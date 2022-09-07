ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

3 ‘Rules’ About Eating for Better Sleep That You Can Definitely Ignore

By Michele Ross
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nNssF_0hlL1W5w00

It’s no surprise that we all need enough high-quality shuteye to feel and function our best. Of course, there are many factors that contribute to a good (or not so good) night’s rest—with your food and beverage choices among them.

Perhaps you prefer to down a glass of water (or, okay, a glass of vino) before you catch your ZZZ’s… only to wake up in the twilight hours to relieve your bladder. Or maybe you’re wary about nighttime snacking thinking it’ll work counter to your sleep and greater health goals… yet you routinely hear your tummy rumble as your head hits the pillow and find yourself ravenous by morning. What gives?

To discover a few bedtime food “rules” and habits we’re led to believe are valid but are actually totally fine to (pardon the pun) put to rest, we asked Brooklyn–based dietitian Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN, for her hot takes on which myths about eating and sleep she'd like to dismantle most.

3 common myths about eating and sleep an RD wants to dispel

1. Alcohol is a valid sleep remedy

After a night of imbibing, you may find that you’re out like a light upon crawling into bed. However, Feller mentions that the overall quality of your sleep is likely to suffer when you have alcohol in your system—even if you do happen to fall asleep more quickly after a drink or two. “Alcohol reduces REM sleep, the sleep state responsible for memory consolidation and when most dreaming takes place,” Feller explains. According to a 2017 review, many health concerns associated with sleep loss (including but not limited to illness, mental health disturbances, and problems with cognition) “result from a silent epidemic of REM sleep deprivation.” Simply put, the importance of REM sleep can’t be underestimated, so you may want to wean off those nightcaps for the sake of better shuteye, dreams, memory, and health across the board.

“In addition, many may experience blood sugar highs and lows during sleep after consuming larger quantities of alcohol, which can have a negative impact on both the quantity and quality of sleep,” Feller adds. (Not to mention the repercussions of these fluctuations on your metabolic health and general well-being.)

2. Melatonin supplements are a fast-acting cure-all

If you have trouble falling asleep, there’s a decent chance you’ve considered supplementing with melatonin (aka the sleep hormone); perhaps it’s even a staple in your nightly regimen. “Melatonin can be helpful when used correctly,” Feller shares, emphasizing this last word. “It is best taken about two hours before bedtime, which is when our bodies should naturally start to secrete melatonin.” If you take your melatonin much later, it may be best to adjust your intake accordingly. “Some people experience grogginess when they take it in the middle of the night or over-supplement,” she continues. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health adds that only short-term use of melatonin is recommended, as there’s a lack of information on the safety of long-term supplementation. Plus, if you experience any undesired side effects from melatonin supplementation or are interested in adding it to your routine for the first time, Feller advises consulting a qualified healthcare professional to customize dosing and evaluate other considerations based on your personal needs.

Tip: In your quest to promote more restful sleep, be sure to set ideal conditions to support your body’s own production of melatonin; one of the best ways to do just that is by reducing your exposure to light in the hour or two before bed. One study found that exposure to bright room light (versus dim light) before bed resulted in a later melatonin onset in 99 percent of healthy young adult participants and shortened melatonin duration by 90 minutes.

3. You should never eat close to bedtime

When it comes to this rule, Feller says that the pros and cons of eating shortly before bed will ultimately vary from one person to the next. For instance, for those affected by acid reflux or GERD, “Eating and then going directly to bed can increase the backflow of stomach contents into the esophagus,” she explains. (The same goes for people with these conditions who recline after mealtime, even if it’s not yet time to hit the hay.)

But in other cases, Feller mentions that it can be beneficial to chow down at night. “For folk who experience dramatic variability in their blood sugar levels or have nighttime hypoglycemia, having a balanced snack—that is, a mix of slow-release carbohydrates with protein—closer to bedtime could be helpful,” she shares.

Moreover, whether or not you fall into these categories, there are other foods and drinks that Feller suggests prioritizing if you’re feeling snacky or thirsty as you wind down. “Eating foods that contain melatonin before bedtime can help improve sleep quality,” she adds. Her top picks include milk and tart cherry juice, which she says can boost melatonin levels and support sleep quality. (Research shows that eggs, fish, and nuts—plus some varieties of mushrooms, legumes, seeds, and cereals—are also fair game.) If you add these into your nightly rotation, you may discover that you won’t have to rely on those melatonin supplements after all.

Learn more about eating before bed according to an RD:

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Mercury Is About To Be Retrograde in Libra and Virgo—Here’s What That Means for Your Sign

Mercury retrograde is an astrological transit well-known (and well-feared) for wreaking cosmic havoc. This upcoming one, happening in both air sign Libra and Earth sign Virgo, will prove no exception. If anything, as the planet backpedals through these very different signs from September 9 to October 1, the off-kilter vibes are bound to encompass areas of life associated with both—something of a double whammy.
ASTRONOMY
Well+Good

10 Most-Scenic Train Trips Through the U.S. (With Views That’ll Instantly Make You More Relaxed)

Train travel has long held a romantic place in many adventurers’ hearts. Maybe it’s the fantasy of climbing aboard with a pillbox hat on your head and a vintage vanity case in your hand, like something out of an Agatha Christie novel (minus all the murder-y parts, of course). Or maybe it’s the slow and steady pace of riding the rails, turning a trip into a true voyage. For many Europeans, it’s all about the environmental impact, as scenic train trips have lower carbon emissions compared to flying. In Sweden, flygskam (flight shame) and tagskryt (train bragging) have become big buzzwords.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Deprivation#Sleep Problems#Carbohydrates#Sugar#Linus Regimen#Diseases#Linus Sleep Disorder#General Health#Zzz#Rd#Cdn
AOL Corp

Are naps actually good for you? Here’s what sleep experts say

For kids, naps are usually seen as something to be avoided at all costs. In adults, it can feel like a dream to have time for a nap. Still, plenty of adults manage to squeeze in a midday snooze: Data from Pew ResearchCenter show that, on a typical day, one third of adults take a nap.
HEALTH
LiveScience

Hypothyroidism diet: What to eat, trigger foods & expert tips

If you have just been diagnosed with an underactive thyroid, you may be wondering whether there is a specific hypothyroidism diet that could help to treat your condition. Unfortunately, pharmaceutical medication is the only treatment that can restore your thyroid function. But this being said, certain nutritional factors may still provide some relief from your symptoms.
FITNESS
WGN TV

Best sleep support supplement

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sleeping is the body’s repair and recovery process. Waking up from a good night’s sleep with energy and clarity of mind is an invigorating feeling. And since poor sleep can harm physical and mental health, fighting insomnia and supporting restorative sleep are important.
HEALTH
LiveScience

Does collagen help you lose weight?

Does collagen help you lose weight? While you’ve probably seen skincare and haircare products containing collagen on the shelves, you might not have thought about collagen's other potential benefits. While collagen won’t magically melt body fat, it can help in several ways to support healthy weight loss and post-workout recovery.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
shefinds

4 Natural Remedies To Stop Hair Loss, According To Experts

We get it: hair loss and shedding is a frightening reality for a lot of us. Whether the cause is stress, genetics, or a medical condition, it’s daunting to see strands of hair on your brush or in the shower. You may wonder when it’s going to stop and how bad it’s going to get. Maybe you’ve loaded up your medicine cabinet with bottles of biotin and any gummy you can find on the market that claims it can help with hair loss. Even though your first best step should be visiting a dermatologist to talk about your concerns and get a professional opinion on your hair loss, natural remedies can also provide some relief. Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, MBBS, MS, Hair transplant specialist & medical head at ClinicSpots, recommends these four natural remedies for hair loss.
HAIR CARE
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Fewer Than Eight Hours of Sleep Associated With Higher Childhood Obesity Rates

Very short sleep among adolescents linked to a more than 70% increased risk of obesity/overweight in children, compared to those who get optimal 8 hours. Fewer than 8 hours of sleep increased the risk among adolescents aged 12 to 16 years of being obese or overweight, according to findings presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
hcplive.com

Medication May Worsen Sleep Instability in Patients with Parkinson Disease

Patients with Parkinson disease had more pronounced sleep instability than those with other disorders marked by alpha-synuclein buildup, but those differences diminished after adjusting for medication differences, a new study found. Non-REM sleep instability was similar among patients with Parkinson’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies and isolated rapid eye movement...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Your ‘sleep age’ may predict your mortality

Sleep age, a projected age that correlates to your health based on sleep quality, could predict your mortality, scientists say. For instance, if you analyze the sleep characteristics of dozens of 55-year-olds and average them out, you’ll have an idea of what sleep looks like at that age. For instance, someone who’s 55 and sleeps soundly through the night with good quality REM cycles could, theoretically, have a sleep age of 45.
SCIENCE
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
SKIN CARE
LiveScience

Does magnesium help you sleep?

Does magnesium help you sleep? With billions of dollars spent every year on sleep aids and the best sleep apps, it’s a valid question as we search for a restful night that also helps our body recover. Sleep is vital for overall health, but many of us aren’t getting enough of it. Among a long list, work, family responsibilities, anxiety and stress play major roles in keeping us from getting the sleep we need. The question is, can magnesium supplements help us out or is this just hype?
HEALTH
Well+Good

The ‘Big 3’ Nutrients Known To Help Boost Your Mood, According to an Internal Medicine Physician

If you want to brighten your mood, you have options: You could get your happy hormones (aka, endorphins) pumping with some exercise, call a friend who always makes you laugh, or snuggle up with a cheesy Netflix movie. What you may not know is that the contents of your fridge can also lift your spirits—so long as you look out for an internal medicine doctor's three essential mood-boosting nutrients.
HEALTH
Well+Good

The Drugstore Skin-Firming Products Celebs Over 40 Swear By Are Now 20% Off

Labor Day may have ended, but the sales have not. Mattresses, electric toothbrushes, and cocoon puffer jackets continue to be heavily discounted, and as if the post-Labor Day weekend deals couldn't get any better, we've spotted some discounts on skin care, too. And for a limited time, you can save 20 percent off on peptide products from Neutrogena's post-Labor Day Sale.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

A Lucky-in-Love Astrological Aspect Arrives Later This Month—And These 3 Signs Could Benefit the Most

This back-to-school month has the discovery of transformative relationships on the cosmic curriculum. Lessons in love arrive not only because of the new moon in Libra—the sign of partnerships and romance—on September 25, but also thanks to love planet Venus forming a positive trine with transformational Pluto on September 26. (This just means that the two planets are harmoniously situated in signs of the same element—in this case, Earth signs.) Because of the planets it involves, this upcoming astrological aspect could prove especially lucky for three signs: Taurus, Libra, and Scorpio.
ASTRONOMY
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy