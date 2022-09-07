Multi-vehicle collision closes part of U.S. 19 in Pinellas Park

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash involving multiple vehicles was affecting traffic on northbound U.S. 19 in Pinellas Park, police said.

The crash happened on U.S. 19 between Bryan Dairy and 126th Avenue Wednesday morning.

There is no word on what led to the incident or how many people were injured.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.