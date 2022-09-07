Read full article on original website
Related
Watch This Alcohol-Powered Toy Car Hit 205 MPH
Kevin Makes StuffTethercars aren't as popular as they once were in the U.S., but they're faster than ever.
yankodesign.com
This Porsche inspired speedboat is an amphibious 911 for automotive collectors
The Porsche 911 has stamped its authority on the roads all these years with the unique design and power to keep fans interested. So, what more could that Porsche 911 cabriolet be? A speedboat riding the waters in that sublime Porsche style, perhaps!. This Amphibious 911 is a Craig Craft...
Border officers in Texas seize nearly $12 million in methamphetamine from tractor trailer
Border authorities in Texas seized the largest batch of methamphetamine at one port of entry valued at $11.9 million, the largest of its kind at that station, officials said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were at the Del Rio International Bridge on Monday when one sent the driver of a 2016 Kenworth tractor hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers for a secondary inspection.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV costs $105,550, offers up to 305 miles of range
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will start at $105,550, including destination, and will deliver a maximum estimated range of 305 miles when it arrives at U.S. dealerships this fall. Both figures apply to the base EQS 450+ version, which uses a single motor that sends 355 hp and 419 lb-ft...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Road & Track
Watch a Valet Smash a LaFerrari Into Some Scooters
Rolling up to the valet in a ludicrously expensive sports car is a bit of a right of passage among the uber-wealthy enthusiasts among us. That said, one Ferrari LaFerrari owner in Monaco recently learned the hard way that not everyone is familiar with how to operate one of these high-power machines. Thanks to the wonders of YouTube, we can now watch as a valet rams the multi-million dollar sports car into a pair of parked scooters.
CAR AND DRIVER
Watch a McLaren 765LT Hit 200 MPH on the Autobahn
When it comes to the modern lineup of supercar offerings, the McLaren 765LT ranks right up there with the most hardcore of the bunch. Thanks to the folks over at TopAutoNL, we have a chance to see this immense performance at work on the German autobahn. A true successor to...
Wisconsin classic car and toy museum auctioning its entire collection following owner's death
A beloved museum in Wisconsin closed its doors for the last time over Labor Day weekend after nearly three decades in operation, but fans now have the opportunity to take a piece of it home with them. Or drive one home. Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City was...
Gorgeous Art-Deco Packard Darrin Selling At Worldwide Auctioneers Fall Sale
This classic automobile is a great example of an old-school racer. This Packard is a great show of the sort of performance cars you could find back in the earlier days of automotive creation. It may not seem like much in our modern world of incredibly high horsepower and torque american sports cars. However, when you take into consideration the fact that the first car to boast 300 horsepower was built in the 1950s, this Packard seems far ahead of its time. Built in 1940, this vehicle was faster than almost anything else on the road at the time which originally made it iconic. Nowadays, the Packard automobile manufacturer is one of the most desirable and valuable brands whose name practically brands a vehicle as masterfully crafted and highly sought-after.
RELATED PEOPLE
motor1.com
Mercedes Vito transformed into adventure 4x4 van by German tuners
There are many tuning companies focused on modifying performance and luxury vehicles, but there aren’t that many working on buses and vans. Vansports is one of those firms that are almost entirely focused on vans, offering styling, off-road, and other special enhancements. One of Vansports’ latest projects showcases visual and hardware upgrades for the Mercedes-Benz Vito.
Pagani C10 Shows Gated Manual Gearbox, Design Details In New Teaser
It may be September 2022 but we've gathered here to talk about a brand-new car equipped with a gated manual transmission. Yes, the Pagani C10 will allow one-percenters to row their own gears in the most spectacular way possible. The only way an automaker could top that is by installing a V12, which the Huayra successor will have. A twin-turbo 6.0-liter AMG engine will be at the heart of the new hypercar, with a dual-clutch auto also available.
Zeva’s new design Z2 still flies like ‘Superman,’ but more efficiently
Zeva Aero, a designer and manufacturer of personal air vehicles based in the U.S., has launched its newest prototype aircraft, the Z2. The company first designed and created a sub-scale prototype called Zero (Zero-emissions Electric Vertical Aircraft) with the ultimate goal of creating a full-sized production aircraft to provide alternative options to people for their daily commute. It was designed from the ground up to compete in Boeing's GoFly competition. The company plans to go to market with vehicles that are not limited by the extreme requirements of the GoFly rules.
insideevs.com
Hyper’s E-Ride FS Electric Bike Offers Low-Cost All-Terrain Fun
How far can $600 take you when it comes to e-bikes nowadays? Well, surprisingly, pretty darn far. As technology surrounding powertrains and batteries has advanced over the years, the retail price of e-bikes continues to drop. The fact that manufacturers are focusing on tapping the entry-level market helps a big deal, too, and these days, entry-level e-bikes costing no more than $1,000 are a dime a dozen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chrysler’s Making a Performance Car Again After Almost a Decade
ChryslerA Stellantis spokesman says an "extremely limited production" vehicle from Chrysler is on its way soon.
Hipercar: The Batmobilesque 1,180 HP electric sports car has just been revealed
The Hipercar by Ariel, an ultra-high performance electric sports car, has been officially unveiled. After developing an utterly functional prototype, the British automaker Ariel Motor Company, which also makes the Ariel Atom, Nomad, and Ace motorcycles, plans to start modest volume manufacturing of the Hipercar. Ariel Electric's Hipercar (High Performance...
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
An 18-year-old student is now the youngest US woman to climb Everest — fueled by Oreos, cardio, and $48,000
Lucy Westlake says Everest isn't the most technically difficult climb she's ever done, but it was emotionally challenging.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Check engine light on? Common causes, symptoms and fixes
Engine light on car dashboard.(shutterstock/andriano.cz) Your car’s dashboard has a specific “check engine” light that can indicate a spectrum of issues. Mostly yellow in color and shaped like an engine, this light is something you should not ignore, especially if it has stayed illuminated for a while.
Road & Track
The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is a High-Downforce Track Monster
How do you improve on one of the best track cars in the world? Give it a load more downforce, apparently. That's the approach Porsche's taken with the new GT3 RS, and the result looks like what would happen if you crossed a 911 with a McLaren Senna. We're at...
2023 Ford Super Duty To Get New 6.8-liter V8: Report
Ford is putting the finishing touches on the new Super Duty truck, which is scheduled to debut this fall. It won’t be a completely new product and will share many components and technologies with the outgoing truck, including some of its powertrains. However, it seems that a new mill will be added to the lineup, according to a recent report.
fordauthority.com
All-New Ford Mustang GT3 Possibly Teased Ahead Of S650 Debut: Video
The Blue Oval has been releasing some enticing teasers for the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang recently, giving us a glimpse at the GT’s trunk and rear badge, as well as a sound clip of the car’s V8 in action. The S650 is scheduled to debut very soon – September 14th, 2022, at a special event called “The Stampede,” which will take place on Woodward Avenue – but it may not just be the road-going version of the new pony car that is unveiled, judging by this new teaser that was just tweeted out by Ford Performance that may just preview the glorious sound of the previously-teased Ford Mustang GT3 racer.
Fox News
786K+
Followers
180K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0