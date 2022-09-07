ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden County, MA

MassLive.com

10 most expensive houses sold in the city of Worcester, Aug. 28-Sept. 3

A house in Worcester that sold for $550,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Aug. 28 and Sep. 3. In total, 27 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $363,200. The average price per square foot ended up at $279.
MassLive.com

Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants

As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

The Shaking Crab gets conditional approval for downtown Worcester expansion, but licensing commission has questions on liquor storage

The Worcester licensing commission has placed The Shaking Crab’s liquor license application under conditional approval subject to the restaurant owners proving they have a safe and secure place to store alcohol. The Shaking Crab, is a cajun seafood restaurant chain, with six locations in Massachusetts. The restaurant is planning...
CBS Boston

RMV announces inspection sticker changes for Massachusetts drivers

BOSTON - There's a change coming to the way inspection stickers are given out in Massachusetts - and it affects those who wait too long to get their car inspected. The RMV said that starting November 1, cars that pass the annually required inspection will get a new sticker with the month the last sticker expired, rather than the month of inspection.Drivers who wait more than a year will get a January sticker."Any vehicle owner late in getting a vehicle inspected, beyond one year from the last inspection, will no longer get a sticker displaying the month the new inspection occurred,"...
MassLive.com

Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash

Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WBEC AM

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
dailylifetravels.com

Bigelow Hollow State Park CT

Looking for a great hiking trail in northeastern Connecticut? Check out Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union, CT! This Connecticut State Park borders the Nipmuck State Forest and Massachusetts. In fact, you can hike right into Massachusetts from this park!. Getting There. Bigelow Hollow State Park is located in Union,...
UNION, CT
