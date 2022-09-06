ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Chronicle

Sirens: Wheelchair Ramps Stolen; Girl, 13, Arrested for Threats With Scissors; Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash

• A small safe was reported stolen out of a vehicle in the 400 block of West Pear Street at approximately 8:05 a.m. on Sept. 8. • A vehicle reportedly sustained damage while parked in a parking lot of a business in the 400 block of West Pear Street when somebody forced their way into the vehicle. The incident was reported just after 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 8.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Centralian Accused of Attacking Man, Stealing Bike and Backpack on Trail

A Centralia man accused of attacking a person and stealing their backpack and bike on Wednesday has been charged with robbery in Lewis County Superior Court. The alleged victim reported he was sitting on a walking trail at the end of Main Street near the intersection with Harrison Avenue when he saw the defendant, Daniel J. Alvarado, 34, approach.
CENTRALIA, WA
KOMO News

Verbal confrontation leads to gunshot at Hwy 101 in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A verbal altercation turned physical as one man shot another on a freeway in the state's capital on Friday morning. According to the Olympia Police Department, the incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. at Black Lake Boulevard SW and the Highway 101 on ramp. Police said two men were arguing before one shot the other in the hand.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Three Juveniles Arrested After Reported Armed Robbery in Cowlitz County

Longview police arrested three juvenile armed robbery suspects after a high-speed chase early Sunday morning, according to the department. At about 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 33rd Avenue and Dorothy Street in Longview. The victims told 911 dispatchers they were robbed at gun point by suspects who fled in a vehicle, according to police.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Auburn Police recover shotgun, meth from man driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat

AUBURN, Wash. - Police recovered a loaded shotgun and meth from a man who was spotted driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat last Thursday. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), detectives conducting emphasis patrols in the north side of the city spotted a suspicious vehicle with invalid temporary permits pull into a fast-food drive-through. When detectives approached the vehicle, they learned that the car was reported stolen by the King County Sheriff’s Office.
AUBURN, WA
thejoltnews.com

No new Tumwater police officer hired in August

Tumwater’s Civil Service Commissioners revealed that there had been no new police officer hired in August after all six applicants failed the application process. The applicants for entry-level police offers were revealed at a civil service commission meeting yesterday, September 8. There were five male and one female applicant. Four applicants passed the oral panel interview, but none passed the chief’s interview.
TUMWATER, WA

