See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Tired of Beef? Mary's Lamb Burger at Stockyard Is a Contrary Choice That Will Please Your Taste BudsDeanLandMarietta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Coffee for the soulJennifer BonnCanton, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Watch | Body cam video shows shooting and chase along one of Tri-Cities busiest streets
Kennewick police and Benton sheriff’s officials release 14-minute video of incident.
Tri-Cities priest with ties to Kennewick and Pasco churches arrested on suspicion of rape
The incident happened just weeks before he was set to leave the country on a months-long study trip.
Tri-City Herald
Man thought he won $20,000 in VA lottery — then looked again. ‘Couldn’t believe it’
When a Virginia man scratched off a winning lottery ticket, he first thought he won $20,000. It was a great prize. It wasn’t until he looked again that he realized his win was much, much bigger, lottery officials said. Jose Rolando Gramajo Rodas won $200,000 in the 50X the...
Herald readers weigh in on Tri-Cities leadership, the meaning of ‘WOKE’ and homelessness
Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 09/08/2022
Tri-City Herald
Wildfire smoke forces closure of mountain pass and other WA highways
Smoke from Washington wildfires is forcing the closure of U.S. 12 and state Route 123 near Mount Rainier National Park, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday afternoon. A red flag warning — when fire conditions are critical — has been issued for much of the state. Wildfires...
Water near Tri-Cities closed due to toxic algae. Columbia River being monitored
Last year 3 dogs died after exposure to toxic algae in the Tri-Cities area.
Tri-City Herald
As gas prices continue to drop, here are the areas in Washington you can save at the pump
Washington state is seeing gas prices decrease, although some counties still are dealing with prices above $5 a gallon. The United States gas price average has gone down in the last month, now averaging $3.76 a gallon instead of $4.21 in August, according to the American Automobile Association. Washington’s state...
Wildfire smoke forecast to worsen Tri-Cities air quality. Who is most at risk?
A fire warning also has been issued.
Thompson Hill developer wants another shot at adding hotel, condos to Tri-Cities hillside
Neighbors are already voicing their opposition.
Middle Eastern bakery opens in Tri-Cities + A celebration for new food truck plaza
The new food truck plaza celebrates its grand opening this weekend, starting Friday.
From India to Italy to the Tri-Cities — La Bella Vita restaurant is a ‘blend of cultures’
“You’re not going to find anything like it.”
Tri-City Herald
3.7-magnitude earthquake rattles western Washington as most were asleep, geologists say
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake rattled parts of western Washington in the early hours of Thursday, Sept. 8, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 14.5-mile deep quake hit near Poulsbo at 1:08 a.m., according to the USGS. More than 2,400 people from as far as Mount Vernon and Tacoma reported feeling the tremor to the agency.
Tri-City Herald
How should you report positive at-home COVID tests? WA DOH provides new guidance
The Washington State Department of Health announced new COVID-19 testing guidance Friday, including where to report positive self-tests. Previously, Washingtonians could call a DOH hotline to report positive cases after testing at-home. The new guidance from DOH offers a website portal called the Say Yes! COVID Test Digital Assistant where all Washingtonians can report positive at-home tests, regardless of where the tests were obtained.
