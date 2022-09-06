Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Sirens: Wheelchair Ramps Stolen; Girl, 13, Arrested for Threats With Scissors; Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash
• A small safe was reported stolen out of a vehicle in the 400 block of West Pear Street at approximately 8:05 a.m. on Sept. 8. • A vehicle reportedly sustained damage while parked in a parking lot of a business in the 400 block of West Pear Street when somebody forced their way into the vehicle. The incident was reported just after 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 8.
Chronicle
Centralian Accused of Attacking Man, Stealing Bike and Backpack on Trail
A Centralia man accused of attacking a person and stealing their backpack and bike on Wednesday has been charged with robbery in Lewis County Superior Court. The alleged victim reported he was sitting on a walking trail at the end of Main Street near the intersection with Harrison Avenue when he saw the defendant, Daniel J. Alvarado, 34, approach.
Second person arrested in connection with July homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police said a second suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with a homicide in July. Police said they arrested a 24-year-old woman and booked her into the Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder. Last month, a 25-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail...
Chronicle
2,100 Marijuana Plants Seized, Seven People Arrested in Two Drug Busts Near Adna on Thursday
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol Marijuana Enforcement Team arrested seven people and seized approximately 2,100 marijuana plants between two properties after it executed search warrants in the Adna area Thursday morning. At 9 a.m. on Sept. 8, the two law enforcement agencies executed search...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $500K for Centralia Man Accused of Threatening Woman and Children at Gunpoint
Bail has been set at $500,000 for a Centralia man accused of threatening a woman and three children at gunpoint on Wednesday. Jaime N. Gutierrez, 27, is accused of pointing a gun to the woman’s head while her children, who are between the ages of 2 and 8 years old, were present.
KOMO News
Verbal confrontation leads to gunshot at Hwy 101 in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A verbal altercation turned physical as one man shot another on a freeway in the state's capital on Friday morning. According to the Olympia Police Department, the incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. at Black Lake Boulevard SW and the Highway 101 on ramp. Police said two men were arguing before one shot the other in the hand.
Wash. teen accused of faking disappearance, killing mom's ex because 'biker buddies' threatened him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A 16-year-old teen went from missing to a murder suspect within the span of about a week because investigators allege he faked his disappearance and killed his mom's ex-boyfriend. Sixteen-year-old Gabriel Davies was reported missing Aug. 31 to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office who said...
Chronicle
Longview Man Accused of Punching Man in Face at Toledo Restaurant Charged With Assault
A man accused of fracturing a man’s orbital bone during an altercation at a Toledo restaurant in July has been charged with assault in Lewis County Superior Court. Clint J. Eastman, 30, of Longview, allegedly “blindsided” the victim, hitting him in the head above his left eye on July 9, according to court documents.
Chronicle
Three Juveniles Arrested After Reported Armed Robbery in Cowlitz County
Longview police arrested three juvenile armed robbery suspects after a high-speed chase early Sunday morning, according to the department. At about 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 33rd Avenue and Dorothy Street in Longview. The victims told 911 dispatchers they were robbed at gun point by suspects who fled in a vehicle, according to police.
Individual in custody after standoff, threatening to set self on fire in car at Capitol building
A person is in custody and receiving a medical evaluation after a standoff of more than two and a half hours with law enforcement officials Wednesday at the state Capitol building in Olympia, Washington State Patrol announced. According to the WSP, just before noon, the person parked their car in...
Suspected impaired driver veers into deer, tree along I-5 in Cowlitz County
A man suspected of driving impaired and his passenger were injured Wednesday night after crashing on Interstate 5 in Cowlitz County, authorities said said.
Chronicle
$100K Warrant Issued for Winlock Man Accused of Putting Meth on a Muffin, Offering It to Drug Court Participant
A $100,000 arrest warrant has been issued for a Winlock man participating in Lewis County Drug Court who allegedly put methamphetamine on a muffin and tried to feed it to another Drug Court participant in May. Drug Court administrators reported the incident to the Chehalis Police Department on May 6...
Tacoma police searching for man who attempted to steal from ATM
The Tacoma Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to steal from an ATM earlier this month. According to CrimeStoppers Tacoma/Pierce County, on Sept. 1, the man used a torch to try and break into an ATM at the Wells Fargo at 5245 Pacific Ave.
Juvenile arrested after attempting to steal from Tukwila Costco, crashing stolen vehicle
TUKWILA, Wash. — A juvenile male was arrested Wednesday after attempting to steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Costco, then crashing a reportedly stolen vehicle as he fled the scene, according to the Tukwila Police Department. Just after 12 p.m., officers responded to a Costco store after...
q13fox.com
Auburn Police recover shotgun, meth from man driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat
AUBURN, Wash. - Police recovered a loaded shotgun and meth from a man who was spotted driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat last Thursday. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), detectives conducting emphasis patrols in the north side of the city spotted a suspicious vehicle with invalid temporary permits pull into a fast-food drive-through. When detectives approached the vehicle, they learned that the car was reported stolen by the King County Sheriff’s Office.
q13fox.com
Officers arrest more than 50 people accused of criminal activity at Bellevue Home Depot
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Police say they've arrested more than 50 people accused of shoplifting and criminal activity at and around a Home Depot store in Bellevue. According to Bellevue Police, officers have arrested dozens of people since January at the same location for crimes ranging from shoplifting to robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
Chronicle
Sirens: Man Covered in Blood Makes Threats; Gas Pumps 'Used as Restroom': Suspicious Man on Hunt for 'Sandman'
• A subject was cited for stealing flowers from outside a residence in the 500 block of Northwest Prindle Street just after 8:55 a.m. on Sept. 2. • Power tools were reported stolen from the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Sept. 2. • Just...
Suspected gang member arrested, charged after allegedly selling bogus oxycodone pills with fentanyl
A 23-year-old Tacoma man has been arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said a joint operation with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tacoma...
thejoltnews.com
No new Tumwater police officer hired in August
Tumwater’s Civil Service Commissioners revealed that there had been no new police officer hired in August after all six applicants failed the application process. The applicants for entry-level police offers were revealed at a civil service commission meeting yesterday, September 8. There were five male and one female applicant. Four applicants passed the oral panel interview, but none passed the chief’s interview.
