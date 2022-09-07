ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Successfully Lures Russian Soldiers, Blows Them Up Using 'Their Own Mines'

The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday successfully lured a Russian patrol unit to a mine they put in place, leaving one of Moscow's soldiers dead and another injured. Ukrainian troops lured a Russian patrol unit to an area on Kotsiubynskyi Street in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol by claiming soldiers from the Azov Regiment were hiding in a building nearby. The Russian soldiers were later blown up by their own mines.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
TheDailyBeast

Russian HQ Blown Up as Ukrainian Guerrillas Vow Revenge

The headquarters of a Russian group urging Ukrainian citizens to ditch Kyiv and join Moscow has been blown up in Russian-controlled Melitopol. Vladimir Rogov, one of the Russian proxy leaders in the Zaporizhzhia region, announced the news on Telegram, blaming “Ukrainian terrorists” for destroying the offices of a group called “We Are Together With Russia.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Cold Winter#Infrastructure#Stoves#Heater#Russian#Ukrainian
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Successfully Forces Russian Soldiers To Retreat In Four Directions, Inflicts Significant Losses

The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday successfully forced Russian soldiers to retreat in four different directions as the war entered day 174, a report said. The Ukrainian army prevented Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of the Southern Buh river and Slovyansk. In the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, the Russians suffered massive losses due to the fierce defense of the Ukrainian army, forcing them to withdraw, according to the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

Horrifying moment two men are blown up and others injured yards from Odesa beach while taking a dip despite warnings not to swim off Ukraine's mine-filled coast

This is the horror moment two men dipping their toes in the water at a beach in Odesa, Ukraine were reportedly killed when a landmine detonated under them. Two more beachgoers were injured in the explosion at the Black Sea coastal town, according to a Telegram channel which shared the CCTV footage yesterday.
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Kills 100 Russian Soldiers In 'Successful Fire Attack' On Enemy's Kupyansk Settlement

The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday killed over 100 Russian soldiers in a successful attack on an occupied settlement in the Kharkiv Oblast, according to a report. The Ukrainian army also destroyed two Russian combat vehicles when it targeted the area of Kupyansk settlement in the Kharkiv region Monday, as per a Facebook post from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
MILITARY
The Hill

Milley: Russian strategic objectives in Ukraine ‘have been defeated’

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Thursday said Russia’s strategic objectives in its attack on Ukraine have “been defeated.”. “The war is not over, but so far the Russian strategic objectives have been defeated,” Milley said at a news conference alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
MILITARY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
59K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy