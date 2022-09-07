Read full article on original website
Related
bloomberglaw.com
SEC Enforcement Chief Pushes to Improve Staff Diversity
The Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement division is working to further diversify its staff as the agency under Chairman Gary Gensler considers requirements for companies to boost their workforce diversity reporting. SEC enforcement director Gurbir Grewal told the Practising Law Institute conference on Friday that diversity, equity and inclusion is...
bloomberglaw.com
Two Firms Lead PE-Backed Sitio’s Oil & Gas Tie-Up with Brigham
Davis Polk & Wardwell is advising Denver-based Sitio Royalties Corp. on its agreement to buy rival US oil and gas rights company Brigham Minerals Inc. in an all-stock merger. Vinson & Elkins is advising Austin, Texas-based Brigham Minerals on the agreement, which would create an industry leader by bringing together two of the largest public companies in the oil and gas mineral and royalty sector, the companies’ press release said. It said the merger values the combined company at around $4.8 billion.
bloomberglaw.com
Madoff-Inspired Whistleblower Program Stiffs Big-Money Tipsters (1)
Whistleblowers share similar accounts of helping investigations but being kept in the dark. Lawsuits allege inconsistency, secrecy and capriciousness in SEC decision making. Nine years have passed since David Danon began helping SEC investigators build a case against Vanguard, uncovering information about a scheme that led the company to return to its investment funds more than $2 billion that had been hidden in a bid to avoid taxes.
bloomberglaw.com
EY Charts Course to Split Firm, Seek Partner Support (2)
Global partners to vote on break-up plans beginning this year. Global accounting firm Ernst & Young’s top leaders have agreed to advance plans to break the firm into two, creating a $20 billion audit firm and a separate publicly traded consulting business that it said would be valued at $100 billion.
RELATED PEOPLE
bloomberglaw.com
EY Plan to Split Audit, Consulting Shifts Into Next Phase
Global consulting, audit split to mitigate conflict of interests. Now comes the hard part for Ernst & Young. Three months after EY disclosed that it would break up its audit and consulting arms, the global accounting firm is expected to move ahead with its restructuring as soon as this week and begin seeking support from partners and regulators.
bloomberglaw.com
Practical Tips for Plan Sponsors and ESG Investments
Regulatory and legislative developments continue to accelerate around investments incorporating environmental, social, and governance factors into retirement plans. Plan sponsors and fiduciaries should take note of the fast-changing landscape when selecting and monitoring investment options. In late 2020, the Department of Labor under the Trump administration finalized a rule that...
Comments / 0