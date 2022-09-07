ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Weather Channel

September Can Be Full Of Weather Changes – Here's What To Expect

Temperature and daylight changes are noticeable in September. The tropics are usually busy as the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Some areas can also expect their first snow of the season, while others experience the return of Santa Ana winds. September is typically a month of weather changes as we transition...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
#Kamc
CBS Denver

Farmers' Almanac says get ready to shake, shiver and shovel in Colorado this winter

The Farmers' Almanac is warning a large part of the United States, including all of Colorado, to be ready to shake, shiver and shovel this winter. The popular outlook is predicting that a cold and snowy season will kick off early as an active storm track sets up during the month of December. If this happens it could bode well for a white Christmas in many areas.The almanac has all of Colorado included within a region described as a hibernation zone that will be glacial and snow-filled. In fact, according to the outlook, most of the lower 48 states will...
COLORADO STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain, flood risk through afternoon

Alert: Red Alert today for periods of rain which could be heavy at times. Flooding and flash flooding are possible. Advisory: Flood Watch until 5 PM for the entire area.Forecast: Today we're expecting widespread showers/rain with isolated to scattered bouts of heavy rain. That said, there's a risk of flooding and flash flooding around the area through mid to late afternoon. For tonight, we'll see some showers/rain around the area, but it won't be quite as organized. Then into tomorrow, we'll see some lingering showers, but again, they won't be as organized with only an isolated downpour or two.Looking Ahead: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 80.
Fox News

Severe weather expected from Midwest down into Texas

Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday along a cold front that stretches from the Midwest down into Texas. Some areas could be at risk for large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. After flooding rainfall over Mississippi, skies should clear today for the state. The heat...
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

On Monday, North Texas is Anticipated To Bring Heavy Rain That Could Cause Floods, While Seattle Will Experience 80C Heatwave

According to the National Weather Service, North Texas is likely to have heavy rain through Monday, especially along and north of Interstate 20. Forecasts called for thunderstorms with brisk gusts and frequent lightning. In North Texas, including the counties of Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, and others, the weather service has...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Warning for rain in place as wet weather set to continue

Britons can expect another wet morning on Thursday with heavy rain forecast for many parts of the UK.The Met Office has put a yellow warning for rain in place from 4am to 10am in an area of Scotland stretching from Edinburgh up to Aberdeen.The Met Office warns the heavy rainfall could bring a chance of some flooding and disruption, with those affected urged to take care when travelling.Sunshine and showers for breakfast Thursday morning, some of these heavy and thundery with hail in the mix too. Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/TyAT9s9Rcm— Met Office (@metoffice) September 7, 2022Heavy rain with a chance of hail and thunder is also forecast for London and the east of England, moving northwards throughout the day.The rainfall is likely to persist throughout the evening, before clearing up across most of the nation on Friday and into the weekend. Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
AccuWeather

AccuWeather's 2022 US fall allergy forecast

Summer is still winding down, but AccuWeather forecasters are breaking down how the weather will influence the upcoming allergy season -- and how conditions will create a particularly rough pollen season for some. Even though the thermometer is still surpassing the century mark in some parts of the country, department...
