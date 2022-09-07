ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IN

FOX59

Coroner reveals cause of death for Shelby County deputy Jay Griffith Jr.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy who died in an interstate crash this week suffered traumatic blunt force trauma injuries. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy this week on Jay Griffith Jr., 37, who died in a motorcycle crash on I-74 early Wednesday morning. Investigators said Griffith was headed west on […]
wfft.com

Motorcyclist involved in fatal accident identified as off-duty deputy

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A motorcyclist killed this morning in a single motorcycle crash on I-74 near State Road 9 has been identified as an off-duty Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy. Police say 37-year-old Jay Griffith, Jr. of Shelbyville, IN was off-duty and taking part in a multi-state motorcycle ride...
WISH-TV

81-year-old woman dies in crash with semi in Fulton County

KEWANNA, Ind. (WISH) — A 81-year-old woman died in a Wednesday morning crash in western Fulton County, Indiana State Police say. Madonna Mawk, of Mooreland, attempted to turn north onto County Road 1100 West from State Road 14, which is about 10 miles west of Rochester. Her 2033 Jeep Liberty hit the 2023 Peterbilt semitractor-trailer driven by Timothy Phelps, 44, of North Vernon, in the side fuel tank. The semi was going east on State Road 14.
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled after Hendricks County man found safe

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Michael Dubak was canceled. Authorities said he was found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of a 74-year-old man from Brownsburg, Indiana tonight. A Statewide Silver Alert was issued for Michael Dubak, who was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday. At […]
WANE-TV

ISP: Sheriff’s deputy killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy was killed while off duty in an early morning crash south of Indianapolis on Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Police. Deputy Jay Griffith, Jr., 37, was driving a motorcycle west on Interstate 74 at about 3:38 a.m....
FOX59

Shelby Co. deputy killed in motorycle crash on I-74

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74. The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State […]
95.3 MNC

Woman dead after crash on State Road 14

A Mooreland woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash. It happened Wednesday, September 7, at 8:37 a.m., when Fulton County Sheriff’s Officers were called to a crash at the intersection of State Road 14 and Fulton County Road 1100 West. Officials say that the woman, 81-year-old Madonna Mawk, was...
WTHI

One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
WTHR

1 seriously wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis. Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2851 N. Shadeland Ave. just before 6 p.m. That location is the Welcome Inn motel. Police at the scene located...
wbiw.com

Crash on I-65 claims the life of a Tennessee man

INDIANAPOLIS – A crash on I-65 Saturday afternoon has claimed the life of a man from Tennessee. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious crash involving a car and a semi on I-65 at the 113-mile marker around 3:36 p.m. Trooper Kari Woodard was on the scene of the crash within two minutes and reported a passenger car had struck a semi and the car was fully engulfed in flames.
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man arrested for involvement in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in a shooting Monday night. According to a release, police received reports around 9:45 p.m. Monday about a person shot in the 300 block of South Gray Street. When they arrived, they found a person with gunshot wounds. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and took the victim to a hospital nearby in serious condition.
wbiw.com

Man arrested after allegedly choking and hitting a pregnant woman

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday, September 6th after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 11 p.m. to report a woman had been injured during a domestic fight at a home at 2596 South Leatherwood Road. A male reported his...
BEDFORD, IN

