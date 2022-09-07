On the defensive: NFL’s mania for secrecy aside, look for Eagles’ Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to start vs. Lions | Bowen

As Jalen Hurts enters his third season with the Philadelphia Eagles, this team is full of potential. Hurts and the Eagles have been one of the NFL’s more criticized teams in the league. But this could be the season that they put all that behind them. With the new look offense, many have speculated what this team could be capable of. Jalen Hurts bold predictions for week one have steadily come in. And the expectations are high.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO