37th annual TomatoFest here in Central New York. The goal is to gather as much money and canned food as possible for local food pantries. Competing this year are the Auburn Community Hospital against the Cayuga County Sheriff and Auburn police for the canned food donation competition.
7 Utica Rome Restaurants You Would Choose for Your ‘Last Meal’
Maybe it's a little morbid, but have you ever thought about what you'd have for a last meal if you knew exactly when you'd kick the bucket?. I've been fascinated with last meals ever since I learned about death row inmates. One might assume someone about to die would want some 5-course meal from a Michelin star restaurant, but not necessarily. Here are some particularly weird ones:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsyr.com
Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
Your Stories Q&A: When will Gaskin Road in Clay finally reopen?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– An update on a popular cut-through in Clay that has been cut off since last fall. A few of our viewers have contacted the YS Team wanting an update on this road project. “Why is a section of Gaskin Road still down to one lane? When will construction begin?“ A portion of […]
Baldwinsville’s Golden Harvest Festival returns Sept. 10-11
BALDWINSVILLE — With recent temperatures in the 70s and 80s, it might not feel like autumn is just around the corner, but perhaps the Golden Harvest Festival will put you in a fall frame of mind. The annual festival, which takes place Sept. 10 and 11 at Beaver Lake...
Baldwinsville alum mounts six-stroke comeback at St. Lawrence Invitational (CNY athletes in college)
There’s a difference between knowing how to improve on the golf course and having the ability to make those changes. Ryan Fecco, a 2018 Baldwinsville graduate now in his fifth year with SUNY Oswego’s men’s golf team, had the gameplan and the skill to complete a podium-worthy comeback last weekend at the St. Lawrence Invitational.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0