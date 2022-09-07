ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, MA

abingtonnews.org

UPDATED: Bezanson now claims victory in county commissioner primary

UPDATED: Alex Bezanson is now claiming victory in the primary, after the Associated Press updated their results. No word yet from Carlos Da Silva. The two Democratic candidates for Plymouth County Commissioner say they will wait for the Secretary of Commonwealth to certify primary election results on Saturday before declaring victory.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report

Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
WILBRAHAM, MA
WBUR

What this week's primary election results mean for Massachusetts

We dig into this past week's primary election results and big headlines with former Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George. Independent journalist Susan Zalkind joins Radio Boston to discuss her new three-part documentary, “The Murders Before the Marathon." In it, she explores ties between the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and a 2011 triple homicide in Waltham.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Two Mass. political players in Oath Keepers database

A CANDIDATE FOR Barnstable County commissioner and an elected member of the Wilbraham Republican Town Committee have been named as members of the right-wing anti-government group Oath Keepers in a leaked database analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL identified Ronald Beaty of West Barnstable, a candidate for Barnstable County...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

SJC says Boston Judge Jonathan R. Tynes ‘abused his discretion’ in not removing cannabis-related arrests from defendant’s record

A Boston judge “abused his discretion” when he denied a request from a former defendant to permanently remove records of two cannabis-related arrests from the early 2000s, a new opinion from the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts states. The unanimous opinion, which was issued Thursday, ordered the denial...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

On the North Shore, a moderate Republican bests ‘Super Happy Fun America’ leader in write-in contest

“It’s a very unusual circumstance where you have the incumbent on the ballot and he garnered the most votes even though he is set to file paperwork to decline.”. A moderate Republican overpowered a right-wing agitator in an unusual North Shore legislative contest Tuesday that observers saw as a possible indicator of the state GOP’s appetite for far-right politics. C.J. Fitzwater secured the Republican nomination for the First Essex District House seat after his write-in campaign trounced that of Samson Racioppi, an activist who organized the 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston. Racioppi also helped organize buses to Washington, D.C., for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
MERRIMAC, MA
whdh.com

See updates on Suffolk DA race

BOSTON (WHDH) - In a race that has seen tensions rise and accusations develop into court actions, the candidates for Suffolk County District Attorney will see where the cards fall on Tuesday. Incumbent DA Kevin Hayden has been running against Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo for the position. Arroyo said...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Discord inside City Hall over subpoenas, redistricting spills outside the chamber

Several City Hall storylines and subplots came to a raucous head at a recent meeting of the City Council, nearly three years into a pandemic that has frayed nerves and a week before an election that divided the city. Shouting, table-pounding, and expletives filled the air as a public gallery of loudmouths screeched in the background. The entire affair was televised and livestreamed.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

See How Watertown Voted in the 2022 State Primary

Watertown’s results mostly mirrored the overall vote tally during the Sept. 6 State Primary, but there were a couple where local voters bucked the trend. Like the statewide results, Watertown voters favored Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl for governor, the GOP’s Leah Allen and the Dem’s Kim Driscoll for lieutenant governor, Democrat Andrea Campbell for Attorney General, and William Galvin, a Dem, for Secretary of State.
WATERTOWN, MA
Boston Globe

Miranda wins Democratic primary for state Senate seat; newly drawn voting maps tested

“To some extent, it depends on who does get elected; I think you will see better representation.”. Democratic primary voters in a newly reshaped state Senate district chose state Representative Liz Miranda to represent the heart of Boston’s Black communities, according to unofficial returns early Wednesday morning. With 100 percent of districts reporting, Miranda led the contentious five-way race with 6,541 votes; fellow state Representative Nika Elugardo was in second place, with 5,297 votes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Miranda wins five-way primary for Roxbury-based state Senate seat

STATE REP. LIZ MIRANDA, the daughter of Cape Verdean immigrants, who grew up in a troubled Roxbury neighborhood and went on to Wellesley College, will move on from the Massachusetts House to the Senate after winning Tuesday’s five-way Democratic primary for the Roxbury-based Second Suffolk Senate seat. Miranda, 42,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to time served after trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Bay State

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 in federal court in Boston for trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine. Anthony Coplin, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five years in prison) and four years of supervised release. On April 13, 2022, Coplin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Campbell wins Democratic primary for attorney general

Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell will be the Democratic nominee for attorney general, fending off a well-heeled challenge from trial attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan in a head-to-head matchup, according to the Associated Press. Former assistant attorney general Quentin Palfrey dropped out last week, with polls showing him consistently trailing his...
BOSTON, MA
