Read full article on original website
Related
Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me
Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
Report: WOW Women Of Wrestling TV Stations And Timeslots For Top Markets
Chicago, IL - WCIU - CW26 at 12 PM Central. San Francisco, CA - CW affiliate KBCW 44 - 2:30 AM Pacific. Atlanta, GA - WUPA CW affiliate channel 69 - 12 AM Eastern. Richmond, VA - CW Richmond Channel 65 - 10 PM Eastern. Charlotte, NC - WCCB Charlotte...
Becky Lynch: Triple H Thought We Were 'Swimming Upstream' With Me As A Heel
The Man is coming back around. At WWE SummerSlam, Becky Lynch sided with Bianca Belair after Belair defeated her to retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship. Lynch showed respect to Belair and then stood beside her as they were confronted by Bayley, IYO SKY, & Dakota Kai. The following night,...
Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk Situation AEW Dynamite 9/7/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review an insane AEW Dynamite for September 7, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Check out ZBiotics for an easier morning after drinking! Zbiotics.com and use the code FIGHTFUL. Get...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, More Suspended By AEW; Punishment For CM Punk And Ace Steel Undecided
Fall out from AEW All Out. According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler have been suspended by AEW for their roles in the altercation backstage following AEW All Out. CM Punk and...
Seth Rollins Hopes Fans Appreciate 'Top Level In-Ring Content On Weekly TV' From WWE And AEW
Seth Rollins hopes fans appreciate the quality in-ring content. WWE and AEW are coming off a busy weekend with WWE holding WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday and NXT World Collide on Sunday. AEW also held a major pay-per-view on Sunday with AEW All Out. The wrestling cycle doesn't end as Monday means WWE Raw, kicking off a new week.
AEW Jazwares All Out Fan Fest Panel, Additional Teams Announced For T4 Summit, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. - AEW hosted a Jazwares panel at last Saturday's All Out Fan Fest. At the panel, the company previewed upcoming figures and announced new waves of figures that will be coming in the future. To see the full panel, click the video linked above.
Labor Day Edition Of WWE Raw Records Small Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating
WWE Raw viewership is in for 9/5. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on September 5 averaged 2.054 million viewers, which is slightly down from last week's total of 2.107 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.58 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.59...
RELATED PEOPLE
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/9 (Taped On 9/7)
AEW taped the September 9 episode of AEW Rampage on Sepember 7 following Dynamite in Buffalo. The spoilers, courtesy of WrestleZone, are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/9 (Taped On 9/7) Grand Slam Tournament of Champions: Sammy Guevara def. Darby Allin due to distractions from Tay Melo and Anna Jay...
Mickie James Discusses Her 'Last Rodeo,' Wants To Test Herself Against Everyone
On the September 1 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Mickie James announced that she is on her "last rodeo" and that she would retire should she lose again. James had been teasing retirement on social media leading up to her promo, saying she wasn't sure what was left for her to accomplish in wrestling.
AEW Dynamite On 9/7 Sees Increase In Viewership And Key Demo Rating
Viewership numbers for the September 7 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to ShowBuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite on September 7, which was built around MJF's return drew 1,035,000 viewers. This number is up from last week's episode which drew 1,020,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.38 in the 18...
CM Punk, Christian Cage, And Alex Reynolds Injury Updates
Big injuries coming out of AEW All Out. On Tuesday, Fightful Select reported Punk injured his triceps during a dive in his AEW All Out main event match against Jon Moxley. Punk was icing his tricep area during the media scrum. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Punk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Dalton Castle Currently A Free Agent
Dalton Castle is free to go wherever he wants in the world of pro wrestling. Former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle was a major part of Ring of Honor when Tony purchased the promotion in March 2022. Since then, Dalton Castle has been a part of AEW and ROH events sporadically, most recently winning the Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Championships with The Boys at Death Before Dishonor 2022.
Seth Rollins: I Regret Not Pressing To Take Cesaro Story In Different Directions
When Seth Rollins returned at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 from a brief hiatus after Survivor Series 2020 to be there for Becky Lynch as she gave birth to their child, he entered into a feud with Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli in AEW). The two would have a series of matches, including...
Post Worlds Collide Episode Of WWE NXT 2.0 Records Small Bump In Viewership, Demo Rating
Viewership for the September 6 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT 2.0 on September 6 drew 684,000 viewers. This number is up from the 676,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT 2.0 recorded a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demo, which is...
Alan Angels On Potential Interest In WWE: I Don't Know If I'm Their Cup Of Tea Right Now
Alan Angels discusses a potential run in WWE. When Alan Angels left All Elite Wrestling earlier this summer, fans around the world of wrestling were buzzing with ideas of where the former Dark Order member could end up next. Since departing AEW, Angels has stuck mainly to the independent scene while also making a few appearances on IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Strong.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Claudio Castagnoli Names Female Star That He'd Like To See In The Blackpool Combat Club
Claudio Castagnoli wants a female in the Blackpool Combat Club. Since the inception of the Blackpool Combat Club, fans have been wondering if a female star will ever get the chance to join the group. Names that have been thrown around the wrestling community include stars like Jamie Hayter and Marina Shafir.
Dax Harwood Refuses To Laugh At Genuinely Funny Meme, Possibly Unhappy? Probably Not!
Dax Harwood refuses to laugh at a meme that pokes fun at FTR's lack of a tag team title shot. Fans continue to point out that, while FTR remains the top-ranked team in AEW, they still haven't gotten a shot at the titles, despite the fact that they hold the gold in ROH, AAA, and NJPW.
Johnny Gargano Says Going To Another Company 'Crossed His Mind,' Explains Why He Returned To WWE
On August 22, Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE when he made a surprise appearance on WWE Raw. Gargano took time off to be a father and a husband in December, finishing up his run with NXT before his contract expired and he became a free agent. During his free agency period, Gargano hinted at returning multiple times and trended on social media every time a promotion teased a surprise.
Dolph Ziggler Reflects On His NXT Run, Says He Was Impressed By Mandy Rose And Toxic Attraction
Dolph Ziggler reflected on his time on NXT and noted that he was especially impressed with Mandy Rose. Ziggler had a substantial run on NXT earlier this year; he surprisingly appeared on the show in February and went on to win the NXT Championship at NXT Roadblock on March 8. Bron Breakker later beat him for the title on the April 4 episode of WWE Raw to end his reign.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0