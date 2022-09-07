Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Successfully Lures Russian Soldiers, Blows Them Up Using 'Their Own Mines'
The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday successfully lured a Russian patrol unit to a mine they put in place, leaving one of Moscow's soldiers dead and another injured. Ukrainian troops lured a Russian patrol unit to an area on Kotsiubynskyi Street in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol by claiming soldiers from the Azov Regiment were hiding in a building nearby. The Russian soldiers were later blown up by their own mines.
Russia Deploys Helicopters to Capture Their Own Fleeing Deserters: Ukraine
Ukraine said "significant losses and the unwillingness to fight" were deteriorating the "moral and psychological condition" of occupying Russian troops.
Putin's Troops Have Two Days to Attack or Face Defeat: Ex-Military Leader
Ukrainian forces have also been making gains in the Kharkiv region in recent days, while also conducting a counteroffensive in southern Kherson.
'Total Mess Here'—Russian Soldier Reveals Kherson Chaos in Intercepted Call
The soldier reportedly said in the intercepted call that all bridges in the Kherson region have been damaged by Ukrainian shelling.
Ukrainian forces 'outsmarted the Russians' with US artillery
An ongoing counteroffensive has reclaimed “more than a thousand square kilometers” from invading Russian forces over the last week, according to an update from Ukraine's president released hours after a visit from Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Russian HQ Blown Up as Ukrainian Guerrillas Vow Revenge
The headquarters of a Russian group urging Ukrainian citizens to ditch Kyiv and join Moscow has been blown up in Russian-controlled Melitopol. Vladimir Rogov, one of the Russian proxy leaders in the Zaporizhzhia region, announced the news on Telegram, blaming “Ukrainian terrorists” for destroying the offices of a group called “We Are Together With Russia.”
Russia Suffers 'Significant Losses' as Kherson Offensive Ramps Up—Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Kyiv's forces had "successfully repelled" Russian attacks.
Russians Abandoning Positions in Kharkiv Counter-Offensive: Report
Military analyst Rob Lee shared a "pessimistic" account from a Russian source who said things are "pretty bad" in Kharkiv.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
Putin Stuck 'In a Box' as Ukraine Foils Russians at Dnieper River: General
The Russian military was described as being "drunk, brutal" and having "low morale, bad leadership."
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Successfully Forces Russian Soldiers To Retreat In Four Directions, Inflicts Significant Losses
The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday successfully forced Russian soldiers to retreat in four different directions as the war entered day 174, a report said. The Ukrainian army prevented Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of the Southern Buh river and Slovyansk. In the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, the Russians suffered massive losses due to the fierce defense of the Ukrainian army, forcing them to withdraw, according to the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
Ukraine Army Penetrates Russian Defenses by Over 30 Miles in Offensive—Kyiv
Ukrainian troops are pushing Putin's troops back with a counteroffensive north of Kharkiv, reportedly inflicting heavy losses.
Horrifying moment two men are blown up and others injured yards from Odesa beach while taking a dip despite warnings not to swim off Ukraine's mine-filled coast
This is the horror moment two men dipping their toes in the water at a beach in Odesa, Ukraine were reportedly killed when a landmine detonated under them. Two more beachgoers were injured in the explosion at the Black Sea coastal town, according to a Telegram channel which shared the CCTV footage yesterday.
Russia's Army Has Already Peaked—U.S. Veteran Training Ukraine's Forces
Mozart Group member Erik told Newsweek the Russians "still have teeth" but face a dire situation, particularly in the south of Ukraine.
Ukrainians Sank Russian Ship Week After U.S. Training on Missile Launcher
Dr. William LaPlante, U.S. undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, reportedly said that the training took place over Memorial Day weekend.
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Kills 100 Russian Soldiers In 'Successful Fire Attack' On Enemy's Kupyansk Settlement
The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday killed over 100 Russian soldiers in a successful attack on an occupied settlement in the Kharkiv Oblast, according to a report. The Ukrainian army also destroyed two Russian combat vehicles when it targeted the area of Kupyansk settlement in the Kharkiv region Monday, as per a Facebook post from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
Ukraine Fires Rockets at Russian Military Bases in Crimea: Ukraine Official
A pair of Ukrainian officials argue in an essay that further strikes against Crimea could change the tide of the war.
Putin’s Private Army Accused of Committing Their Most Heinous Massacre Yet
EBAM, Cameroon—It was the “most barbaric” act of violence Nas Ali said he has witnessed since the Central African Republic (CAR) welcomed Russian mercenaries from the infamous Wagner Group, which some have called Vladimir Putin’s “private army,” about four years ago. While having a...
Milley: Russian strategic objectives in Ukraine ‘have been defeated’
Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Thursday said Russia’s strategic objectives in its attack on Ukraine have “been defeated.”. “The war is not over, but so far the Russian strategic objectives have been defeated,” Milley said at a news conference alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have seized an expanding area of previously Russian-held territory in the eastern Kharkiv region, a Russian-installed regional official said. read more.
