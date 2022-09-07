An airport employee was arrested after he was accused of recording people, including an 11-year-old, under bathroom stalls, according to a Florida sheriff’s office. Detectives began investigating on June 30 after two people at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport said they saw a cellphone being held under the stall door while they were using a bathroom, according to a news release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is about 100 miles southwest of Orlando.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO