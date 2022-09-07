Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘We cannot afford to delay’: California to become first state to rank heat waves under new law
California is set to become the first state in the nation to adopt a ranking system meant to emphasize the dangers of sweltering heat waves, under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday. Similar to other natural disasters like hurricanes and tornadoes, the new regulation requires the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A day after Newsom signed California’s fast food law, opponents began trying to block it.
One day after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law that intended to increase wages for fast food workers, opponents began attempts to block it and let voters decide its fate in 2024. A request to overturn Assembly Bill 257 with a referendum was filed with California Attorney General Rob...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
With heat wave about to fade, California pleads for ‘one more day’ of energy conservation
The managers of California’s power grid called for a 10th straight day of energy conservation Friday, saying they believe conditions will return to normal as a record heat wave runs its course. The Independent System Operator issued another Flex Alert for 4 to 9 p.m., urging Californians to turn...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wildfire map: Here’s where Fork Fire is burning in California’s central Sierra Nevada
The Fork Fire that began Wednesday afternoon near the town of North Fork in eastern Madera County continues to burn as of Thursday afternoon. The latest estimates from Cal Fire are that it has scorched more than 770 acres with containment lines around about 5 percent of the wildfire’s perimeter.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California’s power grid withstood the heat. So why did six cities have rolling blackouts?
Lodi and five other Northern California cities imposed rolling blackouts Tuesday night — even though the manager of the state’s power grid said it didn’t order them to conduct the rotating outages. The rolling blackouts in Lodi and elsewhere resulted from a communication breakdown between the grid...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails
Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Coyote sneaks into family bathroom unnoticed — and hides behind toilet, Ohio cops say
A family was packing cars for an upcoming trip when a stealthy coyote managed to sneak inside the Ohio home, police said. Then it found its way, unnoticed, into a first-floor bathroom. Family members unknowingly used that small restroom early in the morning while the coyote was inside the room...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
