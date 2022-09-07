Apple unveils new iPhone 14 with satellite-based emergency SOS

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Apple unveiled its new iPhone 14, with safety features including crash detection and satellite-based emergency SOS, during its highly anticipated launch Wednesday, as the company also revealed new AirPods Pro and Apple Watches.

Apple introduced its new iPhone14 with safety features including crash detection and satellite-based emergency SOS. Photo courtesy of Apple

CEO Tim Cook took the stage at 1 p.m. EDT at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, Calif.

"Today, we're here to talk about three products that have become essential in our lives," Cook said. "On their own, each industry is leading. Together, they provide a magical experience."

Apple unveiled its much-anticipated, new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus with Emergency SOS via Satellite that allows users to text in an emergency without cell service. The iPhone 14 can be pointed at a satellite to send an emergency text message or SOS without cell service.

The iPhone 14 screen measures 6.1 inches, while the iPhone 14 Plus measures 6.7 inches.

The new iPhone 14 comes in five colors: midnight, starlight, blue, purple and Product, or red. Apple confirmed there will not be a mini version.

Both phones will have the same A15 chip that was in last year's Pro models. Apple said the iPhone 14 is 18% "faster than the competition at any price."

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus also feature an upgraded camera with larger and faster sensors. The camera has a 49% improvement in low-light capture, while the video has a new "action" mode to keep things stable even while jogging.

Apple's iPhone 14 will cost $799 and will be available Sept. 16. The iPhone 14 Plus will cost $899 and will be available on Oct. 7, with preorders starting Sept. 9.

Apple also introduced its iPhone 14 Pro, which features the first always-lock screen. The Pro loses the small notch at the top of the screen to house the front-facing camera by adding information around the corners, or Dynamic Island, of the black bar.

The Pro will have a new 48-megapixil camera, with twice the low-light picture-taking ability of previous versions.

The iPhone 14 Pro is 6.1 inches, while the Pro Max is 6.7 inches. Both phones have Apple's new A16 chip with 16 billion transistors allowing better speed with less battery usage. The iPhone 14 Pro will cost $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $1,099.

Wednesday's launch opened with the company's new Apple Watch Series 8, which retains all of the same features as previous Apple Watches, but adds new watch faces and remains bright even when your wrist is down.

The Series 8 features new health upgrades including cycle tracking for women, that provide information about ovulation. Crash detection is activated only while driving.

"As always, we build our health features with two fundamental principles: First, they are developed using scientifically validated insights, and second, privacy is at the core, designed to keep your data secure and private," Apple said.

Apple Watch Series 8 is available for $399 -- $499 with GPS -- starting Sept. 16.

The company also introduced the more affordable Apple Watch SE targeting kids, at $299 for cellular, with an 80% reduced carbon footprint, a 20% upgrade in speed and better parental controls.

"Family setup allows even more independence for kids, and more peace of mind for parents," Cook said.

And for extreme athletes, Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra which "has been years in the making." The thicker watch includes a case to protect it from impact, side buttons that work with gloves and extended battery life that can last up to 60 hours in a new "battery optimization setting."

Apple Watch Ultra will be priced at $799 and automatically includes cellular. It will be available Sept. 23.

Finally, Apple's new AirPods Pro, which Cook called "essential for so many people," have been upgraded.

The new AirPods Pro will have double the noise cancellation capability, a new H2 chip that allows for "high bandwidth connectivity" and "personalized spatial audio" based on the shape of your ears.

The new AirPods Pro cost $249 and will be available Sept. 23.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com