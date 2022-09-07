ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s where YC’s latest batch of founders are placing fintech bets

And while the pitches are diverse, some concentrations show key ways that a group of vetted entrepreneurs are thinking about the landscape’s shift in light of finicky venture markets, a downturn and some public market meltdowns. The most popular problem area among this batch’s fintech cohort has to do with payments, which is unsurprising. The story really begins with which focus made second place: neobanks.
TDCX recognized for its enterprising spirit at the Singapore Business Awards 2021/2022

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), an award-winning digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies, clinched The Enterprise Award at The Singapore Business Awards 2021/2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006321/en/ TDCX CEO and Founder, Mr Laurent Junique, receiving The Enterprise Award. (Photo: Business Wire)
Analysis-Asia's Southern Flank Shines in Fight Vs Surging Dollar

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asia's central banks, alarmed by the surging dollar's assault on their currencies, are ramping up their resistance with rate rises and market interventions, but it's the relatively vulnerable economies of South and Southeast Asia putting up the best fight. In Indonesia, high raw materials prices are helping...
Arize lands $38M to grow its MLOps platform for the enterprise

Machine learning operations, or MLOps, has to do with deploying and maintaining machine learning models in production. Similar to DevOps, MLOps aims to increase automation while improving the quality of production models — but not at the expense of business and regulatory requirements. Given the interest in machine learning and AI more broadly in the enterprise, it’s no surprise that MLOps is projected to become a large market, with IDC putting the size at around $700 million by 2025.
