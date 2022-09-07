ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Chester County First Responders Band Together to Cover the Loss of Media 93 Services

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F81U4_0hlKyedt00
Goshen Fire Company ambulance.Image via Bill Rettew, Daily Local News.

As of Sept. 1, Tower Health has recalled its Medic 93 services from certain Chester County areas, leaving first responders in the area to band together to cover the loss, writes Mark Walsh for the Daily Local News.

Minquas Fire Company of Downingtown, Good Fellowship Ambulance of West Chester, and Westwood Fire Company of Coatesville stepped up to provide Advanced Life Support coverage to the dozen towns in Chester County left behind by Tower Health.

Good Fellowship Ambulance added to their coverage area with an already existing MICU on Route 322 in East Bradford. They will also cover parts of West Bradford and Newlin Townships.

Furthermore, Minquas added a MICU (Mobile Intensive Care Unit) which consists of a Paramedic and EMT to the Thorndale Fire Company to cover Caln Township. Westwood Fire Company added a Paramedic chase vehicle to the Sadsburyville Fire Company, and will have primary coverage in Sadsbury and part of Lancaster County.

“The 911 Center will consistently reposition available medic units at all times — which they’ve been doing even today — to try and keep ALS units in as close proximity as possible to the population for best response,” said Chuck Freese, emergency management coordinator for Southern Chester County. “This may even include calling in medics from surrounding counties for responses.”

Read more about the local EMS coverage in the Daily Local News.

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

How a small area in Chester County became the ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’

Chester County, like much of the historic Delaware Valley region, is home to many beloved eccentricities — such as the upcoming annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square. For the 37th year, this Saturday and Sunday, the borough will transform into a hub of all things mushrooms. From a fried mushroom-eating contest to a painted mushroom silent auction, the festival aims to offer family fun and support for local farmers.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

83-year-old man dies after central Pa. crash: coroner

An 83-year-old man died after pulling his mini-van into oncoming traffic in Lancaster County on Thursday morning, according to officials. According to state police, a minivan turned left onto Kirkwood Pike, from Noble Road in Colerain Township, around 8:45 a.m. The minivan was hit by a tractor-trailer that was driving on Noble Road.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Government
City
East Bradford Township, PA
City
West Bradford Township, PA
City
Thorndale, PA
City
Downingtown, PA
County
Chester County, PA
City
West Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Coatesville, PA
abc27.com

One dead after crash in Lancaster County

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police has released details of a fatal crash that occurred on the morning of Friday, Sept. 9. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release, the crash...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Hospital Recognized for Excellence in Obstetrics, Gynecology

Image via Chester County Hospital. Chester County Hospital has earned distinction among Healthgrades’ list of National Leaders in Obstetrics & Gynecology, receiving the 2022 Healthgrades Labor and Delivery Excellence Award and the Overall Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award. Chester County Hospital is one of 145 hospitals nationwide to be named to the list and one of three in Pennsylvania.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Goshen Fire Company#Tower Health#The Daily Local News#Westwood Fire Company#Advanced Life Support#Paramedic#Emt#Sadsbury#Als#Ems
nccpdnews.com

New Castle County Police Announce Passing of Canines

(New Castle, Del. 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police is saddened to announce the passing of retired Canines (K-9s) Dayan and Max. Canine (K-9) Dayan was a Belgian Malinois from France. He was a dual-purpose K-9, certified in both patrol operations as well as narcotics detection. Over the span of his career, 2010 to 2015, he had over 73 criminal apprehensions and located a number of lost or missing juveniles and senior citizens. He has also assisted in seizing over $500,000 USC in suspected drug proceeds and hundreds of pounds of narcotics. K-9 Dayan worked with Retired K-9 Handler Joseph Rago.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
VISTA.Today

3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County

These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police

A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WGAL

Multi-vehicle crash in Lebanon involves school van

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — On Thursday afternoon, a school van was involved in a crash in Lebanon County. According to emergency dispatch, the crash involved the van and one other vehicle. It happened at the intersection of Lehman and N. 12th Street in Lebanon City around 3:30 p.m. There...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

PennDOT to Repair 7 Chester County Bridges Damaged by Ida

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a project to repair 17 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties that sustained serious damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021. PennDOT’s contractor will address undermining or...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

‘Taking a Second Look’ at What Coatesville Has to Offer: City’s Latest Development Deal Announced

Rendering of Proudfoot Capital's proposed construction in Coatesville. The latest deal in a string of development projects underway in the City of Coatesville has been announced. Located on the corner of Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway, one of the city’s most prized locations was acquired by Proudfoot Capital from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
COATESVILLE, PA
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Police Evacuate Recycling Center After Police Chase

At around 6:00 several readers reported that over a dozen police officers surround the Delaware Recycling Center at 1101 Lambson Lane in New Castle. Rescue crews have been dispatched to assist the police. Fire dispatch indicates that a subject jumped into a chute in a machine and has become trapped.
NEW CASTLE, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Broad Street Lane to Shut for Year in South Philadelphia

Broad Street will get a bit more congested for the next year and a half as a northbound lane for a stretch in South Philadelphia closes because of a SEPTA project, state transportation officials said Thursday. A northbound lane between Morris and Tasker streets will be shut down through spring...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy