A 3.7-magnitude earthquake rattled parts of western Washington in the early hours of Thursday, Sept. 8, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 14.5-mile deep quake hit near Poulsbo at 1:08 a.m., according to the USGS. More than 2,400 people from as far as Mount Vernon and Tacoma reported feeling the tremor to the agency.

POULSBO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO