FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Tired of Beef? Mary's Lamb Burger at Stockyard Is a Contrary Choice That Will Please Your Taste BudsDeanLandMarietta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Coffee for the soulJennifer BonnCanton, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune
State trooper cadet dies after training exercise, GA officials say. ‘Loved by everyone’
A cadet training to be a Georgia State Trooper died after a training exercise, officials say. Trooper cadet Patrick Dupree collapsed after completing a Sept. 8 exercise at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Medical staff on site attempted lifesaving measures before Dupree was transported to a hospital, where he died.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
11-year-old spots airport worker’s phone filming them in bathroom stall, Florida cops say
An airport employee was arrested after he was accused of recording people, including an 11-year-old, under bathroom stalls, according to a Florida sheriff’s office. Detectives began investigating on June 30 after two people at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport said they saw a cellphone being held under the stall door while they were using a bathroom, according to a news release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is about 100 miles southwest of Orlando.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Coyote sneaks into family bathroom unnoticed — and hides behind toilet, Ohio cops say
A family was packing cars for an upcoming trip when a stealthy coyote managed to sneak inside the Ohio home, police said. Then it found its way, unnoticed, into a first-floor bathroom. Family members unknowingly used that small restroom early in the morning while the coyote was inside the room...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Man saw he won $10K, then quickly realizes he won a much bigger Missouri lottery prize
When a Missouri man began scratching his $50 lottery ticket, he started with the “bonus” spot. He knew if a dollar amount was revealed, he’d automatically win that prize. “I scratched it off, and it said $10,000!” he told Missouri Lottery officials. “I got pretty excited about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘We cannot afford to delay’: California to become first state to rank heat waves under new law
California is set to become the first state in the nation to adopt a ranking system meant to emphasize the dangers of sweltering heat waves, under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday. Similar to other natural disasters like hurricanes and tornadoes, the new regulation requires the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wildfire map: Here’s where Fork Fire is burning in California’s central Sierra Nevada
The Fork Fire that began Wednesday afternoon near the town of North Fork in eastern Madera County continues to burn as of Thursday afternoon. The latest estimates from Cal Fire are that it has scorched more than 770 acres with containment lines around about 5 percent of the wildfire’s perimeter.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails
Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California’s power grid withstood the heat. So why did six cities have rolling blackouts?
Lodi and five other Northern California cities imposed rolling blackouts Tuesday night — even though the manager of the state’s power grid said it didn’t order them to conduct the rotating outages. The rolling blackouts in Lodi and elsewhere resulted from a communication breakdown between the grid...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
With heat wave about to fade, California pleads for ‘one more day’ of energy conservation
The managers of California’s power grid called for a 10th straight day of energy conservation Friday, saying they believe conditions will return to normal as a record heat wave runs its course. The Independent System Operator issued another Flex Alert for 4 to 9 p.m., urging Californians to turn...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
