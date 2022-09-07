Davis Polk & Wardwell is advising Denver-based Sitio Royalties Corp. on its agreement to buy rival US oil and gas rights company Brigham Minerals Inc. in an all-stock merger. Vinson & Elkins is advising Austin, Texas-based Brigham Minerals on the agreement, which would create an industry leader by bringing together two of the largest public companies in the oil and gas mineral and royalty sector, the companies’ press release said. It said the merger values the combined company at around $4.8 billion.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO