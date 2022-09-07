ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas Park, FL

Multi-vehicle collision closes part of U.S. 19 in Pinellas Park

By Athina Morris
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash involving multiple vehicles was affecting traffic on northbound U.S. 19 in Pinellas Park, police said.

The crash happened on U.S. 19 between Bryan Dairy and 126th Avenue Wednesday morning.

There is no word on what led to the incident or how many people were injured.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

Mary Haisch
2d ago

US 19 is very dangerous to begin with!!! People just drive 70 plus mph, not enough reaction time to stop on a dime. They all ride your tail ends also!! This is happening everywhere now days, need more Police watching and handing out major fines!!! Praying no one was hurt badly!!! 🙏🙏🙏

