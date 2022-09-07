ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Request to build up to 40 stories in North Hills brings out an ex-Raleigh mayor, Eminem

By Anna Johnson
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZQ1J4_0hlKyWWx00

After an hour of occasional tense debate, a proposal to rezone parts of North Hills remained stuck in deadlock Tuesday night.

The Raleigh City Council put the matter on hold for two more weeks in hopes new rezoning conditions will better address community members’ and some council members’ concerns about the development.

Kane Realty wants to rezone portions of North Hills for buildings up to 40, 30 and 12 stories. The approximate 11 acres of land run along Six Forks Road and Lassiter Mill Road.

As part of their request, the developers agreed to reserve land for a transit center and the expansion of a fire department.

The rezoning has been stalled since early July.

Micro-units

Developers can submit zoning conditions as part of the negotiations with city leaders.

Kane Realty attempted to address housing affordability concerns by offering to build micro-units capped at 600 square feet. And while the idea got a favorable response during a council committee meeting , news that nearby units would rent for much higher soured some on the idea.

“You understand that when you put this in front of us and tell us that you’re going to rent these places for $1,500 and then we’ll find out that 600-square-foot places across the street are renting for $2,500 it’s a little disingenuous,” said Council member Patrick Buffkin.

The developers looked at the area median income for a one-person household, $59,950, and the rent per square foot in the North Hills area ($2.22 per square foot) to determine a 600-square-foot maximum unit, or micro-unit, would be affordable.

“I find this basically meaningless,” Buffkin told them. “I hear what you’re saying. I understand how you got to the numbers. But I don’t believe you’re going to rent these places for that. So, you know, in my mind, we’re back to square one with no responsiveness on the housing affordability issue.”

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin asked if Buffkin would like to see a condition where Kane makes a donation toward the city’s affordable housing fund.

“I am interested in that, and I spoke with the applicant about that four or five months ago and they said they were not interested in doing that,” he replied. “So we had the case that’s in front of us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQkpM_0hlKyWWx00
Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane talks with supporters following her victory over challenger Charles Francis during an election night gathering at the Stockroom on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Mayor’s letter

Former Mayor Nancy McFarlane sent a letter to the City Council questioning the rezoning. The four-term ex-mayor lives less than a mile from North Hills.

“More density, less parking requirements and more traffic do not seem to be a solution to anything,” she wrote. “North Hills is a great area, but it is not a downtown.”

Downtown has a better traffic grid that allows many entry and exits while North Hills is a suburban area surrounded by just a few roads, McFarlane wrote.

“I know that Raleigh is growing and changing,” she added. “I know that we must provide density to accommodate that growth. My hope is that it is done in a thoughtful, sustainable way that allows us to retain the character that is bringing so many people here.”

A handful of residents also spoke during the meeting against the rezoning request, including North Hills resident Shane Collins. Collins tried to play Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” on his phone at the podium and quoted the 2002 hit rap song at length to relate it to affordable housing.

“’You only get one shot. Right now. Do not miss your chance. This opportunity comes once in a lifetime,’” he said. “Take your opportunity now. Keep negotiating. Don’t give up on affordable housing.”

Traffic concerns

McFarlane’s letter also mentioned the lack of a traffic impact analysis (TIA), which looks at how many vehicle trips a rezoning could create.

A TIA would likely be required when a site plan is submitted, said city staff, and requesting a TIA at this stage would be the city’s best speculation because what is being built isn’t finalized.

Council member David Knight asked if a TIA could be required, regardless.

“I don’t think we should be trying to do anything that is simply performative at the table,” said Council member Jonathan Melton. “I think at this point in time, demanding a traffic impact analysis, that’s performative. It’s them guessing.”

“I disagree,” Knight said, before Melton, Knight and Baldwin began talking over one another.

“Please let him speak,” Baldwin said.

“What do you mean by performative?” Knight said.

“Can I talk please?” Melton said, before he was able to finish.

“It’s about them guessing about what could be there,” Melton said. “And when they go to site plan it could be totally different.”

Ultimately the council deadlocked 4-4 with Council members Knight, Buffkin, David Cox and Stormie Forte voting to ask for a TIA, and Baldwin, Melton, Corey Branch and Nicole Stewart voting against.

Later in the meeting, Melton apologized for using the word “performative” and said it didn’t accurately reflect his sentiments.

“I apologize to Council member Knight if I diminished your concerns,” he said. “I value your opinion. I’m sorry. And, yeah, that’s not the relationship we have at the table or away from the table. So I just wanted to say that.”

The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
