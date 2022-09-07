Read full article on original website
Suffolk County DA race: Ricardo Arroyo concedes to Kevin Hayden in scandal-heavy primary
The embattled Boston City Councilor and Democratic primary candidate for Suffolk District Attorney, Ricardo Arroyo, took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to concede the race to his opponent Kevin Hayden. “With nearly all the votes counted it is clear we do not have a path to victory,” Arroyo wrote on...
abingtonnews.org
UPDATED: Bezanson now claims victory in county commissioner primary
UPDATED: Alex Bezanson is now claiming victory in the primary, after the Associated Press updated their results. No word yet from Carlos Da Silva. The two Democratic candidates for Plymouth County Commissioner say they will wait for the Secretary of Commonwealth to certify primary election results on Saturday before declaring victory.
Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report
Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
WCVB
Ricardo Arroyo concedes to incumbent Kevin Hayden in Suffolk DA primary race marred by controversy
BOSTON — Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden defeated Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo in a Democratic primary race for the DA's office that has been marred by controversy, according to The Associated Press. The AP called the race for Hayden, who has only served as district attorney for...
What this week's primary election results mean for Massachusetts
We dig into this past week's primary election results and big headlines with former Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George. Independent journalist Susan Zalkind joins Radio Boston to discuss her new three-part documentary, “The Murders Before the Marathon." In it, she explores ties between the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and a 2011 triple homicide in Waltham.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Two Mass. political players in Oath Keepers database
A CANDIDATE FOR Barnstable County commissioner and an elected member of the Wilbraham Republican Town Committee have been named as members of the right-wing anti-government group Oath Keepers in a leaked database analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL identified Ronald Beaty of West Barnstable, a candidate for Barnstable County...
SJC says Boston Judge Jonathan R. Tynes ‘abused his discretion’ in not removing cannabis-related arrests from defendant’s record
A Boston judge “abused his discretion” when he denied a request from a former defendant to permanently remove records of two cannabis-related arrests from the early 2000s, a new opinion from the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts states. The unanimous opinion, which was issued Thursday, ordered the denial...
Wilbraham, Cape Cod elected officials on leaked Oath Keepers membership list
A former Wilbraham Planning Board member and onetime Barnstable County Commissioner appear on the leaked list of right-wing Oath Keepers membership, according to a spokesman for the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism. Longtime former Planning Board member David A. Sanders, who also ran unsuccessfully for seats on the Wilbraham Board...
Boston Globe
On the North Shore, a moderate Republican bests ‘Super Happy Fun America’ leader in write-in contest
“It’s a very unusual circumstance where you have the incumbent on the ballot and he garnered the most votes even though he is set to file paperwork to decline.”. A moderate Republican overpowered a right-wing agitator in an unusual North Shore legislative contest Tuesday that observers saw as a possible indicator of the state GOP’s appetite for far-right politics. C.J. Fitzwater secured the Republican nomination for the First Essex District House seat after his write-in campaign trounced that of Samson Racioppi, an activist who organized the 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston. Racioppi also helped organize buses to Washington, D.C., for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
whdh.com
See updates on Suffolk DA race
BOSTON (WHDH) - In a race that has seen tensions rise and accusations develop into court actions, the candidates for Suffolk County District Attorney will see where the cards fall on Tuesday. Incumbent DA Kevin Hayden has been running against Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo for the position. Arroyo said...
Dorchester Reporter
Discord inside City Hall over subpoenas, redistricting spills outside the chamber
Several City Hall storylines and subplots came to a raucous head at a recent meeting of the City Council, nearly three years into a pandemic that has frayed nerves and a week before an election that divided the city. Shouting, table-pounding, and expletives filled the air as a public gallery of loudmouths screeched in the background. The entire affair was televised and livestreamed.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Suffolk District Attorney (Kevin Hayden vs. Ricardo Arroyo)
The Suffolk County District Attorney race has received the most attention of all district attorney races across this state this year as a contentious battle has played out between current district Attorney Kevin Hayden and Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo. Hayden was appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker to replace Rachael...
Watertown News
See How Watertown Voted in the 2022 State Primary
Watertown’s results mostly mirrored the overall vote tally during the Sept. 6 State Primary, but there were a couple where local voters bucked the trend. Like the statewide results, Watertown voters favored Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl for governor, the GOP’s Leah Allen and the Dem’s Kim Driscoll for lieutenant governor, Democrat Andrea Campbell for Attorney General, and William Galvin, a Dem, for Secretary of State.
Boston Globe
Miranda wins Democratic primary for state Senate seat; newly drawn voting maps tested
“To some extent, it depends on who does get elected; I think you will see better representation.”. Democratic primary voters in a newly reshaped state Senate district chose state Representative Liz Miranda to represent the heart of Boston’s Black communities, according to unofficial returns early Wednesday morning. With 100 percent of districts reporting, Miranda led the contentious five-way race with 6,541 votes; fellow state Representative Nika Elugardo was in second place, with 5,297 votes.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Miranda wins five-way primary for Roxbury-based state Senate seat
STATE REP. LIZ MIRANDA, the daughter of Cape Verdean immigrants, who grew up in a troubled Roxbury neighborhood and went on to Wellesley College, will move on from the Massachusetts House to the Senate after winning Tuesday’s five-way Democratic primary for the Roxbury-based Second Suffolk Senate seat. Miranda, 42,...
WCVB
Massachusetts court officer arraigned on assault and battery charge in after North End attack
BOSTON — A Massachusetts trial court officer is on unpaid leave after being charged with assault and battery following an attack in Boston's North End, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Anthony Firicano, 53, is a court officer at the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court. The Suffolk...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to time served after trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Bay State
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 in federal court in Boston for trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine. Anthony Coplin, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five years in prison) and four years of supervised release. On April 13, 2022, Coplin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
WBUR
Campbell wins Democratic primary for attorney general
Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell will be the Democratic nominee for attorney general, fending off a well-heeled challenge from trial attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan in a head-to-head matchup, according to the Associated Press. Former assistant attorney general Quentin Palfrey dropped out last week, with polls showing him consistently trailing his...
Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty undecided on seeking another term, identifies top priorities for year ahead
Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty said Wednesday he has yet to decide whether he would run for a seventh term in office after losing the Democratic primary race for the First Worcester Senate seat to Robyn Kennedy, an executive at YWCA Central Massachusetts. After touring the Worcester Public Market with Attorney...
Massachusetts and New Hampshire men rescued from White Mountain cliff in June plead guilty to reckless conduct
A Massachusetts man and a New Hampshire man have pleaded guilty to charges connected to a reckless ascent of a White Mountain cliff in June, which required rescuers to navigate dangerously steep terrain to bring them down safely. The two men, both in their 20s, became trapped the afternoon of...
