Philadelphia, PA

On the defensive: NFL’s mania for secrecy aside, look for Eagles’ Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to start vs. Lions | Bowen

By Les Bowen
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
ClutchPoints

Jason Kelce dishes fiery message to Eagles ahead of Week 1 vs. Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles are among the most intriguing teams in the NFL heading into the 2022 season. After making it back to the NFL playoffs and seeing quarterback Jalen Hurts show promise as a potential franchise quarterback, the Eagles could be feeling confident about their chances of making louder noises this year — but don’t tell that to Eagles center Jason Kelce.
ClutchPoints

Vikings coach drops mouth-watering Jalen Reagor praise

The Minnesota Vikings swung a trade for wide receiver Jalen Reagor at the end of August, sending two draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles in return. While he failed to live up to expectations in the City of Brotherly Love, there is lots of excitement for Reagor in Minny. Just ask special teams coordinator Matt Daniels, who admitted that he’s literally been salivating over the wideout for quite some time.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts: 3 bold predictions for Eagles QB in season opener vs. Lions

As Jalen Hurts enters his third season with the Philadelphia Eagles, this team is full of potential. Hurts and the Eagles have been one of the NFL’s more criticized teams in the league. But this could be the season that they put all that behind them. With the new look offense, many have speculated what this team could be capable of. Jalen Hurts bold predictions for week one have steadily come in. And the expectations are high.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
