Baltimore, MD

numberfire.com

Baltimore's Austin Hays in left field on Friday evening

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Hays will take over left field after Kyle Stowers was shifted to right, Anthony Santander was named Friday's designated hitter, Gunnar Henderson was moved to shortstop, and Jorge Mateo was rested. In a matchup...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Henderson's big hit helps Orioles rally past Red Sox 3-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — No matter how this season ends for the Baltimore Orioles, Gunnar Henderson and the rest of their young players are experiencing meaningful games. “This is going to be really beneficial for them going forward into next year,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Being able to be in a tight ballgame in a pennant race against the Red Sox, that’s only going to be helpful going forward.” Henderson hit a bases-loaded single in the sixth inning to cap a big Baltimore rally, and the Orioles beat Boston 3-2 on Friday night. It was a much-needed victory for the O’s, who lost three of four to Toronto in their previous series to fall 4 1/2 games back in the playoff race. The win Friday helped Baltimore move within four games of Seattle for the final American League wild card.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Yuli Gurriel scratched Friday for Astros, Trey Mancini on first base

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel has been scratched from the lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Los Angeles Angels. Trey Mancini will replace Gurriel on first base and bat sixth. It's not clear whether Gurriel is dealing with an injury/illness, or if the Astros just changed their mind about having him in their lineup on Friday. Yordan Alvarez will start in left field and David Hensley will enter the lineup as the Astros' designated hitter.
HOUSTON, TX

