ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Here's How Much Money You Need Saved Up to Have a $100,000 Income in Retirement

By Dana George
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBxYY_0hlL2Ytb00
Image source: Getty Images

As scary as retirement finances may seem, planning ahead helps.

Key points

  • The earlier you plan for retirement, the better shape you're likely to be in.
  • Bringing in $100,000 a year may require total investments worth close to $2 million.
  • Social Security, pensions, and retirement accounts are not the only sources of income in retirement. You can begin today to come up with alternative sources of income.

In an ideal world, we'll all have enough to retire in style. I don't necessarily mean annual trips abroad (unless that's something you dream of), but rather, enough money to do the things that interest us while also covering the cost of living. The amount of annual income needed to achieve this goal varies, depending on where a person lives and what constitutes their "ideal" retirement.

We thought we'd figure out how much it would take for a person to retire with $100,000 coming in each year. For the sake of this illustration, let's say the person retires with their full Social Security benefits at age 67. And let's say the person exceeds the current average life expectancy of 79 and lives until they're 85. That leaves them with 18 years of retirement to plan for.

Social Security

The average Social Security retirement benefit as of May 2022 is $1,668. However, since the person in our scenario needs $100,000 per year in retirement, it's safe to assume that they earned a bit more during their working years. Let's say they were a higher-income worker and now receive $3,000 a month in Social Security benefits.

Since $3,000 x 12 = $36,000, we can subtract that from their desired income of $100,000, leaving us with a shortfall of $64,000 annually.

Retirement plan

If our retiree follows the common advice to withdraw 4% from their retirement plan each year, they would need a total of $1.6 million in various retirement plans and other income-generating investments.

If the retiree is pulling $64,000 each year from accounts totalling $1.6 million, that means they'll deplete $1.15 million in 18 years. That leaves $448,000 (assuming no interest to keep it simple) -- if they die at age 80. If they live beyond that, they have enough to keep them at an annual income of $100,000 for seven additional years.

But…

Withdrawing 4% annually for a total of 25 years could be unrealistic. While the current rate of inflation is high, the average rate between 1960 and 2021 was 3.8% annually. If we round up to 4% to be on the safe side, that means our retiree will do fine with $64,000 from retirement accounts and investments their first year of retirement, but would need $66,560 the next year to keep up with inflation. The next year, they would need $69,222, and so on. Either our happily retired friend cuts the amount of money they are willing to live on each year, or they deplete their retirement savings at a faster clip.

If they want to continue to receive $100,000 a year, they'll need to save closer to $2 million to account for inflation.

An incomplete picture

This entire scenario is based on the idea that the retiree is never going to require the care of an in-home nurse or move into a nursing home. While that's possible, it's best to plan for the worst. Hopefully, our retiree purchased long-term care insurance while they were still working and a sudden illness does not wipe them out financially.

It may also be that as our retiree aged, they didn't spend as much money and were able to draw less from their retirement accounts and investments.

The point is: There's no way to know for sure what the future holds. The best any of us can do is to invest as much as we are able until our retirement date rolls around.

How to make the most of investing

The key is always to start young. That gives compound interest the time it needs to do its magic. If starting young is not an option, the key is to start today.

Historically, the S&P 500 has grown by 10% a year. Conservatively, let's imagine that investments grow by 7% each year over the next few decades. Let's also imagine that you're able to put $12,000 a year into retirement. Here's how it would look, depending on the age you get started:

The thing that makes any scenario challenging is that it's impossible to account for all variables. While the person in our example wanted $100,000 annually, you may only want $60,000. Though the average rate of inflation typically hits around 3.8%, it could be higher or lower when it's your time to retire.

If you're not happy with the number you see here, consider adjusting your annual contributions. Some people add 1% more each year, while others cut something from their current budget (or take on a side hustle) to come up with more each month.

Any passive streams of income you develop now can also feed your retirement income. The idea is to start thinking about it now, no matter how old you are or how far off retirement may seem. The more you plan for retirement, the more likely it is that you'll hit your personal financial goals.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Savings#Retirement Age#Social Security Benefits#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Kiplinger

Bonus Tax Refunds Will Be Sent Soon – Will You Get a Check from the IRS?

The COVID-19 pandemic really messed up the 2020 and 2021 tax return filing seasons. You couldn't meet with your accountant face-to-face, IRS employees weren't answering the phones, new COVID-relief laws required tax form changes, and other odd twists and turns just made things more confusing and difficult at tax time. To give people a little more time to sort through the chaos, the IRS pushed back the tax return filing deadlines in 2020 and 2021. But that wasn't enough help for everyone. Some people and businesses still filed their tax return late and were hit with an IRS penalty for it. However, the good news is that some of those people and businesses are getting additional tax relief now. The IRS is sending over $1.2 billion in tax refunds to about 1.6 million taxpayers who paid penalties for late tax returns in 2020 and 2021 (in some cases a credit will be issued).
INCOME TAX
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
MarketRealist

How to Get Approved for Low-Income Housing Immediately

For many families, affording housing rent has become a serious challenge. If you’re looking for an affordable house to move into immediately, you might be wondering if you can find low-income housing with no waiting list near you. Article continues below advertisement. A major reason behind the high rent...
HOUSE RENT
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
The Independent

Six million disabled people to get £150 cost-of-living payment from next month

Around six million disabled people will receive a £150 cost-of-living payment from the end of next month, the Government has said.The one-off payment, announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from September 20, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.The majority of eligible people will receive their payment within a couple of weeks of this date, it added.The payment is intended to help disabled people with the rising cost of living and the higher costs they face, such as for care and mobility needs.We know it’s a worrying time for some people...
U.K.
The Independent

When is the second cost of living payment due?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis should now have received their first instalment of the money.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as Child Tax Credit, Income-Based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income-Related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Pension Credit and Universal Credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the first tranche of £326 was scheduled for payment into accounts from 14 -31 July, with up to 8.4 million low-income families ultimately...
PERSONAL FINANCE
BBC

Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September

Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
U.K.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now

Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sacramento

These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness

Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
EDUCATION
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
215K+
Followers
106K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy