The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 1:28 AM on September 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1300 block of Roebuck Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

MERIDIAN, MS