Ann Plamondon
2d ago
No such thing as an innocent underdeveloped brain juvenile. If they can plan and act in a cold blooded murder. They are no longer children.
'I ask for forgiveness': Man sentenced to another 93 years for murders committed in 2014
SEATTLE — A man charged with committing four murders back in 2014, was sentenced to 93 more years in prison in a King County Superior courtroom on Friday. Police say Ali Muhammad Brown went on a killing spree as part of his "jihad against Americans." Police say on April...
Wash. teen accused of faking disappearance, killing mom's ex because 'biker buddies' threatened him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A 16-year-old teen went from missing to a murder suspect within the span of about a week because investigators allege he faked his disappearance and killed his mom's ex-boyfriend. Sixteen-year-old Gabriel Davies was reported missing Aug. 31 to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office who said...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $500K for Centralia Man Accused of Threatening Woman and Children at Gunpoint
Bail has been set at $500,000 for a Centralia man accused of threatening a woman and three children at gunpoint on Wednesday. Jaime N. Gutierrez, 27, is accused of pointing a gun to the woman’s head while her children, who are between the ages of 2 and 8 years old, were present.
KOMO News
Second Homicide Suspect Arrested in the Tacoma Murder
TACOMA, Wash. — Today, officers arrested a second suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that took place on July 30, ending in the killing of 39-year old, Ronnal Hines. The 24-year-old female was booked into jail for Murder 2. Officials established probable cause to arrest two suspects related...
Chronicle
$50,000 Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Accused of Punching Man in Face at Toledo Restaurant
A Lewis County Superior Court judge issued a $50,000 warrant Wednesday for the arrest of a man accused of fracturing a man’s orbital bone during an altercation at a Toledo restaurant in July. The defendant, Clint J. Eastman, 30, allegedly “blindsided” the victim, hitting him in the head above...
Second person arrested in connection with July homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police said a second suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with a homicide in July. Police said they arrested a 24-year-old woman and booked her into the Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder. Last month, a 25-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail...
Chronicle
2,100 Marijuana Plants Seized, Seven People Arrested in Two Drug Busts Near Adna on Thursday
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol Marijuana Enforcement Team arrested seven people and seized approximately 2,100 marijuana plants between two properties after it executed search warrants in the Adna area Thursday morning. At 9 a.m. on Sept. 8, the two law enforcement agencies executed search...
Chronicle
Winlock Man Accused of Putting Meth on Muffin, Offering It to Drug Court Participant
A Winlock man participating in Lewis County Drug Court is facing felony charges for allegedly putting methamphetamine on a muffin and trying to feed it to another drug court participant in May. Drug Court administrators reported the incident to the Chehalis Police Department on May 6 after the alleged victim...
Suspected gang member arrested, charged after allegedly selling bogus oxycodone pills with fentanyl
A 23-year-old Tacoma man has been arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said a joint operation with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tacoma...
KIMA TV
Bail set at $1M for teens accused of killing an Orting man
On Tuesday, a Pierce County Judge set the bail at $1 million for two Thurston County teens accused of murdering a 51-year-old Orting man. One of the suspects is 16-year-old Gabriel Davies who was reported missing and then found in Thurston County last week, the other is 16-year-old Justin Yoon.
Washington Supreme Court OKs virtual life term for teen
SEATTLE (AP) — One year after saying virtual life sentences are unconstitutional for teenage killers, the Washington Supreme Court changed course Thursday in a split ruling that drew irate dissents from four justices. The 5-4 decision was a striking departure for a court that in recent years has steadily embraced research showing that juveniles’ brain development typically makes them less culpable than adults, and which has made significant efforts to undo the impact of racial bias in the criminal justice system. “The majority rewrites our jurisprudence to profoundly limit the protection we have found our state constitution gives to children,” Chief Justice Steven González wrote in his dissent. The court upheld a 61-year sentence for Tonelli Anderson, a Black man who was 17 when he shot two women, killing one of them and blinding the other, during a drug robbery in Tukwila in 1994. An accomplice shot and killed a man in the same home.
q13fox.com
Shoplifting suspect with HIV bites Seattle Nordstrom security guard
SEATTLE - On Thursday, a man accused of biting a Nordstrom security guard, all the while allegedly knowing that he is HIV positive, pleaded not guilty to robbery charges. 31-year-old Keelan Louis Jones is accused of grabbing about $300 worth of merchandise from the Downtown Seattle Nordstrom and walking out of the store.
Watch | Body cam video shows shooting and chase along one of Tri-Cities busiest streets
Kennewick police and Benton sheriff’s officials release 14-minute video of incident.
Individual in custody after standoff, threatening to set self on fire in car at Capitol building
A person is in custody and receiving a medical evaluation after a standoff of more than two and a half hours with law enforcement officials Wednesday at the state Capitol building in Olympia, Washington State Patrol announced. According to the WSP, just before noon, the person parked their car in...
KOMO News
Police looking for woman seen with murder suspect day of alleged slayings
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Detectives are asking for your help to find a woman they say spent time with a man accused of murdering two people the day of the slayings. Shaun Rose, 40, was charged at the end of August with murder and burglary in the deaths of Steve and Mina Shulz, both 51. He was arrested and put in jail on a $5 million bond.
Father claims Orting man’s ‘biker buddies’ pressured teen to rob victim before killing
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Olympia teen who went missing under "suspicious circumstances" before being arrested for allegedly killing a man was charged in Pierce County Superior Court as an adult on Sept. 6. Gabriel Davies, 16, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and two counts...
Chronicle
Former Onalaska PTSA Treasurer Accused of Embezzling $18,000 Pleads Guilty to Theft Charges
The former treasurer of the Onalaska Loggers Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) accused of embezzling over $18,000 from the association pleaded guilty Friday to theft charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Sara Beth Miller, 40, of Onalaska, was charged with first-degree theft and first-degree identity theft in November 2021 following...
q13fox.com
Woman shot, killed in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
q13fox.com
Man fatally shoots person trying to break into his SeaTac apartment, deputies say
SEATAC, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man shot and killed a person trying to break into his apartment in SeaTac. The shooting happened at about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 16700 block on 31st Avenue South. Investigators said the man reported that someone was trying to break into...
Police Investigate Possible Homicide of Victim Reported Shot at Condominium in Federal Way
Federal Way, WA: Police are investigating an incident where a male was reported with gunshot wounds but was not located at the scene, and is possibly the gunshot victim pronounced deceased in the ER at a hospital. The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Puget Sound Fire...
