Kelly Clarkson on Emotional 'American Idol' Anniversary, Welcoming Jennifer Hudson to Daytime TV (Exclusive)

Kelly Clarkson has announced her forthcoming 2023 album, which she said was inspired by her recent divorce.After nearly seven years of marriage, the 40-year-old singer filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June of 2020. It was later finalised in August 2021. The pair share two children, River, eight, and Remington, six.Since the divorce, the 2002 American Idol winner has been candid about its emotional toll, admitting that it’s been the “hardest thing to navigate” in her life.Now, in a new interview with Variety, Clarkson has revealed that she’s used her emotional journey as inspiration for her upcoming album....

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO