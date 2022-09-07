ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Point girls soccer starts strong

By By TED BLACK
Southern Maryland News
Southern Maryland News
 3 days ago
Not only did it not take long for the North Point High School girls soccer team to gain the upper hand against visiting Great Mills on Tuesday evening, the Eagles’ dominance over the Hornets played out in proportionally even parts.

North Point (1-0) scored two goals less than a minute apart just over six minutes into the contest and the hosts owned a comfortable 4-0 lead at the intermission, and promptly doubled it in the second half en route to an 8-0 victory over the Hornets. North Point’s Giselle Rodriguez scored three goals for the hosts and Ishah Barry added two more for the Eagles.

