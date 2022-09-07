Chester County First Responders Band Together to Cover the Loss of Media 93 Services

Goshen Fire Company ambulance. Image via Bill Rettew, Daily Local News.

As of Sept. 1, Tower Health has recalled its Medic 93 services from certain Chester County areas, leaving first responders in the area to band together to cover the loss, writes Mark Walsh for the Daily Local News.

Minquas Fire Company of Downingtown, Good Fellowship Ambulance of West Chester, and Westwood Fire Company of Coatesville stepped up to provide Advanced Life Support coverage to the dozen towns in Chester County left behind by Tower Health.

Good Fellowship Ambulance added to their coverage area with an already existing MICU on Route 322 in East Bradford. They will also cover parts of West Bradford and Newlin Townships.

Furthermore, Minquas added a MICU (Mobile Intensive Care Unit) which consists of a Paramedic and EMT to the Thorndale Fire Company to cover Caln Township. Westwood Fire Company added a Paramedic chase vehicle to the Sadsburyville Fire Company, and will have primary coverage in Sadsbury and part of Lancaster County.

“The 911 Center will consistently reposition available medic units at all times — which they’ve been doing even today — to try and keep ALS units in as close proximity as possible to the population for best response,” said Chuck Freese, emergency management coordinator for Southern Chester County. “This may even include calling in medics from surrounding counties for responses.”