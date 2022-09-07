ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, NM

NMED works on rules to limit carbon dioxide emissions from coal-fired power plants

By Hannah Grover
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Bs12_0hlL2kXR00

With less than a month left before the scheduled closure of the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station, the New Mexico Environment Department is working on a rule that would ensure any future coal-fired generation emits less than 1,100 pounds of carbon dioxide per megawatt hour.

The new emission requirements will go into effect on Jan. 1 and will impact both existing and future power plants.

“The only affected facility that there is right now, even though it is closing down, is the San Juan Generating Station,” Robert Spillers, an environmental analyst with NMED’s Air Quality Bureau, said during a stakeholder engagement meeting at San Juan College on Thursday.

The meeting on Thursday included discussions about the rulemaking process for coal plants as well as the new ozone precursor rule that applies to oil and gas facilities.

While the San Juan Generating Station is closing, there is a proposal to transfer power plant ownership and keep the plant operating by retrofitting it with carbon capture technology.

During the meeting, Camilla Feibelman, the director of the Sierra Club’s Rio Grande Chapter, expressed concerns that the plant could continue operating after Jan. 1 and prior to completion of a carbon capture retrofit.

Enchant Energy, the company behind the carbon capture project, hasn’t yet begun the retrofit process or secured a transfer of ownership.

One of the reasons cited for the carbon capture retrofit is saving jobs. However, without an agreement to transfer ownership in place, workers will lose their jobs once the remaining unit is retired at the end of the month.

If a transfer agreement is reached, the plant would only be able to operate until Jan. 1 when the new emissions requirements take effect.

“Unless they can meet that standard, they’re not going to be able to operate,” Spillers said.

The 1,100 pounds will be averaged over one year. He said without carbon capture the San Juan Generating Station cannot meet those standards.

The rulemaking that is underway will require technology known as a Continuous Emissions Monitoring System, or CEMS. This technology is installed in the stack and measures the exhaust gas coming out of the stack. Spillers said it operates all the time, even if the unit is not operating.

Additionally, Spillers said the rule will require record keeping to demonstrate compliance. Coal-fired power plant operators will be required to submit quarterly reports that contain information on carbon dioxide emissions, violations of the emission standards or a statement that no violations occurred and the percentage of time that the unit was operating.

While the Four Corners Power Plant is also a coal-fired facility, it is located on Navajo Nation lands and the rule will not apply to power plants on tribal lands.

The rulemaking is required by the 2019 Energy Transition Act, which Spillers described as “a pathway to reduce New Mexico’s carbon footprint” by reducing coal, limiting emissions from coal power plants and increasing requirements for renewable energy to be included in electric portfolios.

This comes in light of increased concern and awareness about both the health impacts of burning coal and the climate impacts.

“Coal’s being pushed off the grid,” Spillers said, adding that competition with lower cost energy sources has also led to coal plants closing.

Joseph Hernandez, a Diné energy organizer for the NAVA Education Project, said that air pollution is not the only thing that should be monitored if the San Juan Generating Station continues operating. He said water use should also be monitored, including how much more water is needed to operate the plant with carbon capture.

A public rulemaking hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26 through 28 at San Juan College. Virtual attendance via web and phone will also be available.

This story originally appeared at https://nmpoliticalreport.com/2022/09/06/nmed-works-on-rules-to-limit-carbon-dioxide-emissions-from-coal-fired-power-plants/

Comments / 2

Related
eenews.net

Can N.M. build world’s largest coal CCS project?

At the end of this month, the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station will produce its last electron after nearly five decades as a mainstay of power generation in New Mexico’s northwestern corner. Or not, if you ask city officials in nearby Farmington, N.M. The city is working with startup...
FARMINGTON, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

- Gov declares county’s floods a disaster

Last month’s flooding along the Gila River was officially a disaster, thanks to an executive order signed Thursday morning by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The governor’s proclamation comes two weeks after an emergency disaster resolution passed by the Grant County Commission, and provides $750,000 for the state’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to assist the county with emergency measures, help prevent additional damages and repair public infrastructure. It also moves the county closer to federal assistance — although major disaster funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is still sometime in the future.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
kunm.org

FRI: Cannabis sales skyrocket to new highs, Sanctioned encampments in ABQ will be allowed, + More

Cannabis sales skyrocket to new highs in August - KUNM News, Albuquerque Journal. A new record high has been reached for cannabis sales in New Mexico. As the Albuquerque Journal reports, cannabis flew off the shelves in August, with the state’s Cannabis Control Division logging $24.2 million in adult-use sales. That’s larger than the last high in July where cannabis raked in $23.5 million.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Juan County, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
County
San Juan County, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

City of Santa Fe Expands Alternative Policing Unit

The City of Santa Fe continues to grow its Alternative Response Unit, launched in spring of 2021, recently announcing the addition of an emergency medical services captain and three case managers. The ARU unit now has 13 employees, allowing it to increase service from four to five days per week and double workforce capacity on Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to a city news release. The city’s Community Health and Safety Department created the ARU, a collaborative effort between it and the city fire and police departments, to “provide an appropriate level of response” to calls in which people need social and behavioral health resources (the Economist magazine last spring highlighted both Santa Fe and Albuquerque’s forays into alternative policing initiatives as examples of nationwide shifts in policing in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin). “We’re building on the successes of the program since it launched 16 months ago,” Kyra Ochoa, director of Community Health and Safety, said in a statement this week. “We’ve seen how much it means to people in crisis to have this alternative approach to meeting their needs and getting them the care they need. We will continue to assess and evaluate the program and further develop it according to needs and availability of resources.”
SANTA FE, NM
newmexiconewsport.com

Blind Drunk: Paying The Tab

Alcohol is killing New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country — yet the state has largely neglected the growing crisis. In this seven-part series from News Port partner New Mexico In Depth, journalist Ted Alcorn investigates the state’s blind spots and shines a light on solutions.
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Dioxide Emissions#Electric Power#Renewable Energy#Power Plants#Business Industry#Linus Business#San Juan College#The Sierra Club#Enchant Energy
KRQE News 13

Why is the day New Mexico became a territory so important for national history?

172 years ago today, New Mexico became a U.S. territory. The New Mexico Territory was part of the biggest congressional deal in American history and understanding that deal and how it relates to the present day. TV host and best-selling author, and historian Raffi Andonian talked more about the context of this historical anniversary.
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti’s personal crime ad

*Editor’s note: This article has been corrected to clarify that the ordered early release of some prisoners has not yet been rescinded. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The race for the governor’s office is in full swing in New Mexico, and that means more TV ads hoping to catch your attention and win your vote. A newer […]
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair

Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico specialty crops listeria control program

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new program at New Mexico State University is hoping to help people better understand the threat microbial hazards pose to food products. The new program, the Listeria Control Specialist Certificate Program, gives attendees a chance to become experts on controlling listeria in their facilities. According to the Center for Disease Control, […]
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
coloradosun.com

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
outsidemagazine

For the Second Year in a Row, this New Mexico Ski Area Won’t Open

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Citing an expected La Niña winter and employment issues, Sandia Peak Ski Area announced that it won’t open for the 2022-2023 season, making this the second season in a row that the small ski area just east of Albuquerque won’t spin. General manager Ben Abruzzo told OBJ that even though ski operations would not commence this season, the profitable Sandia Aerial Peak Tramway and Ten3 restaurant would continue operations as normal.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Sarah Walker Gorrell

Why is the Rio Grande running dry?

The clear snow-fed stream of the Rio Grande begins its journey toward the Gulf of Mexico, high in the Rocky Mountains. The snow melt from the San Juan Mountains of Colorado and northwestern Mexico feeds into the Rio Grande.
KRQE News 13

Lawsuit seeks to remove Republican AG candidate from New Mexico ballot

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Republican Party’s candidate for New Mexico Attorney General, Jeremy Gay is facing a new legal challenge, seeking to remove his name from the November ballot. The lawsuit claims Gay’s candidacy is at odds with residency rules outlined in the New Mexico Constitution, and that New Mexico voters “run the risk […]
ELECTIONS
KOAT 7

New Mexico cannabis sales bring in $40 million in August

SANTA FE, N.M. — Cannabis sales in New Mexico topped $40 million in August. The state's Cannabis Control Division said the highest sales numbers came from the state's highest population centers and areas near the state's border. According to data released by the Cannabis Control Division, adult-use sales brought...
ECONOMY
OutThere Colorado

World's largest flat top mountain located in Colorado

While Colorado is home to plenty of stunning sights to see, one often-overlooked spot is actually the world's largest flat top mountain – Grand Mesa. Visit Grand Junction describes the Grand Mesa as a "distinctive formation, with its flat top and steep cliff sides, [covering] hundreds of square miles." Home to more than 300 alpine lakes found at over 11,000 feet of elevation, this destination is truly one-of-a-kind.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s largest sanctioned homeless camp seeing positive results

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite public outcry, the city of Albuquerque ultimately decided to move forward with sanctioned homeless camps. While it’s a first for the city, those camps are not new in New Mexico. For the last 11 years, Camp Hope in Las Cruces has given thousands of homeless people a safe place to […]
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

2K+
Followers
884
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the�Farmington Daily Times�keep you up-to-date on breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, lifestyle and opinion.

 http://daily-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy