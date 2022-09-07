ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State trooper cadet dies after training exercise, GA officials say. ‘Loved by everyone’

A cadet training to be a Georgia State Trooper died after a training exercise, officials say. Trooper cadet Patrick Dupree collapsed after completing a Sept. 8 exercise at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Medical staff on site attempted lifesaving measures before Dupree was transported to a hospital, where he died.
11-year-old spots airport worker’s phone filming them in bathroom stall, Florida cops say

An airport employee was arrested after he was accused of recording people, including an 11-year-old, under bathroom stalls, according to a Florida sheriff’s office. Detectives began investigating on June 30 after two people at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport said they saw a cellphone being held under the stall door while they were using a bathroom, according to a news release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is about 100 miles southwest of Orlando.
Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails

Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
