Nebraska Football: 3 questions that need answers against Georgia Southern
On Saturday, the Nebraska football team will take on a Georgia Southern squad that is still a three-touchdown underdog. That should mean that the Huskers are going to be able to announce their presence with authority and head into Sunday convincing people Scott Frost and company has turned things around.
Who's on Campus: Intriguing unofficial visitors for Georgia Southern game
Nebraska’s list of visitors for the Georgia Southern game will feature several intriguing 2024 recruits as well as possibly two local targets that the Huskers wouldn’t mind adding to the 2023 class. As reported by Steve Wiltfong the Huskers will have Malachi Coleman back at Memorial Stadium after...
CBS Sports
Watch Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Georgia Southern 1-0; Nebraska 1-1 Last Season Records: Nebraska 3-9; Georgia Southern 3-9 The Nebraska Cornhuskers will stay at home another week and welcome the Georgia Southern Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost the odds-on favorite to be first coach fired
As if there wasn’t enough pressure on Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost, he’s now the odds-on favorite to be the first coach to be fired this college football season. Even worse is that according to Bookies.com, he’s the easy front runner. That Frost is on the...
creightonian.com
Volleyball pushes second-ranked Nebraska to five before record crowd
A record crowd saw the Nebraska Cornhuskers edge out the Creighton Bluejays in a five-set thriller in the CHI Health Center Wednesday night. An NCAA-record 15,797 people were in the arena, breaking the record previously set in 2018 in the same matchup, also in CHI Health Center. “I don’t care...
Corn Nation
Nebraska to Wear Alternate Uniforms this Saturday Against Georgia Southern
To be honest, I thought they were going to pump out the alternate uniforms for the Oklahoma game. Instead, it looks like the alternates are coming out for the Georgia State game this coming Saturday at 6:30 p.m. In case you haven’t heard the alternate uniforms are honoring the 1983...
Nebraska Volleyball Shattered NCAA Record Wednesday Night
Nebraska sports fans have always been very attached to their volleyball program. They've become so passionate that they're even starting to break NCAA records. Last night Nebraska shattered the record for the largest crowd for a volleyball game in NCAA history as they took on in-state rival Creighton. 15,797 fans watched from the CHI Health Center in Omaha as the Huskers topped the Blue Jays.
Nebraska football locks in a big in-state recruit visit
The Nebraska football recruiting train is chugging right on down the tracks with a visit from in-state prospect Tyson Terry. Terry announced he was going to be in Lincoln for the Oklahoma game on his Twitter account. While he’s not the only recruit that will be watching the Huskers take...
247Sports
Nebraska point guard commit Chase Clemmons reopens recruitment
One of Nebraska basketball’s 2023 commitments has reopened his recruitment and decommitted from the Huskers. Legacy Early College (S.C) guard Chase Clemmons announced on Wednesday that he was pursuing other options. “First off, I would like to thank Coach Hoiberg for recruiting me to the fullest and I would...
KETV.com
Big East announces Creighton basketball's conference schedule for 2022-23
OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton men's basketball team's 10th season in the Big East features a nationally-televised game on Christmas Day. The league schedule for the 2022-23 season was released Friday by the Big East. The Jays will play five games on Fox, including a Dec. 25 contest against...
kfrxfm.com
Nebraska Fan Takes Losing WAY TOO Far
It is hard being a football fan, especially when your team can’t seem to win. Us Nebraska fans have had a rough go, but this reaction cost this guy money. What is the craziest reaction you have seen from someone when their team loses?. @tay_dancing @user3153232904052 @user8237740310121 @IceTole ♬...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more
LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
York News-Times
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
iheart.com
Traffic Stop On Nebraska Interstate Leads To Arrest
The Nebraska State Patrol says a Georgia man is arrested in Nebraska after hundreds of pounds of marijuana are found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The Patrol says 387 pounds of marijuana were found during the interstate stop near Waco in York County earlier this week. Investigators say...
Warnock says yes to Savannah debate against Walker — with two conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The two candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race have not agreed to a debate in the runup to the November 8th General Election. The only debate thus far in that Senate race is whether to have a debate. And that debate continued today. After Walker said he would debate Warnock […]
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
News Channel Nebraska
Prosecutors plan to issue warrant for double murder suspect
OMAHA, Neb. -- The state is expected to begin the process of bringing an accused killer back to Nebraska. 27-year-old Gage Walter has been in an Iowa jail since mid-August. He's been charged in the Omaha murders of his grandmother and great-grandmother. Prosecutors plan to ask the district court clerk...
klkntv.com
12 events for Nebraskans to usher in fall this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend, there’s plenty happening around the state to mark the tail end of summer and gear up for fall. » Head outdoors to soak up some of that last summer sun and smell the flowers before it’s too late, and where better to do that than Sunken Gardens here in Lincoln.
newwaysministry.org
Three Catholic Schools Reject Omaha Archdiocese’s New Anti-Transgender Policy
Officials with the three schools—Creighton Prep, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, and Marian High School—all released statements distancing their institutions from the archdiocesan document that was issued last month and then quickly retracted for further review. The document included prohibitions against affirming trans and nonbinary youth, mandating instead that students, staff, and volunteers all be treated according to assigned sex, among other restrictions.
FanSided
