WRGB
National Grid predicts increase in energy bills this upcoming winter
Rochester, N.Y. — Energy prices are on the rise. One utility provider is predicting a 39 percent spike in home heating bills this upcoming winter, which is tough news for consumers already coping with inflation. National Grid says the average consumer is expected to spend about $52 more a...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Natural Gas Dividend Stocks to Grab Right Now as Russia Halts Supply to Europe
These seven natural gas producers pay strong and reliable dividends. Their stocks offer outstanding growth potential and reasonable entry points, and the closer we get to winter weather, the more attractive they become.
Natural gas price spike is hitting electric consumers in the pocket
The Russian embargo of natural gas to Europe has sparked a spiraling in the price of fuel on the continent. Natural gas on the European market is currently more than $60 per MMBTU (Metric Million British Thermal Unit).
Gas Prices Could Soon Dip Below $3 in These States — Is Yours One?
As summer winds down, gas prices are slowly starting to fall despite an economy in turmoil. See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobFind: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your...
U.S. Gas Prices Fall To Pre Russia-Ukraine Levels As Oil Extends Slump
U.S. gasoline futures slumped back to levels last seen prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in overnight trading Wednesday, setting up further pump price declines heading into the Labor Day weekend. Gasoline futures for September delivery were marked 6 cents lower in European trading at $2.633 per gallon after settling...
Gas Prices Are Going Down, Finally
After peaking early this summer at more than $5 per gallon, the national average price of regular unleaded has been on a prolonged drop. Last week, the national average slipped below $4, and sits at $3.92 per gallon today. Drivers paying those prices probably aren’t celebrating; gas still costs about 70 cents more per gallon now than it did a year ago. But cheaper is always better. And it’s likely that more price relief is on the way. READ MORE.
Oil Prices Slide Below $88 A Barrel As China Demand Fades, U.S. Output Rises
Global oil prices slumped lower Monday following disappointing economic data from China that could re-set bets on demand from the world's biggest crude importer. China published data on Sunday showing slower-than-expected retail sales growth, a disappointing pace of industrial production and softer-than-forecast government investment as Beijing struggles to establish any momentum for the world's second-largest economy amid its 'zero Covid' health policies.
investing.com
Natural Gas Price Drives Crude, S&P 500 When U.S. Dollar Appreciates
When the U.S. dollar is appreciating in value and trending upward, natural gas price trends upward as well to put moderately extreme pressures on the SPDR® SandP 500 (NYSE:SPY) and Crude oil. As most energy transactions are conducted in U.S. dollars, this makes sense. Yet, with the recent agreement signed by Russia and China to conduct future energy transactions in Rubles and Yuan (Source: Nikkei Asia), will it result in more muted price trends in the future?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gas Prices Could Fall Back Under $3 Per Gallon
Patrick DeHaan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, joined Cheddar News to discuss how soon a price drop for gas is expected to arrive. "Prices could go below the $3 per gallon mark, and I do think that, of course, it is subject to hurricane season or unexpected outages. The national average could ultimately fall another 20, 40, even 50 cents a gallon over the next couple of months."
As Russia vows to retaliate against oil price caps, a slate of geopolitical risks could send crude prices soaring — or bring it crashing down
Good morning, readers. I'm Phil Rosen, reporting from Manhattan. Let's start with two key energy moves. First, as you may have heard, Russia cut the tap indefinitely for Nord Stream 1 pipeline gas flows. Russian President Vladimir Putin today blamed Germany and Western sanctions for the halt in operations, but said that gas flows could restart tomorrow, provided it gets the key turbines needed.
ABC News
OPEC+ cuts oil supplies to the world as prices have fallen
FRANKFURT, Germany -- OPEC and allied oil-producing countries, including Russia, cut their supplies to the global economy by 100,000 barrels per day, underlining their unhappiness with crude prices that have sagged because of recession fears. The decision Monday by energy ministers means the cut for October rolls back the mostly...
foodlogistics.com
Export Levels Fall Below Last Year’s Amid Inflation, Port Union Contract Issues
With inflation continuing and the Federal Reserve hoping to cool demand through higher interest rates, imports at the nation’s major container ports are expected to fall below last year’s levels for the remainder of 2022, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report released by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates.
CNBC
Solar installations will triple by 2027 thanks to climate bill, report predicts
A new report from the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie predicts massive growth thanks to long-term certainty provided by the Inflation Reduction Act. The industry will grow 40% more than prior forecasts, the report said. "The Inflation Reduction Act has given the solar industry the most long-term certainty...
freightwaves.com
Freight demand, rejection rates remain relatively stagnant
This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 35 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
investing.com
Crude Oil Tests Bottom Despite Bullish Backdrop
Brent and WTI spot prices are now lower than they were before the surprise from OPEC. The cartel yesterday surprised markets with a recommendation to cut oil production quotas by 100,000 BPD from October. The move is small but symbolic. It is the opposite of what the US president had...
investing.com
Oil settles below $90 as recession fears mount
(Reuters) -Oil prices settled sharply lower on Wednesday, slumping below levels seen prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as downbeat Chinese trade data fed investor worries about recession risks. Brent crude futures settled down $4.83 to $88 a barrel, falling below $90 a barrel for the first since Feb. 8....
rigzone.com
EQT In $5.2B Appalachia Bolt on Deal
EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) has revealed that it has entered into a purchase agreement with THQ Appalachia I, LLC (Tug Hill) and THQ-XcL Holdings I, LLC to acquire Tug Hill’s upstream assets and XcL Midstream’s gathering and processing assets for a total consideration of $5.2 billion. The transaction...
rigzone.com
Chesapeake Says Tremendous Interest in Eagle Ford Assets
Chesapeake Energy Corp. said its assets in the Eagle Ford Shale have drawn a “tremendous amount of interest” as the US company pursues a sale in order to become a pure-play natural gas producer. The company has fielded data requests from prospective buyers, and the process could result...
BBC
Energia to increase gas and electricity prices
Irish energy supplier Energia has announced a rise in its gas and electricity prices, its second price hike of this year. It will see electricity prices rise by 29% and gas prices rise by 39% from Friday, 7 October. The company said the rises will equate to an increase of...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar in the U.S. is forecast to triple in five years
After a hampered start to the year, the United States is set to grow its solar capacity at unprecedented rates. Now that the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has been passed, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie have lifted the forecast for solar deployment by 40% above prior projections through 2027.
