10 most expensive houses sold in the city of Worcester, Aug. 28-Sept. 3
A house in Worcester that sold for $550,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Aug. 28 and Sep. 3. In total, 27 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $363,200. The average price per square foot ended up at $279.
Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants
As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
West Springfield home to be demolished after 2019 fire
A house that was destroyed by a fire in West Springfield will be demolished after three years of sitting vacant.
Hampshire County real estate: The top 10 most affordable homes sold in week ending Sept. 3
A condo in Amherst that sold for $160,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampshire County between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3. In total, 37 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $466,470. The average price per square foot was $266.
Massachusetts awards $3M for rail access including Palmer and Wilbraham
Grants will boost industrial rail freight access and jobs.
The Shaking Crab gets conditional approval for downtown Worcester expansion, but licensing commission has questions on liquor storage
The Worcester licensing commission has placed The Shaking Crab’s liquor license application under conditional approval subject to the restaurant owners proving they have a safe and secure place to store alcohol. The Shaking Crab, is a cajun seafood restaurant chain, with six locations in Massachusetts. The restaurant is planning...
Elderly Easthampton man identified in Deerfield deadly accident
The Northwestern District Attorney's Office has released the identity of the driver in a deadly accident Monday morning in Deerfield.
12-year-old Massachusetts girl dies while in the care of the Department of Children and Families
A Massachusetts girl has died while in the care of the Department of Children and Families. According to a spokesperson, State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the unattended death of a 12-year-old in Fitchburg on Saturday. While the DA’s Office did not...
Counterfeit money used at Marshall’s in Springfield
Springfield police are looking for the public's help to identify a suspect who allegedly used counterfeit money.
Jumper Purportedly Leaped Off Sagamore Bridge On Cape Cod (DEVELOPING)
Massachusetts State Police along with Bourne Police and Bourne Fire were looking for a person who apparently jumped off the Sagamore Bridge on Cape Cod, the department said on Twitter. MSP's Marine Unit and Dive Team were said to be searching the waters of the Cape Cod Canal for the...
RMV announces inspection sticker changes for Massachusetts drivers
BOSTON - There's a change coming to the way inspection stickers are given out in Massachusetts - and it affects those who wait too long to get their car inspected. The RMV said that starting November 1, cars that pass the annually required inspection will get a new sticker with the month the last sticker expired, rather than the month of inspection.Drivers who wait more than a year will get a January sticker."Any vehicle owner late in getting a vehicle inspected, beyond one year from the last inspection, will no longer get a sticker displaying the month the new inspection occurred,"...
Springfield man arrested with bag of stolen car parts
West Springfield police arrested a man on Friday after finding him with a duffel bag containing catalytic converters.
Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash
Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
The Ethnic Study, a Springfield workspace, café and bookstore, is moving locations
Owners of The Ethnic Study CoWork Cafe & Bookstore took to social media to announce that the cafe is moving on from its location on 222 Worthington Street. In a post to Instagram, the cafe announced that a new space was necessary as the business has grown. “We have outgrown...
Westover officials warn of loud weekend of training
Officials from the Westover Air Reserve Base issued a warning Friday to residents of the area - it's about to get loud.
Fun Hub Action Park now open at Hampshire Mall
Fun Hub Action Park is now open at the Hampshire Mall near Café Square.
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
Bigelow Hollow State Park CT
Looking for a great hiking trail in northeastern Connecticut? Check out Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union, CT! This Connecticut State Park borders the Nipmuck State Forest and Massachusetts. In fact, you can hike right into Massachusetts from this park!. Getting There. Bigelow Hollow State Park is located in Union,...
Fundraiser auction to restore children’s pavilion at Westfield’s Stanley Park
WESTFIELD — Stanley Park’s Annual Fundraiser is once again online this year, starting Saturday. The auction is the park’s premier fundraiser and kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday at stanleypark.org, with many items to bid on donated by area businesses, restaurants, local artists and individual donors. The auction ends at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Brimfield Flea Market fall show ‘exceeds expectations,’ dealers say
BRIMFIELD — Overheard at the Brimfield Antique Flea Market’s final show of the 2022 season:. “What do you want for this?” asked a woman, holding up an old watering can.
