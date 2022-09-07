Read full article on original website
Related
Two men sought in stolen car case
Deputies say the men were in a stolen car that was traveling at a high rate of speed through at least three parishes.
L'Observateur
LaPlace man arrested for criminal damage & arson
LAPLACE — Martrell LaShawn Tuco, 37, of LaPlace was arrested after throwing a rock, shattering the window of a police unit in the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office parking lot in LaPlace, then setting fire to a local business. On Thursday, September 08, 2022, about 9:30 a.m., officers...
L'Observateur
Detectives searching for subject involved in Bayou Gauche mail theft
BAYOU GAUCHE — On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 2:15 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 200 block of Beau Place Boulevard in Bayou Gauche for a report of mail theft. When deputies arrived, they learned someone had removed mail from a mailbox during the early morning hours. The subject rode a bicycle on several streets in Bayou Gauche and opened numerous other mailboxes. No other thefts have been reported.
L'Observateur
Man dies after crashing into bayou after calling for help
St. Landry – On September 7, 2022 at approximately 4:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 103 at the intersection of Church Road in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Philip Gilyard of Leonville. The initial...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Truck runs off road into Bayou Teche, leaving one dead
A single-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish leaves a Leonville man dead.
St. Martin Parish boil advisory still in effect in rural parts of the parish [VIDEO]
Despite St. Martinville's boil advisory being lifted, other areas in St. Martin Parish are still having issues.
L'Observateur
SJSO seeks help identifying burglary subjects
Detectives with the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the pictured subjects who are responsible for the burglary of a residence in Cambridge subdivision in LaPlace. Through investigation, detectives obtained surveillance video showing the subjects stealing several items from a residence.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspects Involved in Early Morning ATM Theft From Convenience Store
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspects Involved in Early Morning ATM Theft From Convenience Store. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported on September 7, 2022, that on September 6, 2022, EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives responded to a Fast Stop convenience store located at 9150 Joor Road in response to a business burglary. When an employee arrived at work that morning, the front windows were damaged and an ATM was missing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 7, 2022, that at around 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 103 near the intersection of Church Road in St. Landry Parish. Philip Gilyard, 59, of Leonville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
59-Year-Old Philip Gilyard Killed In Single Vehicle Crash in St. Landry Parish (St. Landry Parish, LA)
Officials are investigating a single vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish that claimed the life of a Leonville man. The Louisiana State Police Troop 1 reported that the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Homicide and is Suspected to be Involved in Other Crimes
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Homicide and is Suspected to be Involved in Other Crimes. The Shreveport Police Department confirmed on September 6, 2022, that on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, patrol officers responded to the 1700 block of Jamison on reports of a shooting that had just happened. Officers on the scene discovered a white vehicle that had been hit many times by gunfire.
westcentralsbest.com
Arrested Board Secretary Terminated Today
Louisiana - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances, records show. Officials said her bond is set at $250,717.Hull and Steve McCarthy, 37, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon. The two were first spotted at a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish by an employee of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. That employee recognized McCarthy as a fugitive and called for backup to arrest him. McCarthy then fled the scene, leading to the pursuit, investigators said. The pursuit ended when McCarthy crashed into the back of another civilian’s vehicle. Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Board members unanimously voted today to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following Hull’s recent arrest on drug charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect convicted of murder in fatal 2014 Four Corners shooting
On September 7, 2022, a jury unanimously found Henderson Wesley, of Jeanerette, guilty of second degree murder after a multi-day trial.
St. Landry Sheriff's office offers multi-state concealed permit training class
The Sheriff's office is hosting a 1 day concealed carry permit training class on September 24 at 211 West Park Eunice beginning at 7:30 a.m.
St. Landry candidates complaining about political signage tampering
Candidates around St. Landry Parish are getting upset with the tampering of their political signage.
A Louisiana Man Wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Drugs, and Firearms Charges Has Been Arrested, Bond Set at $1 Million
A Louisiana Man Wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Drugs, and Firearms Charges Has Been Arrested, Bond Set at $1 Million. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 7, 2022, that narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, patrol, and K9 deputies all worked together to arrest a Shreveport, Louisiana man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night.
L'Observateur
A paw-some new business: Suds in the Bucket Dog Grooming & Spa opens in LaPlace
LAPLACE — Pampered pups can receive luxurious services from haircuts and baths to pedicures and facials at Suds in the Bucket Dog Grooming & Spa, a new business located at 528 E. Airline Highway in LaPlace. Candace Hoover, a hairdresser turned dog groomer, said her love for animals inspired...
L'Observateur
SCSO explains new traffic lights
Sheriff Champagne would like to share some information about the flashing yellow arrow traffic signals in St. Charles Parish. Some motorists are confused by the “new” signals. These signals include a flashing yellow arrow in addition to the standard red, yellow, and green arrows. When you see a...
Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses
Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on September 6, 2022, that enforcement agents apprehended two persons on September 1 in Terrebonne Parish for alleged illegal drug and shrimping offenses.
Is It Illegal in Louisiana To Have Your Hazard Lights On When It Rains?
Have you ever put on your hazard lights when driving down I-10 during a heavy rain storm? You could be breaking the law.
Comments / 0