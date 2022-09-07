He will discuss his new book, The iMpathiSt, a self-help autobiography, and share what he has learned in his life’s journey. Twitter. Author Charles A. Smith Jr. ’11 (international economics and commerce) will visit Lafayette College Sept. 14 to discuss his new book, The iMpathiSt, a self-help autobiography, and share what he has learned in his life’s journey.

EASTON, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO