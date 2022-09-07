Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
Drug Manufacturing and Trafficking and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Neshoba
MICHAEL DUPONT, 48, of Noxapater, Transferred to Another Agency, NCSO. Bond $0. NAUDIA H DURHAM, 17, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. ALICIA FRAZIER, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BARTOLO CORTES FUENTES, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI...
wtva.com
Search ongoing for person wanted in Winona double shooting
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement is looking for the man wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting of two people in the head Friday afternoon in Winona. Daniel Cordell, 21, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white hoodie. Police say Cordell should be considered armed...
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault and Multiple Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake
PAUL LUCKETT, 57, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000. JONATHAN M MALONE, 29, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Improper Equipment, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond N/A, $0, $0. BRIAN G MASK, 22, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with...
WLBT
Two shot in Winona, causing schools in the city to be placed on lockdown
WINONA, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District schools were on lockdown Friday afternoon after a shooting in the city of Winona. According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, two people were shot. His office is assisting authorities in Montgomery County, where Winona is located. He said authorities are looking...
kicks96news.com
Breaking and Entering and a No Injury Accident in Neshoba
11:57 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a suspicious person walking in the road on Hwy. 15 S. 12:26 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of a suspect threatening an employee at a business on W Main Street. 2:12 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked...
kicks96news.com
A Pair of Accidents and a Fight in Neshoba
8:53 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries between a car and an 18-wheeler by the Shell at the intersection of Hwy. 16 and Bounds Avenue. 12:05 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on W...
kicks96news.com
Assault, Prison Contraband, and Many DUIs in Leake and Attala Arrests
CHRISTOPHER ERVING, 36, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Failure to Give Signal Petit Larceny, No Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $10,000, $1,100, $300, $1,300, $940. TERRAH L FLOWERS, 34, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A. JULIE B GILES, 31, of...
WLBT
Suspect wanted for stealing vehicle from business in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect is wanted for stealing a vehicle from a business in Kosciusko on Wednesday. The Kosciusko Police Department says they received a call regarding an individual stealing a 2020 black GMC Denali from Franks Chevrolet at 1:15 a.m. If anyone has information, contact KPD at...
WLBT
4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that four people were convicted of a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Canton. On December 28, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was doing surveillance at the Cypress Meadows Apartments in...
WAPT
Drugs, stolen gun found during Rankin County traffic stop
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Two men are facing charges after Rankin County sheriff's deputies said they found illegal drugs and a stolen rifle during a traffic stop. Members of the Rankin County Sheriff's Office Criminal Interdiction Team stopped a Mercedes Thursday afternoon on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.
breezynews.com
Winona Shooting – Details from Winona Police Department
Friday, September 9, 2022 – 2:45 p.m. Breezy News has spoken with Winona Police Department regarding rumors of an active shooter situation currently going on in Winona. A representative at Winona Police Department stated that there is not an active shooter situation. There was a shooting which was an “isolated incident”.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 8, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 1:28 AM on September 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1300 block of Roebuck Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
WTOK-TV
MPD: Arrests made in death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said arrests have been made in the August 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown. The child died in a drive-by shooting on 19th Street and Old Marion Rd. The Meridian Police Department called a news conference late Thursday afternoon to announce U.S. Marshals...
wtva.com
Labor Day Weekend: Natchez Trace rangers made 10 DUI arrests from Attala to Lee counties
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Natchez Trace Parkway rangers made 10 DUI arrests in a 100-mile stretch over the Labor Day weekend. The stretch of roadway is between Attala and Lee counties. Rangers screened approximately 435 vehicles over two days, issued 26 citations and 42 warnings. “Based on what we’ve seen,...
Oxford Eagle
Lexington man charged with kidnapping after being arrested in Oxford
A Lexington, Miss. man was charged with kidnapping and assault last week after he was arrested in Oxford following a two-day manhunt. Tamarius Webster was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of felony kidnapping, aggravated assault and disturbance of a family. The 35-year-old was arrested without incident...
breezynews.com
Disturbances, Stolen Vehicles, and More in Kosciusko
6:05 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Jefferson St and Veterans Memorial Dr near Kangaroo. No injuries were reported. 12:15 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a minor accident at the intersection of Attala Rd 3102 and Hwy 440 when a vehicle struck a deer.
Two men arrested on I-20 in Rankin County on drug charges
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies said two suspects were arrested during a traffic stop after drugs were found inside a vehicle. The arrests happened on Thursday on Interstate 20. Deputies pulled over a Mercedes Benz for a traffic violation. During an interview, a deputy became suspicious due to the discrepancies in the […]
kicks96news.com
A Pair of Thefts in Neshoba
1:45 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a burglary that had already occurred at a residence on Bennett Street. 5:45 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to make extra patrols on Road 101. 12:23 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries...
wcbi.com
Can you identify these Family Dollar robbery suspects in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Louisville Police need your help identifying two suspects who robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint. Surveillance video shows one of the suspects walking around the counter and pointing a gun at an employee. Investigators say the incident happened Sunday, September 4th between 9:30 PM and 10:30 PM.
WTOK-TV
Grant to help deter crime approved for Meridian Police Department
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department will be receiving additional money to help deter crime in the city. The city council approved the Meridian Police Department to apply for a portion of the $97,000 Project Safe Neighborhoods Grant. It will be spent in four areas to help improve safety. Police Chief Deborah Young said her department will use the money to educate the public about gang violence and tackle activity to decrease crime.
