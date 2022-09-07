ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Sheriff uncomfortable with bill that would arm school employees

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- As kids return to class a lot of parents have concerns about school safety, in particular, the possibility of an active shooter on campus. There is a bill that's been introduced in Lansing that some believe could be a solution, but it's raising questions and...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Health advocates heading to TCAPS

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new team will be advocating for the health of students in Traverse City. Traverse City Area Public Schools will now have state-appointed health professionals thanks to a local public health grant agreement. The $186,000 request from the Michigan Department of Health and Human...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Police: Be cautious when posting back to school photos

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The first day of the school year means it's time for those annual first day of school photos. But the Traverse City Police Department is reminding the community to be careful about the information shared on social media. Although it seems harmless, there are...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
City of Manistee receives grant to restore Riverwalk

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Manistee has been awarded thousands of dollars to help boost tourism. A $850,000 grant is part of an the Economic Development Administration's grant program to help communities that rely on tourism and outdoor recreation. The grant will go towards restoring a four-mile...
MANISTEE, MI
Commissioners briefed on alternatives to Hartman-Hammond bridge

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Wednesday, the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners were briefed on alternatives to the Hartman-Hammond bridge. Pros and cons were shared on options for a Sabin Dam crossing or expansion of the Cass Road bridge. Road commissioners explained both options are more expensive...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
33rd Annual Parade of Homes returns to Northern Michigan

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you're in the market for a new home or to remodel your own, industry experts are here to help. The Grand Traverse Home Builders Association is hosting its 33rd annual Parade of Homes. The event will showcase new and remodeled homes across Grand...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Open house hosted for Boardman River improvements

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Downtown Development Authority in Traverse City is looking for feedback on designs to enhance a section of the Boardman River. During an open house on Wednesday, people got the opportunity to give their opinions on three different designs for the back alley between Union Street and Park Street, along the Boardman River.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Solar panels replace wind turbine in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- About a month after crews deconstructed and removed a wind turbine in Leelanau County, solar panels are now replacing it. According to Heritage Sustainable Energy, about ten acres of solar panels are replacing the wind turbine. Prior story: Long-standing wind turbine taken apart. After years...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Richardi Park Beach advisory extended again due to E. coli

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: The partial body contact advisory has again been extended for the Richardi Park Beach in Bellaire, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan said Thursday. Water samples collected on Wednesday showed an E. coli level of 673.0 per 100ml. The beach advisory has been in...
BELLAIRE, MI
Old Town Playhouse performance to support community caregivers

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- To support caregivers in the Grand Traverse area, the Old Town Playhouse in Traverse City, in partnership with Grand Traverse Pavilions, is hosting a fundraising performance of Mrs. Kelly's Journey Home. The playhouse describes Mrs. Kelly's Journey Home, as a moving, important, and often...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Rooftop ordinance moves forward in Traverse City

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There could soon be more access to rooftops in Traverse City. On Tuesday night, Traverse City Commission members voted to introduce an amendment to the city's ordinance that would allow enclosed spaces on rooftops to be used for certain amenities. That includes bars and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Grand Traverse emergency management highlights areas at high risk of flooding

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- At Wednesday’s Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners meeting, the county's emergency management coordinator highlighted areas that are at high risk for flooding, including Logan's Landing. This is due to what he calls “inadequate drainage infrastructure” under South Airport Road near the shops....
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Traverse City Horse Shows will use sales to benefit local charities

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse City Horse Shows has announced that sales from upcoming shows will be used to benefit local charities. "Traverse City Horse Shows is welcoming spectators back! New in 2022 -- each week, ticket sales will benefit a local charity," TART Trails said in a press release.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Experts reach verdict on 'unusual' black cat

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Last month, a photograph was taken of a large cat roaming around Twisted Trails in Manistee County. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said it is a "normal-sized black cat." Prior story: Unusual cat spotted in Manistee County. The person who took the...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Traverse City man arrested for assaulting girlfriend

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend early Wednesday morning, according to the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office. At 1:03 a.m. on Sep. 7, Leelanau County Dispatch received a 911 call near the area of Bohemian Road and Lake Michigan Road...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Fall raspberries are ripening in time for U-Pick due to warm days and cool nights

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Summer is known for its fresh fruit and U-Pick season. One farm in Antrim County is growing berries just in time for fall. "Things are going so well. The weather is absolutely perfect for growing raspberries. I've got a huge crop up and coming. These guys they're sizing up and they're gonna put color over the next few days," said Jack King, owner of King Orchards.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
Stolen property, guns and drugs seized in Benzie County

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two siblings have been arrested after multiple firearms and drugs were seized from a residence in Benzie County, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. Pieter Roeters, 41, has been lodged at the Benzie County Jail on the following charges:. Felon in possession of ammunition. Felon...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
Cadillac man arrested for meth possession

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Cadillac has been arrested for meth possession, according to Michigan State Police. Roberto Ambriz, 31, has been arraigned for one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of driving while license suspended. Another story: Alpena man arrested for falsely accusing MSP...
CADILLAC, MI
Gaylord St. Mary starts Week 3 with shutout win over Forest Area

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY -- Week 3 of the high school football season got started a little early this week with a Ski Valley match-up under the lights. Gaylord St. Mary went on the road to play Forest Area and the Snowbirds picked up a 52-0 win on the road. The...
GAYLORD, MI

