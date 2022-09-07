BALTIMORE (AP) — No matter how this season ends for the Baltimore Orioles, Gunnar Henderson and the rest of their young players are experiencing meaningful games. “This is going to be really beneficial for them going forward into next year,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Being able to be in a tight ballgame in a pennant race against the Red Sox, that’s only going to be helpful going forward.” Henderson hit a bases-loaded single in the sixth inning to cap a big Baltimore rally, and the Orioles beat Boston 3-2 on Friday night. It was a much-needed victory for the O’s, who lost three of four to Toronto in their previous series to fall 4 1/2 games back in the playoff race. The win Friday helped Baltimore move within four games of Seattle for the final American League wild card.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO