Jurgen Klopp blasts 'blatant' refereeing mistakes that cost Liverpool last season
Jurgen Klopp reveals he still thinks about the refereeing decision that cost Liverpool the Premier League title last season.
Transfer rumours: Mendy rejects Chelsea contract; Brobbey wants future Man Utd move
Wednesday's transfer rumours include Edouard Mendy, Brian Brobbey, Harry Kane, Toni Kroos, Ferran Torres, Douglas Luiz, Nicolo Barella and more.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Real Sociedad - Europa League
Manchester United's predicted lineup for their Europa League tie with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.
Champions League roundup 7/9/22: Liverpool embarrassed by Napoli; Barcelona win big
Champions League roundup from day two of matchday one - including Liverpool away to Napoli and Barcelona hosting Viktoria Plzen.
Antony: Man Utd talking personal terms as Hakim Ziyech meets Ajax
Ajax have met with Hakim Ziyech to discuss a possible return to the club as Man Utd hold direct talks with Antony's representatives, 90min understands.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Zurich - Europa League
How Arsenal could line up against Zurich in the Europa League.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Cadiz - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Cadiz
Real Madrid vs Mallorca: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Real Madrid's La Liga meeting with Mallorca, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction.
Where to watch the Premier League anywhere in the world: Complete A-Z guide
How to watch the Premier League around the world, with broadcaster information.
Jurgen Klopp's final year at Borussia Dortmund: What happened?
Looking back on Jurgen Klopp's final season at Borussia Dortmund in 2014/15.
Man Utd ready new Antony bid; Ajax prepare move for Hakim Ziyech
Manchester United are ready to make a new offer for Antony as Ajax prepare to move for Chelsea playmaker and former player Hakim Ziyech.
Yui Hasegawa joins Manchester City from West Ham
Manchester City have completed the deadline day signing of Yui Hasegawa from West Ham.
When can postponed Premier League fixtures be rearranged for?
The Premier League has confirmed this weekend's fixtures have been postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Keira Walsh completes Barcelona transfer for world record fee
Keira Walsh joins Barcelona from Man City in world record transfer believed to be worth €400,000.
Richarlison spares Tottenham & Antonio Conte from Champions League backlash
Richarlison scored a match-winning brace in Tottenham's 2-0 Champions League win against Marseille.
Edwin van der Sar turned down Premier League advances to extend Ajax stay
Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar snubbed the chance to move to England before signing a two-year contract extension with the Dutch champions, 90min understands.
Javier Tebas to report Premier League to UEFA over transfer spending
La Liga president Javier Tebas has again criticised Premier League clubs for their spending in the transfer market, revealing he is planning to file a report to UEFA.
Premier League Manager of the Month nominees for August revealed
The Premier League have revealed their five-man shortlist for August's Manager of the Month award.
Premier League and EFL yet to confirm fixture plans after death of The Queen
The Premier League and EFL will hold meetings with the Government over whether this weekend's fixtures will be postponed.
