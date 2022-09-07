There are so many decadent dishes that come to mind when imagining Southern food staples: fried chicken, biscuits and gravy, pecan pie, cornbread, barbecue, and so on. While these are all delicious tastes that we have long associated with the Southern region of the United States, there's one dish you may sometimes overlook: chicken and dumplings. For those unaware of what chicken and dumplings are, it's basically shredded or chopped chicken in a cream-like sauce similar to gravy and served alongside thick hunks of biscuit-like dough. A dish born either from the hardscrabble years of the Great Depression or during the American Civil War (via Southern Kitchen) or perhaps having roots in the culture of early 19th-century German immigrants (via Wide Open Eats) chicken and dumplings is known to be a hearty and filling comfort food for many families. And who better to serve food that brings to mind comfort and family than Cracker Barrel?

